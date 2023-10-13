Comcast Commits $2 Million To Humanitarian Efforts In Israel & The Middle East

Comcast is the latest media company to open its coffers amid Israel’s war with Hamas, committing $2 million to aid humanitarian efforts.

The amount includes $1.5 million sent to Save the Children Federation, Doctors Without Borders, Direct Relief and American Friends of Magen David Adom.

More from Deadline

The NBCUniversal parent is also donating up to $500,000 for all employee donations to these organizations, in addition to contributions that they have already made through our matching gift program.

In a message to employees at Comcast, NBCU and Sky this week, Comcast CEO Brian Roberts and President Mike Cavanagh said, “We are horrified and deeply saddened by the brutal attack on Israel. Our hearts go out to the families who have lost their loved ones through unspeakable acts of terrorism and the devastation of war. As these catastrophic events unfold, we are so grateful for the tireless dedication and bravery of our NBC and Sky news colleagues who are on the ground risking their lives to shine a light on this terrible conflict.”

The move follows by a day Disney’s announcement that it is donating $2 million for humanitarian relief in Israel “in the wake of the horrific terrorist attacks targeting Jews in Israel this past weekend.

“We must all do what we can to support the innocent people experiencing so much pain, violence, and uncertainty – particularly children,” said CEO Bob Iger.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.