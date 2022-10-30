‘What a comeback.’ Fans react to Fresno State’s stunning come-from-behind win
The Fresno State football team was just about good as done.
Fans wrote them off. “Offensive line is terrible” and “outplayed and outcoached.”
Sure a loss was staring in their faces until something huge happened.
The Bulldogs scored a touchdown with 1:09 remaining and converted on a two-point conversion.
Then Fresno State recovered an onside kick and on the following play Jake Haener connected with Niko Remigio for the come-from-behind 32-28 victory over San Diego State.
All that took 13 seconds and fans reacted with shock on social media after the Bulldogs secured the comeback win after an interception.
What a comeback by Fresno State
— Joe Hedberg (@JoeInOregon87) October 30, 2022
Amazing comeback victory for Fresno State against SDSU pic.twitter.com/G8leIEIvNK
— Matt Bradshaw (@MattBra82252334) October 30, 2022
FRESNO STATE GOT THAT DAWG IN THEM
— DomTheBomb (@_DomTheCak) October 30, 2022
HELL YEAH!!! GO DOGS!!! #GODOGS #FRESNOSTATE #PRIDEOFTHEVALLEY #VALLEYPROUD #FRESNOSTATEFOOTBALL https://t.co/PI8LL9LiIl
— Dave (@DavePilotSharks) October 30, 2022
if you are a football fan, check out fresno state/san diego state game. most unbelievable game i have ever seen (maybe except the anthony davis game usc vs notre dame)
— INDICT45NOW (@ConaeRon) October 30, 2022
I can’t believe what Fresno State Football just pulled off. Greatest come back I’ve seen in long time! #Go Dogs #Prideofthevalley#Fresnostatefootball
— Jav_macias (@whiskey_Tango43) October 30, 2022
One gave a sequence how the Bulldogs came back and won the game.
*Fresno State trailing SDSU 28-17 with 1:09 remaining*
Sequence of final 5 plays in order:
• Fresno State TD + 2 Point Conversion
• Fresno State Onside Kick Recovery
• Fresno State 37-yard Touchdown Pass
• Fresno State Interception
• Fresno State Kneel Down
Miraculous. https://t.co/g1btPIjGmK
— Brett Douglas (@BaD0UG) October 30, 2022
Fresno State improved to 4-4 and 3-1 in the Mountain West Conference.