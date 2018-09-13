Combate Americas events to be streamed on DAZN

Hispanic MMA promotion Combate Americas has agreed to a multiyear deal with DAZN, the live-streaming service of Perform Group, parent company of Sporting News. DAZN will be the exclusive home of Combate Americas' English-language broadcasts in the United States and Canada.

The deal will bring a minimum of 13 fight nights per year starting on Friday night from the Celebrity Theatre in Phoenix, Ariz. starting at 10 p.m. ET. The main event pits Levy Saul Marroquin against rival Jose Alday for the vacant bantamweight championship.

"We are thrilled to be in partnership with an innovative and global entertainment leader like DAZN, and to be able to showcase the fast-paced, aggressive and in-your-face style of fighting that Combate Americas offers and that, 25 years after I launched the UFC, has re-defined MMA as ‘Mucha Mas Accion,'" said Campbell McLaren, Combate Americas CEO.

"We continue to break new ground in this sports industry, and this deal speaks directly to our pursuit of reaching new heights."

In November, Marroquin, 22, (11-2) won the inaugural “COPA COMBATE," a one-night, eight-man, $100,000 grand prize tournament champion. He defeated Carlos Rivera, Marcelo Rojo and John Castaneda.

Alday, 26, (11-3-1) is coming off his career-best victory, a split decision win over Castaneda in the main event at Combate Estrellas I in April.

Combate Americas was founded in 2011 and had its first event in August 2014. The deal with DAZN will be the first time the promotion will be aired for English-language viewers.

Following the announcement of agreements with Matchroom Boxing, Bellator and the World Boxing Super Series and Combate Americas. DAZN will be live streaming over 80 events a year.

"Chapter 1 of DAZN's entrance into the U.S. market is focused on combat sports," said Joseph Markowski, DAZN SVP, North America. "And with 80 percent of Combate Americas' fights ending in a stoppage, we are excited to bring that type of action to fight fans."

