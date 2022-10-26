Come with me down the social media rabbit hole filled with beauty trends













Who would’ve guessed? Certainly not your faithful scribe here, whose haphazard beauty routine too often falls victim to overscheduling and lack of interest. However, there are all kinds of hacks to improve one’s looks on social media — a veritable glut of them, in fact — and I find myself weirdly, inexplicably fascinated by them.

The latest fad is something called dermaplaning. I read about it just yesterday, when a banner on my phone alerted me to this important new trend in self-improvement. How could I resist? Instead of answering an editor’s text about some frivolous deadline, I jumped right into that rabbit hole.

Dermaplaning has actually been around for a while, a technique reserved for a dermatologist’s office. But now, we homebodies can benefit from removing that…that stuff on our faces by using a special razor blade-like device at home. Adios, dead skin cells. Sayonara, peach fuzz.

If you want glowing skin, as luminous as deep-sea plankton, this technique has your name written all over it. Just make sure you are in possession of a steady hand. (I’m not.) Oh, and another thing, don’t make the mistake of over-exfoliating. The results aren’t pretty.

After spending precious minutes watching these videos, I decided to keep my dull complexion for the time being. There are, after all, plenty of other “solutions” on YouTube, Instagram and TikTok to lure my attention. For instance, a few months back “slugging” was all the rage. This beauty practice has nothing to do with a gastropod mollusk or, for that matter, hitting a baseball over the left field wall. Rather, it is the careful slathering of petroleum jelly over your face and leaving it on overnight.

Doing this leaves you with dewy, plump skin. And who doesn’t want shiny skin?

Though I’d love to regain that look, I decided not to try this promising beauty hack. I don’t want to wash my pillowcases every morning. Nor do I want to give The Hubby a fright when I climb into bed. Nevertheless, I’ve spent many useless minutes studying the technique. I learned that the trend started in South Korea, And it should never be used with retinol, that miracle ingredient touted in skin products.

Story continues

There are, of course, countless other beauty tips that have gained online traction. Some seem interesting, the kind you might hear about from your best friend. Others are nothing short of ridiculous. Like shaving your legs with sandpaper. (Ouch!) Or, creating the illusion of dimpled cheeks with makeup. (Why?!?) The worst ones, though, are dangerous. You might’ve heard of the Australian reality TV star who was left permanently scarred and temporarily blind in one eye after she tried something she discovered on TikTok.

It’s not just stupid beauty videos that can be hazardous. Quite a few “challenges” — Nyquil Chicken, blackout/hold your breath until you pass out, fractal wood burning, etc., etc., etc. — have sent people to the hospital. Some viewers have even died from their injuries.

Then there are the emotional traumas. Numerous studies have linked heavy social media use to an increased risk for loneliness, anxiety and depression. Not to mention that feeling of inadequacy (and envy) that settles in your stomach after overexposure to so much glamour.

Yet, here I am, here we are still hooked on tapping and scrolling away. Still obsessed with the surreal. Still curious to try the irrational. Still comparing the curated lives of others to our own messy, boring ones.

Why? Or, perhaps the more pressing line of inquiry should be: How do I stop the urge to take a fine blade to my face? To sand my legs? To cook dinner in cough medicine?

I turned to the tried-and-true source of common sense: my mother, whose life mostly pre-dated the online universe.

“If your friends jumped off a building,” she liked to say, “would you do the same?”

She had a point, didn’t she?

Ana Veciana-Suarez writes about family and social issues. Email her at avecianasuarez@gmail.com or visit her website anavecianasuarez.com. Follow @AnaVeciana.