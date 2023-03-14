Combined no-hitter moves Puerto Rico closer to decisive showdown vs. Dominican Republic

Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic take part in what many consider the best baseball rivalry of the Caribbean.

When the two meet again Wednesday night in Miami, it could become one of their most historic chapters.

Puerto Rico made sure to take care of its part emphatically on Monday night.

Starting pitcher Jose De Leon matched a World Baseball Classic record with 10 strikeouts and combined with Yacksel Rios, Edwin Diaz and Duane Underwood Jr. on an eight-inning, combined no-hitter and a 10-0 mercy rule victory over Israel at loanDepot park. Although Puerto Rico did not allow a baserunner, the game does not officially count as a perfect game because it did not record 27 outs.

Puerto Rico moved to 2-1 in the WBC’s Pool D standings, bouncing back after its loss one night earlier to pool leader Venezuela.

Puerto Rico third baseman Emmanuel Rivera (26) slides into home plate after Puerto Rico second baseman Javier Baez (9) doubles on a sharp line drive to left field against Israel during the first inning of a Pool D game at the World Baseball Classic at loanDepot Park on Monday, March 13, 2023, in Miami, Fla.

Should Venezuela clinch the top spot in Pool D with a win Tuesday over Nicaragua and the Dominican Republic beat Israel - both highly expected results - it would make Wednesday night’s game between Puerto Rico and the Dominican a must-win game for both sides in order to advance to the WBC quarterfinals this weekend.

Both teams would be tied with 2-1 records with Venezuela having already claimed the other of the two spots from Pool D.

De Leon set a new team record for Puerto Rico in a WBC game, and matched the record for the most by a pitcher in a WBC game set by Ubaldo Jimenez in 2009.

Puerto Rico pitcher José De Leon (87) pitches against Israel during the third inning of a Pool D game at the World Baseball Classic at loanDepot Park on Monday, March 13, 2023, in Miami, Fla.

Enrique Hernandez walked off Israel with an RBI single to score Martin Maldonado in the bottom of the eighth.

Hernandez and Javier Baez began the offensive onslaught early with two-run doubles in the first two innings. Eddie Rosario also had an RBI triple in the first and Emmanuel Rivera had an RBI triple in the second as Puerto Rico led 6-0 after two.