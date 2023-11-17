‘Come the general election, millions of natural Conservatives will not bother to vote’

Suella Braverman meets Vincent Biruta, Rwand's foreign minister, during her visit to Kigali earlier this year - Stefan Rousseau/PA

Rishi Sunak’s pledge to “stop the boats” suffered a setback this week after the UK Supreme Court ruled that the Rwanda migrant policy is unlawful.

Telegraph readers commented on the ruling in their droves in the comments section, Letters pages and Front Page newsletter.

Also hotly discussed by readers this week was MPs’ vote on a ceasefire in Gaza, and the Prime Minister’s dramatic Cabinet reshuffle.

Rwanda ruling

The Government’s plan to deport certain illegal migrants to Rwanda was halted on Wednesday. The Supreme Court’s five judges unanimously backed a judgment by the Court of Appeal, citing the risk that asylum seekers sent to the east African nation would be returned to their own country, where they could face “ill-treatment” in breach of their human rights.

Telegraph readers debated whether the Prime Minister’s next move should be to pull out of the ECHR, or order a rewrite of the agreement with Rwanda in order to push the policy along.

MPs vote on Israel-Gaza ceasefire

Sir Keir Starmer suffered the biggest rebellion of his leadership this week after eight Labour frontbenchers defied him over a vote for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. While the ceasefire was ultimately voted down by Parliament, almost 50 backbench Labour MPs also voted for the amendment.

Readers had a lot to say about why the vote was brought, what it would achieve and how it impacts the perception of the Labour Party.

Sunak’s Cabinet reshuffle

The Prime Minister reshuffled his top team on Monday. The move saw Suella Braverman removed from Cabinet and James Cleverly take her place as Home Secretary. Meanwhile, David Cameron made a surprising return to front line politics as he was appointed Foreign Secretary.

Telegraph readers were divided over whether these decisions were positive or negative for the future of the Tory party.