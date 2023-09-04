Comber Fairgrounds Park Joins Lakeshore's Free Public WiFi Network

Lakeshore residents and visitors will soon experience enhanced digital connectivity as the Council approved the provision of free public WiFi Internet service in several Lakeshore parks. This progressive move aims to bridge the digital gap and ensure reliable Internet access.

Mayor Tracey Bailey lauded the decision, emphasizing this initiative's multifaceted benefits to the community. "We're thrilled to introduce free WiFi service in Lakeshore's breathtaking parks and public spaces. This step is a testament to our commitment to digital inclusion and accessibility," remarked Mayor Bailey. "By offering free WiFi, we're not only enriching the park experience but also extending a helping hand to those who require dependable Internet access the most. We extend our gratitude to Gosfield North Communications for spearheading this crucial endeavor."

The collaboration between Lakeshore and Gosfield North Communications marks a groundbreaking venture that will bolster Lakeshore's digital landscape. The project stems from a grant secured by Gosfield North Communications via Connecting Windsor-Essex.

The strategic installation of essential infrastructure will encompass vital public locations, including Optimist Park, Ladouceur/Lions Park, Lakeshore Town Hall, Duck Creek Park, Lakeview Park, Millen Park, Orioles Park, and Comber Fairgrounds Park. The areas selected for this technological enhancement were carefully chosen to cater to a broad spectrum of park-goers.

Gosfield North Communications will shoulder the WiFi service's ongoing operation, maintenance, and support, ensuring seamless user experiences. The company will deploy informative signage at each location, detailing usage instructions and providing contact information for assistance.

Don Casemore, General Manager of Gosfield North Communications, conveyed enthusiasm for the partnership and the project's transformative potential. "Our collaboration with the Municipality of Lakeshore, made feasible through our Connecting Windsor-Essex grant funded by FedDev Ontario, underscores our commitment to community well-being," stated Casemore. "By offering complimentary public WiFi, we're heightening the experience of Lakeshore's residents as they engage with these remarkable amenities. This venture echoes our enduring dedication to nurturing stronger communities."

The eagerly anticipated free WiFi service in Lakeshore's picturesque parks is projected to be accessible by mid-2024, marking a significant stride towards modernizing and unifying the community through enhanced digital connectivity.

Matt Weingarden, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Tilbury Times Reporter, Tilbury Times Reporter