Combate 42: Gustavo Lopez vs. Joey Ruquet fight date, time, price, how to watch and live stream

Gustavo Lopez dropped Jose Alday in a heap and pounded him out to snatch the Combate Americas bantamweight championship earlier this year.

To keep that strap around his waist, Lopez will have to defeat a game Joey Ruquet at Combate 42 Tahoe at the Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harvey’s in Lake Tahoe, Nev., on Friday night.

Lopez enters la jaula (the cage) riding a two-fight winning streak capped by his dramatic finish of Alday in March. Meanwhile, Ruquet is coming off a unanimous decision win over Alan Cantu Garcia back in April.

Combate 42 Tahoe marks the promotion's first-ever world championship doubleheader, as Andres Quintana will also face Bruno Cannetti for Combate's inaugural featherweight championship in the co-main event.

Here's everything you need to know about Combate 42: Lopez vs. Ruquet.

When is the Combate 42: Gustavo Lopez vs. Joey Ruquet fight?

The Combate 42: Tahoe card begins on Facebook Live at 9:30 p.m. ET, with the main card on DAZN starting at 10:30 p.m. ET on Friday night, Aug. 23.

How do I watch Combate 42: Lopez vs. Ruquet?

Combate 42: Lopez vs. Ruquet is not available via traditional pay-per-view methods. Instead, fans in North America can sign up to watch the fight online with DAZN, the global sports live-streaming service.

DAZN is available on a variety of platforms, including Roku, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, iOS, Android, Xbox One, Playstation 4 and Playstation 3, as well as Chrome, Firefox, Internet Explorer and Safari browsers via DAZN.com.

How much does the Combate 42: Lopez vs. Ruquet fight cost?

A new subscriber to DAZN can sign up for a monthly subscription or annual pass to watch the fight. The annual pass — which includes access to all of DAZN’s live events, as well as highlights, replays, behind-the-scenes features, original shows and live reports — is $99.99, which averages out to a little over $8 a month. For those who want a monthly-plan instead of the longer-term value, fight fans can sign up for a monthly option for $19.99.

For current subscribers, the fight is already included as part of your plan.

Where is the Combate 42: Lopez vs. Ruquet fight?

Combate 42: Lopez vs. Ruquet will take place at the Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harvey’s in Lake Tahoe, Nev.

Gustavo Lopez record and bio

Name: Gustavo Lopez

Nationality: American

Born: June 27, 1989

Height: 5-5

Reach: 67 inches

Total fights: 14

Record: 10-4













Joey Ruquet record and bio

Name: Joey Ruquet

Nationality: Puerto Rican

Born: July 15, 1992

Height: 5-8

Reach: 64 inches

Total fights: 9

Record: 7-2













Combate 42: Lopez vs. Ruquet fight card