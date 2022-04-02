Here come the lorikeets! How garden trends can change the local wildlife

Bronwen Scott
·5 min read

My bird-watching friend Simon is telling me about the parrots he sees on his daily walks around Canberra. It is a long list, which includes five types of cockatoos. When he gets to the tenth parrot species – “red-rumps. Everyone loves those” – he stops to think. The eleventh is the rainbow lorikeet.

“They’re newcomers,” he says. “And they’ve really taken off.”

I find it difficult to imagine a city without rainbow lorikeets. I am in far north Queensland and they are everywhere. Street trees are filled with shrieking, whistling birds. Flocks fly past in tight formation. Everything about them is frantic – from their nectar-guzzling to their psychedelic plumage.

According to BirdLife Australia’s annual Aussie Backyard Bird Count, the rainbow lorikeet is the most abundant species in the eastern states. Every year since the count began in 2014, the bird has been ranked No 1 one nationwide. But in Canberra, the species is a recent arrival. It is making up for lost time.

Canberra&#x002019;s Lake Burley Griffin
Canberra’s Lake Burley Griffin, where native plants have made homes for rainbow lorikeets. Photograph: Rohan Thomson/Getty Images

Neil Hermes, a freelance ornithologist and the president of the Canberra Ornithology Group (Cog), has been keeping an eye on bird populations in the national capital. Long-term data collected by the Cog show lorikeet numbers rocketing.

“In the 1980s, there were no rainbow lorikeets in Canberra,” Hermes tells me. “Now they’re one of the most common birds.”

So where did they come from?

Related: ‘It’s not rocket science’: how the world’s fastest parrot could be saved

When small numbers of rainbow lorikeets first appeared in the city, they were thought to have been aviary escapers. Cage birds might have contributed, but, Hermes says, it is highly likely that Canberra’s population grew from individuals who wandered west from the coast and found the city’s parks and gardens to their liking.

Canberra’s extensive plantings of native trees and shrubs offer plenty of food and nesting sites. The Molonglo River, lakes Burley Griffin and Ginninderra, and the creeks, ponds and wetlands around the city provide a reliable water supply.

Interactive

“Rainbow Lorikeets are good at adapting to urban habitat and Canberra has created a large amount of new habitat,” Hermes says.

“It is a fabulous city for birds. Conditions are perfect for them.”

The lorikeets’ association with inland towns is made strikingly obvious by maps of sightings from the Australian Capital Territory and adjacent areas. The largest numbers are from Canberra and neighbouring Queanbeyan, followed by Yass and Goulburn, with a few records for small rural towns like Bungendore. Sightings are almost absent from the surrounding country. Decades of data show that the birds prefer to settle in built up areas.

While other species suffer from the impact of urban encroachment, rainbow lorikeets belong to a small group that thrives around humans. These “urban adapters” include Australian magpies, magpie-larks, crested pigeons, noisy miners, and even eastern koels.

Koels are turning up in Canberra in rapidly increasing numbers, paralleling the lorikeets’ pattern of none, to some, to many. Flying in from New Guinea and Indonesia, these migratory cuckoos arrive in spring to breed in northern and eastern Australia.

The birds are difficult to spot – males are glossy black, and the females are mosaics of brown and cream – but they are easy to hear. The male’s insistent ko-el ko-el ko-el is now part of the city’s nocturnal soundscape. It might be a blessing for Canberra’s birdwatchers, but not for those species in whose nests koels lay their eggs – or for light sleepers.

While some urban adapters are only reclaiming their natural ranges, rainbow lorikeets and eastern koels are extending theirs into fresh territory.

Range expansion is not confined to birds. In the 1980s, grey-headed flying foxes started roosting in Melbourne, setting up a camp in the city’s Royal Botanic Gardens, about 450km west of their closest colony. By 2011, they had established a presence in Adelaide. Like lorikeets, the bats benefit from planted trees and the presence of permanent water. They are now a familiar sight in many suburbs.

Individuals may turn up, but unless the conditions are right, the species – bird, bat or butterfly – cannot become established. The monarch or wanderer butterfly, native to North America and capable of flying great distances, made its way to Australia in the late 1800s. But until its food plants, tropical milkweed (Asclepias curassavica) and cotton bush (the gomphocarpus species), became established as garden ornamentals, it could not breed successfully.

Tawny coster butterflies
A pair of tawny coster butterflies, who feed on native plants. Photograph: Marco/Alamy

Another butterfly, the tawny coster from Asia, was first recorded in Australia in 2012. Since then, it has spread across the tropics and, in the past year or so, northern New South Wales. The tawny coster has not had to rely on parks and gardens; its principal food plant, the delicate blue spade flower (pigea enneaspermus), is native to the warmer parts of the country.

In the Australian Botanic Gardens in Canberra is a deep, sheltered gully filled with luxuriant tree ferns and other rainforest plants. It is cool and damp, even in the middle of a hot dry summer when the grass crackles and the trees look as though they are dozing in the sun. Visitors to the gully might be lucky enough to see a Bassian thrush scratching through the leaf litter. This shy bird prefers dark, dense forests.

“Birds are always looking for new places,” Neil Hermes tells me. “When we create them, they find them.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Fond memories of Kyle "the G.R.O.A.T" Lowry

    Imman Adan is joined by Chris Walder to reflect on their best memories of Kyle Lowry. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Eugene Melnyk built complex legacy during 20 years of business in Ottawa

    As residents woke up to the news that Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk died on Monday, they remembered a man who saved the team from relocation nearly 20 years ago, but whose relationship with the city became complex. Melnyk bought the Sens and their home arena in 2003 for $130 million US when the previous franchise owner, Rod Bryden, went bankrupt. Melnyk put in the offer and reached a deal with creditors after Bryden's deal to reacquire the team was unsuccessful. The team reached its peak i

  • Quebec City, Ottawa Senators exploring joint bid for world junior hockey championship

    Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard said Wednesday that the Quebec government, the Ottawa Senators and Quebecor are exploring the possibility of Ottawa and Quebec City entering a joint bid to host the 2023 world junior men's hockey championship. The tournament, which is scheduled to begin on Boxing Day in Novosibirsk, Russia, but was left without a host city after the International Ice Hockey Federation announced on Feb. 28 that it was withdrawing Russia's privilege to host international hockey

  • Nunavut wrestlers bring home silver and bronze medals

    With a couple more silver wrestling medals in hand, Eekeeluak Avalak is already looking forward to future competitions. The 18-year-old from Cambridge Bay, Nunavut, is fresh from competing in the Alberta Amateur Wrestling Association's open tournament on March 19 and 20, where he placed second — twice — against older and more experienced wrestlers. "It felt good to be back on the mat, especially having my other teammates in my corner," Avalak said. "[That] made it a lot more enjoyable and a lot

  • Longtime Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens saw it all and told it well

    Former Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens, who earned Hall of Fame recognition in both lacrosse and hockey while criss-crossing the globe in more than three decades with the national news agency, has died after a battle with cancer. He was 74. Stevens was a rich character, a talented writer unflappable on deadline and someone who lived life to the fullest. In profiling Stevens ahead of his 2008 induction into the St. Catharines Sports Hall of Fame, Bernie Puchalski of the St. Catharines St

  • Varlamov makes 42 saves, Islanders hold off Blue Jackets 4-3

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Brock Nelson scored his career-high 32nd goal, Semyon Varlamov made 42 saves and the New York Islanders held off the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3 on Tuesday night. Josh Bailey, Anthony Beauvillier and Zach Parise also scored as the Islanders snapped a two-game skid. New York moved within two points of Columbus in the standings, but both teams are well behind Washington for the last Eastern Conference wild-card spot. Vladimir Gavrikov scored twice for Columbus, which lost its f

  • Joseph notches first hat trick, Senators top Red Wings 5-2

    DETROIT (AP) — Recently acquired Mathieu Joseph scored three times in the third period for his first career hat trick, Mads Sogaard made 27 saves in his NHL debut and the Ottawa Senators defeated the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Friday night. Joseph's three goals were his first for Ottawa since being dealt from Tampa Bay at the trade deadline. Josh Norris, playing in his home state for the first time in his pro career, scored on a power play for his 27th goal for the Seantors. Austin Watson added a

  • Young Raptors get a glimpse into playoff basketball vs. Celtics

    The Boston Celtics were missing a flurry of starters vs. the Toronto Raptors but showed why they're one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference with a tough, focused and well-executed game at Scotiabank Arena. Albeit in a loss.

  • Nova Scotia women's curling team finishes perfect week with national title

    A Nova Scotia women's curling team will represent Canada at the world junior championship after winning a national title this week. Led by skip Taylour Stevens, Nova Scotia edged an Ontario team skipped by Emily Deschenes 7-5 in the championship game Friday in Stratford, Ont. The Nova Scotia team improved on a bronze-medal performance in 2020. "Honestly, it doesn't even feel real yet," Stevens said in an interview Saturday. "We can't wrap our head around it. It was an amazing week and I'm so pro

  • The Kyle Lowry influence on Siakam, VanVleet

    Kyle Lowry has left a mark on the city of Toronto, the Raptors organization and even some of its players. Imman Adan and Chris Walder discuss the ways they see Lowry’s game in Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam.Kyle Lowry has left a mark on the Toronto, the Raptors organization and even some of its players. Imman Adan and Chris Walder discuss the ways they see Lowry’s game in Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Tenn. lawmakers push for collegiate transgender athlete ban

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee would ban transgender athletes from participating in female college sports under legislation gaining traction inside the state's GOP-controlled General Assembly. The measure is one of 17 bills that have been introduced this year in Tennessee targeting LGBTQ people — more than any other state in the country, according to civil rights activists. “Even amid one of the most extreme time periods for anti-LGBTQ politics in our country’s history, lawmakers in Tennessee

  • Fred VanVleet thinks there’s ‘less BS’ when a team has good chemistry

    Fred VanVleet weighed in on how special it would be to break Kyle Lowry’s Raptors three-point record, especially when they play against each other on Sunday. He also discussed adapting to playing through his knee injury, getting back in rhythm with the starting lineup, and the importance of team chemistry. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Ève Gascon becomes 1st female goalie to win QMJHL game in 22 years

    Gatineau Olympiques netminder Ève Gascon has become the first female goalie to win a game in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League in more than two decades. The 18-year-old from Laval, Que., stopped 23 shots in the team's 7-3 win Friday over the Drummondville Votigeurs. It was Gascon's second start for the Olympiques, with her first game last month ending in a 5-4 loss to the Rimouski Oceanic. Gascon is the first woman to play in the league in 22 years, when Charline Labonté — also the most rece

  • Why Fred VanVleet is vital to Toronto's 'Big-Ball' success

    It's easy to dismiss Fred VanVleet's role in the Raptors' new ideology but make no mistake about it, he's a rare breed in his approach and abilities which accompany&nbsp; Toronto's big wings perfectly. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Karin Harjo becomes 1st female head coach in World Cup ski racing with new Alpine Canada job

    Alpine Canada has named former American assistant coach Karin Harjo the new head coach of the women's alpine team, making her the first-ever woman to lead a World Cup team. "It's not the first thing that I think about, but it is really important," Harjo told CBC Sports about breaking the gender barrier in coaching. "I'm really excited, and it is an honour to be entrusted with this leadership role and to work with such a talented group of athletes." Harjo comes to Alpine Canada from the U.S. Ski

  • Panthers overcome 4-goal deficit for 7-6 OT win over Devils

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Gustav Forsling scored twice, including at 1:45 of overtime, and the Florida Panthers overcame a four-goal deficit and beat the New Jersey Devils 7-6 on Saturday. Aleksander Barkov also had two goals. Defenseman Radko Gudas, Ben Chiarot and Brandon Montour each scored for Florida, which won its third straight game. Spencer Knight stopped six shots, picking up the victory in relief of goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, who was pulled after allowing six goals on 25 shots in the first two

  • Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk dies at age 62

    Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk died on Monday at the age of 62.

  • Thompson winner with 10.6 left, Sabres rally past Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Tage Thompson scored the tiebreaking goal on a fortunate bounce with 10.6 seconds left and the Buffalo Sabres rallied from four down to beat the Chicago Blackhawks 6-5 on Monday night. Victor Olofsson had two goals and an assist to help the Sabres win for the first time in three games. Kyle Okposo, Vinnie Hinostroza and Alex Tuch also scored for Buffalo. Thompson, the team leader with 28 goals, broke his stick on a shot from left wing. The puck caromed off the boards behind the ne

  • Jack Eichel nets a pair as Golden Knights sink Kraken 5-2

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jack Eichel scored twice in his first multigoal game since being traded to Vegas, Logan Thompson made 26 saves and the Golden Knights beat the Seattle Kraken 5-2 on Friday night. The Golden Knights, the previous NHL expansion team, swept the season series against the newest expansion team. Vegas beat Seattle in the season opener in October and shut out the Kraken 3-0 on Wednesday night. Eichel scored his eighth and ninth goals of the season in his 22nd game for the Golden Knights.

  • 3 Upcoming Swtich games: Summer edition

    Here are 3 popular upcoming switch games for the summer of 2022.