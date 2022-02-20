'Come on, I have a family': Pittsburgh Uber driver begged for her life before being killed by rider, police say

Cady Stanton, USA TODAY
·2 min read

An Uber driver and mother of four pleaded with a passenger for her life before he shot and killed her in an attempted robbery this month, according to a criminal complaint and Pennsylvania police.

Calvin Crew, 22, was arrested and charged Feb. 17 with criminal homicide, robbery and tampering with evidence in the death of Christina Spicuzza, 38, who was reported missing by her family six days earlier after she did not return home following a shift of Uber fares.

When Spicuzza picked up Crew as a passenger for an Uber ride on the night of Feb. 10, he pulled a gun on her, according to a criminal complaint filed in Pittsburgh Municipal Court.

In dashcam footage, Spicuzza tells her assailant, "Come on, I have a family ... I'm begging you, I have four kids," according to the complaint.

GPS records show Spicuzza drove through several neighborhoods with Crew as a passenger, and phone history revealed several money transfer apps were accessed on her phone during the drive, according to the complaint.

NEWS AT NIGHT: Sign up for USA TODAY's free Evening Briefing newsletter

Spicuzza's body was discovered by an Amazon driver on the side of a road Feb. 12. She died of a single gunshot wound to the head, according to Allegheny County police.

"It was a senseless killing that left four children without a mother. My heart breaks for Christina's children and her family," Victor Joseph, Allegheny County police assistant superintendent, said at a news conference Friday.

Authorities tried to determine what may have been stolen from Spicuzza and whether Crew's girlfriend will face criminal charges for ordering the Uber on his behalf.

In response to the incident, an Uber spokesperson told USA TODAY on Sunday the company banned the accounts for the person who ordered the trip and the suspect.

"No family should have to suffer such an unimaginable loss and our thoughts are with Christi’s loved ones during this difficult time," Uber said in a statement. "We’ve been in touch with law enforcement to support the investigation and are grateful for everything they’ve done.”

There no reason to believe Crew and Spicuzza knew each other, police said.

"In my experience, this is unusual in Alleghany County ... thankfully, it doesn't happen that often," Joseph said. "More times than not, there is a relationship between the actor and victim. In this situation, we do not know of any."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Pittsburgh Uber driver killed by rider begged for her life, police say

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Man charged in shooting death of 15-year-old girl

    According to the criminal complaint, Marcellus Duckworth told investigators it was his first time shooting a gun.

  • Dashcam Footage Shows Uber Driver and Mom of 4 Begging Her Killer for Mercy: Cops

    Pitcairn PoliceThe harrowing final moments of an Uber driver and mother of four who was found murdered in the Pittsburgh area last weekend were captured on a dashcam video that helped police arrest her alleged killer this week. Calvin Crew, 22, was taken into custody and charged with homicide after the footage was discovered on Thursday, according to court documents and local media reports. Allegheny County police say Crew was seen in the footage terrorizing 38-year-old Christine Spicuzza and ho

  • Viral Video Crushes Donald Trump With His Own Words About Pleading The Fifth

    #TrumpIsGuilty trended on Twitter after progressive PAC MeidasTouch released its latest clip.

  • Phil Mickelson faces threat of PGA Tour ban over help to 'set up' Saudi Super Golf League

    Jay Monahan, the PGA Tour’s commissioner, will use Tuesday’s mandatory players’ meeting to emphasise that any pro signing with the Super Golf League will face a lifetime ban, despite the Saudi-funded circuit assuring would-be renegades that Monahan is not in a legal position to carry out his threat.

  • How Trump Said Too Much and Helped New York Investigators

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyFormer President Donald Trump was just trying to help. Instead, he just handed investigators more ammunition.On Monday, Trump’s lawyers filed documents alleging that he “denies knowledge”—and doesn’t even know enough “to form a belief”—about the way he allegedly slapped a 30-percent brand premium on some business properties in 2014.But the very next day, Trump said the complete opposite when he issued a lengthy statement to counter ne

  • ‘The threat still exists’: Blair on continued use of Emergencies Act

    Police have cleared the main convoy protest zone, as MPs continue to debate invoking the Emergencies Act for the first time. ‘The West Block’ host Mercedes Stephenson speaks with Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair about the police clearing out the main area of the Ottawa convoy protest. Blair says the threat still exists, and Stephenson presses him on how long the Emergencies Act will be in place.

  • Benefits changes could have serious consequences on mental health, warns UK psychologists’ body

    <strong>Exclusive:</strong> British Psychological Society describes planned changes as ‘deeply concerning’

  • Pregnant Rihanna Covers Her Baby Bump for Dinner Date with A$AP Rocky in N.Y.C.

    Rihanna and boyfriend A$AP Rocky are currently expecting their first baby together

  • Tinder Swindler vs Inventing Anna: Why do we treat victims of romance scams so poorly?

    LIFESTYLE FEATURES: Two con artists had the same plan: to gain the trust of others and manipulate them into giving them their life savings. Yet, the victims of one are treated with more disdain than the other. Kate Ng explores why

  • Russia, Belarus extend huge military exercises - Belarus ministry

    Belarus' Defence Ministry said Russia and Belarus would extend joint military exercises that had been due to end on Sunday, dashing Western hopes that Russia would swiftly withdraw forces that could be used in a potential invasion of Ukraine. The ministry did not say how long Russian troops in Belarus - estimated by NATO to number 30,000 - might now remain in the country, which lies north of Ukraine.

  • Bernie Madoff’s sister and her husband dead in murder-suicide in Palm Beach home, cops say

    Sondra Wiener and Marvin Wiener, who reportedly lost millions in the investment scam run by Sondra’s brother, Bernie Madoff, were found in their home dead of gunshot wounds Thursday afternoon, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said.

  • Peterson lifts Stars to 1-0 win in SO against Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Jacob Peterson scored the deciding goal in the sixth round of the shootout, leading the Dallas Stars to a 1-0 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday night. Chicago’s Alex DeBrincat and Dallas’ Jason Robertson scored in the first shootout round. After that, goaltenders Marc-Andre Fleury and Jake Oettinger each stopped four shots. Oettinger stopped a fifth, by Jake McCabe, before Peterson faked Fleury and beat him between the legs for the victory. Dallas won its second straig

  • Five things to watch at Beijing Winter Olympics on Sunday

    BEIJING — Sunday is the final day of the 2022 Winter Olympics. There isn’t a lot of notable action to speak of with the Games concluding, but there is one big Canadian story to be on the look out for. Here are five things to watch at the Beijing Olympics on Sunday, Feb. 20. Spectacular closing ceremonies to come The Olympics are coming to an end but that doesn’t mean they will end with a whimper. No, if the opening ceremony — with its glowing snowflake, dazzling digital displays and fireworks —

  • BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Promises of a 'fried-chicken pension'

    SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — As he leaves Beijing with two Olympic medals, South Korean short-track speedskater Hwang Daeheon sounds giddy about a “fried chicken pension” waiting at home. Hwang, who won the gold in the men’s 1,500 meters and a silver in the 5,000-meter relay, has been promised a lifetime supply of fried chicken by food industry tycoon Yoon Hong-geun, chairman of the BBQ delivery franchise who also served as the chief of South Korea’s athletic mission at the Games. “The first thing

  • Germany's Friedrich says Olympic bobsled track is worn out

    BEIJING (AP) — Olympic bobsled champion Francesco Friedrich may skip Friday’s final day of training for this weekend’s four-man event, for two reasons. One, he may need a break. Two, he thinks the ice needs a break as well. Friedrich complained about the quality of the ice at the Yanqing Sliding Center after completing another day of four-man training Thursday, doing so after he posted one of the slowest times in the field — placing 25th out of 28 sleds in his final run, a massive dip from his u

  • Morris returns from concussion to send Nuggets past Warriors

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Monte Morris hit a 3-pointer over Stephen Curry from the right wing as the final buzzer sounded and the basket held up on replay review, sending the Denver Nuggets past the Golden State Warriors 117-116 in a frenzied final minute Wednesday night. Curry hit an off-balanced 20-foot jumper over Morris moments before and converted the three-point play with 5.9 seconds left to finish with 25 points. Curry had just missed a step-back 3 with 21.2 seconds to play, when Morris secure

  • MLB cancels spring games through March 4 due to lockout

    NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball cancelled the first week of spring training games through March 4 on Friday in the first public acknowledgement of the disruption caused by the lockout. The announcement came with the work stoppage in its 79th day, and a day after economic talks between the management and the Major League Baseball Players Association lasted just 15 minutes. Negotiators are set to resume talks on core economics on Monday, and MLB said members of the owners’ negotiating commit

  • Flames edge past Kraken for ninth win in a row

    CALGARY — Thanks to Elias Lindholm extending his goal streak to seven games, the Calgary Flames extended their winning streak to nine. Lindholm notched the game-winner at 7:31 of the third period on Saturday as Calgary overcame a superb goaltending performance from Philipp Grubauer to win 2-1 over the Seattle Kraken. “Big players come up in big moments of the game,” said Jacob Markstrom, Lindholm's Swedish countryman, who made 22 saves to improve to 22-10-5. Lindholm has nine goals over the span

  • Penguins sign D Chad Ruhwedel to 2-year contract extension

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins signed defenseman Chad Ruhwedel to a two-year contract extension on Saturday. The deal carries an average annual value of $800,000 and runs through the 2023-24 season. The extension also gives the 31-year-old some stability. He spent the majority of his first five seasons in Pittsburgh in a reserve role, typically only seeing playing time when other defensemen were injured. But Ruhwedel has taken on a larger role this season, scoring one goal to go his f

  • Blazers overcome Morant's 44 points, beat Grizzlies 123-119

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Jusuf Nurkic had 32 points and eight rebounds, Anfernee Simons added 31 points and six assists and the Portland Trail Blazers overcame Ja Morant's 44-point performance, beating the Memphis Grizzlies 123-119 on Wednesday night. Josh Hart added 22 points, six assists and seven rebounds for the Trail Blazers, who won their fourth straight after leading most of the game and weathering a frantic finish. Morant matched his career high in scoring as Memphis had its six-game winnin