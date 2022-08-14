Come Toe-gether: Ringo Starr Is Promoting a Beatles Blu-Ray Set With Feet Pics

Tim Chan
·2 min read
Ringo's Peace &amp; Love Birthday Celebration - Credit: Getty Images
Ringo's Peace & Love Birthday Celebration - Credit: Getty Images

Ringo Starr is putting his best foot forward — literally — to help promote the release of a new Beatles Blu-ray set. The legendary drummer had social media buzzing Saturday when he tweeted a close-up photo of his toes, alongside a copy of the The Beatles: Get Back on the floor.

“YES peace and love,” Starr wrote alongside the pic (he was fittingly wearing “peace and love” sandals too). Commenters immediately had a field day, and proving that yes, celebrities do read their mentions — sample reply: “Ringo’s toes literally look like dehydrated SpongeBob” — Starr posted a follow-up pic three hours later, writing that he went to get a pedicure.

Whether intentional or not, Starr’s foot fault did help renew interest in the Blu-ray version of The Beatles: Get Back. Though the three-part documentary series is still streaming online on Disney+, the physical release of The Beatles: Get Back lets fans own a piece of Beatles history for themselves.

The collector’s edition Blu-ray set features more than eight hours of content spread across three discs, with fully-restored images and audio rendered in Dolby Atmos sound. The Blu-ray box set also includes collectible Beatles photo cards and special packaging.


Credit: Amazon



Buy: The Beatles: Get Back Blu-Ray Set $69.98

First released in July, Amazon has the Get Back Blu-ray set on sale right now for just $69.98 — a 30% discount off the list price of $99.95+. The DVD version of The Beatles: Get Back, meantime, is marked down to just $24.99 online.

Originally released last fall, The Beatles: Get Back is a three-part documentary that chronicles the making of the group’s iconic 1970 album Let It Be (which had the working title of Get Back). Directed and produced by Peter Jackson, the documentary features previously unseen footage of Starr, John Lennon, Paul McCartney and George Harrison writing and recording the album, before taking it to the streets with their now-infamous rooftop concert at the Apple Corps building in London.

Along with the newly-released Blu-ray and DVD box sets, the series also spawned an accompanying photo book and helped to promote a special “Super Deluxe” five-disc edition of the Let It Be album.

As for Starr, the singer recently postponed the summer dates with his All Starr Band after some of the members tested positive for Covid. The group is set to head out on their fall tour in September.

