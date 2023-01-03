Combined General Meeting of January 25, 2023 - Availability of the preparatory documents

Daix (France), Long Island City (New York, United States), January 3, 2023 – Inventiva (Euronext Paris and Nasdaq: IVA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other diseases with significant unmet medical needs, today announced the availability of the preparatory documents for the Combined General Meeting of January 25, 2023.

Shareholders are invited to participate in the Combined General Meeting that will be held on January 25, 2023 at 2 p.m. at Hôtel Oceania Le Jura, 14 avenue Foch, 21000 Dijon (France).

The preliminary notice of meeting comprising the agenda and the draft resolutions, as well as information on how to attend and vote at the Combined General Meeting, was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) n°151 of December 19, 2022 and a translation was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 19, 2022.

Information and documents pertaining to the Combined General Meeting are available in the Company's website (www.inventivapharma.com, section "Investors" / "Shareholder Meetings").

In accordance with articles R. 225-83 and R. 225-89 of the French Commercial Code, documents that must be available for the shareholders for the purpose of general meetings will be available at the Company's registered office, 50, Rue de Dijon, 21121 Daix, the fifteenth day prior to the Combined General Meeting.

Documents listed in Article R.22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code are available on Inventiva’s website mentioned above as of tomorrow, the twenty-first day that precedes the General Meeting.

In accordance with applicable regulatory provisions:

  • any shareholder holding registered shares may, up to the fifth day, inclusive, prior to the General Meeting, request these documents to be sent by the Company. For shareholders holding bearer shares, the exercise of this right is subject to the submission of a shareholding certificate delivered by their financial intermediary;

  • any shareholder may consult these documents at the Company's registered office by sending a request by e-mail to the following electronic address: AGIVA25012023@inventivapharma.com.

About Inventiva

Inventiva is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the research and development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of patients with NASH, mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS) and other diseases with significant unmet medical needs. The Company benefits from a strong expertise and experience in the domain of compounds targeting nuclear receptors, transcription factors and epigenetic modulation. Inventiva is currently advancing one clinical candidate, has a pipeline of two preclinical programs and continues to explore other development opportunities to add to its pipeline.

Inventiva’s lead product candidate, lanifibranor, is currently in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial, NATiV3, for the treatment of adult patients with NASH, a common and progressive chronic liver disease for which there are currently no approved therapies. In 2020, Inventiva reported positive results from its Phase IIb clinical trial evaluating lanifibranor for the treatment of patients with NASH and received Breakthrough Therapy and Fast Track status from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) for lanifibranor in the treatment of NASH.

Inventiva’s pipeline also includes odiparcil, a drug candidate for the treatment of adult MPS VI patients. As part of Inventiva’s decision to focus clinical efforts on the development of lanifibranor, it suspended its clinical efforts relating to odiparcil and is reviewing available options with respect to its potential further development. Inventiva is in the process of selecting an oncology development candidate for its Hippo signaling pathway program.

The Company has a scientific team of approximately 80 people with deep expertise in the fields of biology, medicinal and computational chemistry, pharmacokinetics and pharmacology, and clinical development. It owns an extensive library of approximately 240,000 pharmacologically relevant molecules, approximately 60% of which are proprietary, as well as a wholly-owned research and development facility.

Inventiva is a public company listed on compartment C of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (ticker: IVA - ISIN: FR0013233012) and on the Nasdaq Global Market in the United States (ticker: IVA). www.inventivapharma.com.

