Comcast CEO Isn’t ‘Completely Surprised’ by the Charter-Disney Dispute: ‘Probably Won’t Be the Last’

Brian L. Roberts, the CEO of Comcast, isn’t”completely surprised” by the ongoing cable dispute between Charter Communications and Disney. The executive addressed the ongoing news story at the top of his session at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia and Technology Conference.

“At some level, I guess I’m not completely surprised,” Roberts said on Wednesday. “When you have many distributors of the same product… you’re going to have disputes between the content and distribution. It’s not the first dispute, and probably won’t be the last dispute.”

More to come…

