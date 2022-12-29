Comcast Awards More Than $4.3 Million in 2022 To Advance Digital Adoption, Skills Training in Philadelphia

Comcast Corporation
·4 min read

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / December 29, 2022 / Comcast announced it has awarded more than $4.3 million in grants in 2022 to 30 nonprofit organizations across Philadelphia that support digital adoption and skills training for residents.

Each organization offers programming aimed at connecting residents and businesses in Philadelphia to the Internet and building digital skills. The grants were distributed as part of Project UP, Comcast's 10-year, $1 billion commitment to advance digital equity through programs and community partnerships that connect people to the Internet, advance economic mobility, and open doors for the next generation of innovators, entrepreneurs, storytellers and creators.

"Our commitment to addressing inequities spans every community we serve, but nowhere is this more evident than in our hometown of Philadelphia," said Dalila Wilson-Scott, EVP and Chief Diversity Officer, Comcast Corporation and President, Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation. "We are proud to partner with many incredible nonprofits who are helping to connect those who are unconnected and provide the digital skills needed to take advantage of all the Internet has to offer."

Together, we are helping to advance economic mobility and achieve our shared goal of ensuring all Philadelphians have a future of unlimited possibilities.

DALILA WILSON-SCOTT
EVP and Chief Diversity Officer, Comcast Corporation and President, Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation

Coded By Kids, Hopeworks, Per Scholas, SEAMAAC, and Heights Philadelphia (newly merged Philadelphia Futures and Steppingstone Scholars) are among the local recipients, all selected in support of their commitment to digital adoption and skills development. SEAMAAC, as an example, will use the funds to train and staff digital navigators - individuals affiliated with trusted community organizations who are trained to help people access the Internet, use devices and acquire digital skills. These digital navigators will also educate community members on critical resources including the federal government's Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), which provides eligible households with a credit up to $30 per month toward the cost of their Internet and/or mobile service.

"In today's digital world, Internet connectivity, digital training, and skills in media and technology are central to every part of life," said Dan Bonelli, Senior Vice President of Comcast's Freedom Region. "But the unfortunate reality is that not everyone has the same starting point, particularly low-income Americans and people of color."

We are honored to work alongside Comcast to ensure that all Philadelphians are prepared for the future.

SYLVESTER MOBLEY
Chief Executive Officer of Coded by Kids

The Philadelphia organizations receiving digital equity support from Comcast in 2022 include:

  • African American Chamber of Commerce of PA, NJ and DE

  • Asian American Chamber of Commerce of Greater Philadelphia

  • Benefits Data Trust

  • Boys and Girls Clubs of Philadelphia

  • Center for Literacy

  • Coded By Kids

  • Congreso De Latinos Unidos Inc

  • Council of Spanish Speaking Organizations

  • The Enterprise Center

  • Entrepreneur Works Fund

  • Free Library of Philadelphia Foundation

  • Girls Incorporated of Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey

  • Heights Philadelphia

  • Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

  • Hopeworks

  • Independence Business Alliance

  • Nationalities Service Center

  • Peoples Emergency Center

  • Per Scholas

  • Philadelphia Association of Community Development Corporations

  • Philadelphia Equity Alliance

  • Philadelphia Youth Network

  • Southeast Asian Mutual Assistance Associations Coalition (SEAMAAC)

  • Special People In Northeast

  • Tech Impact

  • United Way of Greater Philadelphia

  • Urban League of Philadelphia

  • Veterans Multi-Service Center

  • Welcoming Center for New Pennsylvanians

  • William Way Community Center

"Comcast has been a true partner in our mission to increase tech equity in Philadelphia," said Sylvester Mobley, Chief Executive Officer of Coded by Kids. "Their support has not only allowed us to scale our existing tech and innovation education programs, but has also aided in driving our momentum in building 1Philadelphia - a citywide ecosystem that helps underrepresented Philadelphians access opportunities in tech."

Our trusted local partners are critical to spreading awareness of resources available and providing the support needed to help level the playing field in Philadelphia.

DAN BONELLI
Senior Vice President of Comcast's Freedom Region

Project UP encompasses digital equity programs such as Internet Essentials, Lift Zones and Comcast RISE. Since its inception in 2011, Comcast's Internet Essentials has connected a cumulative total of more than 10 million low-income Americans to broadband service at home, including more than 520,000 Philadelphia residents.

Additionally, Comcast has launched more than 1,250 Lift Zones in community centers nationwide - with 77 locations in Philadelphia alone - to provide students and families with free, high-speed WiFi. And through Comcast RISE, a multi-faceted national program created in 2020 to support small businesses owned by women and people of color hard hit by the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, Comcast has awarded $2 million in grants - $10,000 each - to 200 small businesses in Philadelphia and Chester, PA, and awarded nearly 500 Philadelphia small businesses with service packages in the form of technology makeovers and/or marketing resources.

Click here for additional information on Project UP and our digital equity initiatives.

Comcast Corporation, Thursday, December 29, 2022, Press release picture
Comcast Corporation, Thursday, December 29, 2022, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Comcast Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Comcast Corporation
Website: http://www.comcastcorporation.com/
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Comcast Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/733566/Comcast-Awards-More-Than-43-Million-in-2022-To-Advance-Digital-Adoption-Skills-Training-in-Philadelphia

