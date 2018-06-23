They come from a land Down Under primed for Royal Ascot glory

Redkirk Warrior will look to continue Australia’s top record in Royal Ascot’s valuable sprints

Much of the Royal Ascot build-up focussed on the Australian horse that isn’t here, this is a day to savour two that are, writes James Toney.

Wonder mare Winx may be back in Sydney, with connections perhaps watching the 33-1 winner of a weak Queen Anne Stakes, her target race, with a tinge of regret.

But Merchant Navy and Redkirk Warrior are more than capable substitutes in the Diamond Jubilee Stakes, the final showpiece of the meeting, which also looks the most competitive race of the week.

From 2003 to 2012, there were six Australian-trained winners of Ascot’s valuable sprints, with the likes of Choisir, Takeover Target and the legendary Black Caviar leading raiding parties from Down Under.

And two are now primed to write their name in legend alongside them.

Merchant Navy will look to finish his racing career with a win after making a stunning European debut at the Curragh last month.

Aidan O’Brien – who took over training duties for this northern hemisphere campaign – may not be enjoying an Ascot from his finest vintage but confidence is high.

“He’s not been with us long but he’s a very honest horse, very uncomplicated and a real pleasure to work with,” said O’Brien.

“Everything about him is class and Ryan Moore was very happy with how he won his first race with us at the Curragh, he really surprised us with how he did.

“However, The Diamond Jubilee Stakes is a very competitive race this year, the opposition is very strong and Ascot’s six furlongs on an incline can make it tough.”

Australian Group One winner Merchant Navy won the Greenlands Stakes at the Curragh in his first European race

Frankie Dettori, who hopes to end the day as Royal Ascot’s top jockey for the first time since 2004, will take the ride the another Aussie contender Redkirk Warrior.

It’s over 100 days since he won his last race but that was exactly the route taken by Black Caviar, when she famously travelled to win this six years ago.

It’s also a race he defied top weight to win, giving 12 lbs to Merchant Navy, who he beat by a neck. Today they race off levels.

“When he’s had 100 days or more off, he’s got a great record, we’re just not bothered about him being fresh,” said trainer Ben Hayes.

“He’s come out of the journey really well. He’s a lovely horse and so easy to deal with and it is all going for him, the weather, the ground, everything. We’ve got a pretty good jockey to ride him too.”

Royal Ascot seems to have saved the best till last with this six furlong highlight, part of the Qipco British Champions Series.

Harry Angel is Europe’s highest-rated sprinter and destroyed rivals to win last month’s Duke of York Stakes.

But even trainer Clive Cox will concede his Ascot record is disappointing – four races, no wins, including a distant fourth at last year’s Champions Day on soft ground that clearly didn’t suit.

Other contenders include Wesley Ward’s American powerhouse Bound For Nowhere, while Librisa Breeze returns to Ascot to follow up on his Champions Day success and The Tin Man, who won by a dramatic neck 12 months ago, looked a sound winner in his last race at Windsor.

Elsewhere, Sir Michael Stoute – who this week became the meeting’s most successful trainer – could end a memorable five days with another success.

His charge Crystal Ocean is odds-on to win the Hardwicke Stakes, a race Sir Michael has won ten times in his storied career. Ryan Moore takes the ride as he looks to snatch top jockey honours from Dettori for the eighth time in the last nine years.