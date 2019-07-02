Combate Americas announces first-ever championship doubleheader

Combate Americas is making history by doubling up.

On Tuesday, Combate Americas and Caesars Entertainment announced a partnership to announce the mixed martial arts promotion’s first-ever world championship doubleheader. The historic show will take place at the Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys in Lake Tahoe, Nev., on Aug. 23, live on DAZN (9:30 p.m. ET).

The world championship doubleheader will have Combate Americas’ world bantamweight champion Gustavo Lopez (10-4-1) defending his title against Joey “El Cazador” Ruquet (7-1) in the main event. The match serves as a rematch to their original clash, when Lopez got Ruquet to tap out to an arm triangle choke in the second round back in December 2016. Lopez hones his skills as a member of MMA legend Randy Couture's Xtreme Couture camp in Las Vegas, having avenged a prior loss to Jose Alday by defeating his rival via first-round TKO in March.

The co-main event features Andres “The Bullet” Quintana (18-2) taking on Bruno “Aquiles” Cannetti (8-6) for the promotion’s inaugural featherweight championship. This bout, too, is a rematch, with Quintana having scored a first-round TKO of Cannetti back in December.

“With an unprecedented two Combate Americas world titles on the line in the same night, this is sure to be an epic night of Mucha Más Acción, and we are grateful to our partners with Caesars Entertainment and Harveys for giving us the opportunity to bring this incredible lineup to Lake Tahoe,” said Combate Americas CEO Campbell McLaren in a press release statement from the company.

Additional bouts for the card will be announced soon.