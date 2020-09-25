I Have Combination Skin, And These Are the 10 Drugstore Products I Use to Keep It Healthy

Kim Duong, HelloGiggles

Age: 27

Skin Type: Combination

Skin Concerns: Congestion, dryness, uneven skin tone

Growing up, I was never really aware of my skin. TBH, I was one of those girls who never wore foundation and rarely ever got a blemish. Back then, my skincare routine consisted of just splashing cold water on my face and using a random drugstore cleanser in the shower. But those days are long gone.

I developed hormonal acne, a picking habit, and hyperpigmentation in my early twenties. I tried dozens of skincare products, usually whatever made it onto Sephora’s best-selling list, but none of them worked long-term. My skin was still as dull, acne-prone, and riddled-with-dark-spots as ever—and it cost me big bucks, too.

I was dropping some serious cash trying to make my skin healthy, and it wasn't until a friend introduced me to The Ordinary that I started to see some real and lasting results. I always had a mix of high and low-cost skincare, but once I discovered this affordable brand, I stuck to budget skincare for my combination skin. I stuck to the routine almost religiously, and now, a few months later, my skin has never looked this good.

A.M.

In the morning, I start by splashing my skin with water and cleansing my skin with a non-stripping formula—the idea of a facial cleanser stripping away the little moisture I have from my skin gives me the heebie-jeebies. Then, I begin applying some of my favorite treatments and serums from The Ordinary—I start with the Glycolic Acid 7% Toning Solution. This helps with evening out my skin texture, so I make sure to cover every inch of my face.



Then, I proceed with applying a few serums to brighten, hydrate, and clear my skin. I have a lot of congested pores in my T-zone, so I start by treating the area with The Ordinary’s Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1% serum. Niacinamide has a ton of anti-inflammatory properties, in addition to helping brighten the skin. To my surprise, this stuff kind of stings, so I make sure to avoid any cuts or open blemishes I may have at the moment. I follow up with the brand's hyaluronic acid and alpha-arbutin serums to hydrate and exfoliate my skin.



Then, to wrap up my morning routine, I apply a moisturizer with SPF. Using highly active ingredients like alpha-arbutin make my skin super-vulnerable to UV rays, so I make sure to use sunscreen every day, even if I'm not leaving my apartment. Every morning, I apply a generous layer of CeraVe’s Facial Moisturizing Lotion to my face and neck.



If I can help it, I try going through my AM skincare routine at least 30 minutes before applying makeup, just to make sure it all soaks in and does its thang.

PM

First, I take off my makeup with a Neutrogena Makeup Remover Face Wipe. I’m all about the double-cleansing life—I found out the hard way that just washing my face once doesn’t do the trick—so I follow up with a gentle cleanser. I like Clean & Clear’s Night Relaxing Face Wash as it’s gentle, doesn’t leave my skin feeling mask-tight after, and has a soothing scent that really gets me in the mood for sleep.



After drying off from the shower, I apply The Ordinary’s Glycolic Acid 7% Toning Solution to a little reusable cotton round and sweep it over my face, avoiding the eye area. From here on, I apply the same serums from The Ordinary that I use in the morning and add its lactic acid serum that's better for evening use.

I apply a few drops of The Ordinary Lactic Acid 10% + HA serum all over my face to combat dullness and uneven texture. Lactic acid is an alpha hydroxy acid (AHA) that exfoliates the skin and stimulates collagen production, which provides that lit-from-within glow. Then, I follow up with the brand's niacinamide serum on my congested areas and then apply its hyaluronic acid serum on the areas that are dry.



