‘What a comeback.’ Fans react to Fresno State’s stunning come-from-behind win

The Fresno State football team was just about good as done.

Fans wrote them off. “Offensive line is terrible” and “outplayed and outcoached.”

Sure a loss was staring in their faces until something huge happened.

The Bulldogs scored a touchdown with 1:09 remaining and converted on a two-point conversion.

Then Fresno State recovered an onside kick and on the following play Jake Haener connected with Niko Remigio for the come-from-behind 32-28 victory over San Diego State.

All that took 13 seconds and fans reacted with shock on social media after the Bulldogs secured the comeback win after an interception.

What a comeback by Fresno State — Joe Hedberg (@JoeInOregon87) October 30, 2022

Amazing comeback victory for Fresno State against SDSU pic.twitter.com/G8leIEIvNK — Matt Bradshaw (@MattBra82252334) October 30, 2022

FRESNO STATE GOT THAT DAWG IN THEM — DomTheBomb (@_DomTheCak) October 30, 2022

if you are a football fan, check out fresno state/san diego state game. most unbelievable game i have ever seen (maybe except the anthony davis game usc vs notre dame) — INDICT45NOW (@ConaeRon) October 30, 2022

I can’t believe what Fresno State Football just pulled off. Greatest come back I’ve seen in long time! #Go Dogs #Prideofthevalley#Fresnostatefootball — Jav_macias (@whiskey_Tango43) October 30, 2022

One gave a sequence how the Bulldogs came back and won the game.

*Fresno State trailing SDSU 28-17 with 1:09 remaining*



Sequence of final 5 plays in order:

• Fresno State TD + 2 Point Conversion

• Fresno State Onside Kick Recovery

• Fresno State 37-yard Touchdown Pass

• Fresno State Interception

• Fresno State Kneel Down



Miraculous. https://t.co/g1btPIjGmK — Brett Douglas (@BaD0UG) October 30, 2022

Fresno State improved to 4-4 and 3-1 in the Mountain West Conference.