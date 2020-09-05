Comeback complete: Alex Smith makes Washington roster, won't go on IR

Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith is one step closer to starting an NFL game. Smith made the Washington Football Team’s 53-man roster Saturday, and it sounds like he might be available to play this season.

Smith, 36, will not be placed on Injured Reserve after making the team, according to Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post.

Washington is keeping Alex Smith on its initial 53-man roster with the intent of leaving him on the roster and not placing him on injured reserve, a person with knowledge of the situation said.

It’s yet another positive step for Smith, who is coming back from a gruesome leg injury he suffered during the 2018 season. Smith needed 17 surgeries on his leg following the injury,

Alex Smith won’t start Week 1 for Washington

While Smith made the team, he isn’t expected to start to begin the season. Dwayne Haskins — the team’s first-round draft pick from last season — won the starting job in Washington. He’ll open the year as the team’s starter when it takes on the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1.

It’s unclear where Smith will fall on the depth chart. Washington also traded for Carolina Panthers quarterback Kyle Allen in the offseason. Allen, 24, played with head coach Ron Rivera in Carolina. Allen could open the season as Haskins’ backup, with Smith sitting third on the depth chart.

What does Alex Smith still have left in the tank?

Prior to the injury, Smith had established himself as a steady NFL starter. In five seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, Smith averaged 20.4 touchdowns and just 6.6 interceptions. He made the Pro Bowl twice as a member of the team.

Following the 2017 season, Smith was traded to Washington so the Chiefs could start Patrick Mahomes at quarterback. The move worked out for Kansas City, as Mahomes led them to a Super Bowl win last season. Smith played 10 games with Washington before suffering his leg injury.

