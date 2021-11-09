Combat dry, dull winter skin with these 4 Paula’s Choice best sellers

This article is brought to you by Paula’s Choice and created by In The Know’s commerce team. If you decide to purchase products through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

It’s no secret that our skin changes with the seasons, but widespread skin dryness comes in at an all-time high during the fall and winter months. Whether you have oily, combination or dry skin, your skin likely feels and looks like it needs a little more love in colder months.

With this in mind, it’s important to adjust your skin care routine a bit to meet these needs, and Paula’s Choice has the perfect products to keep your skin hydrated, smooth and moisturized throughout the colder seasons.

In particular, there are four products that both shoppers and skin care enthusiasts love for keeping their skin looking healthy and plump year-round.

From the No. 1 best-selling Skin Perfect 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant to the game-changing Omega+ Complex Serum, take a look at each pick in greater detail below.

This award-winning product is by far Paula’s Choice’s most popular and best-selling release of all time and, best of all, it lives up to its name. According to shoppers, the Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant gives you smooth, “perfect” skin after just a few uses.

If you find your products aren’t working as effectively in the fall and winter months as they did in the spring and summer, you likely need to exfoliate more to get rid of that dead skin sitting at the surface. Estheticians and skin care lovers both say this is the best way to do it.

Much like your diet, vitamin C is a key component to your skin care routine. It’s the perfect way to brighten dry, dull skin in the fall and winter months.

Paula’s Choice’s C15 Super Booster is a concentrated serum with 15% pure vitamin C. It dramatically brightens uneven skin tones while improving the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines. Since this is a booster, you can mix this with your favorite moisturizer, use it as a spot treatment or as a full-on serum on its own.

Niacinamide (vitamin B3) is one of the most popular skin care ingredients of the past few years. Formulated to tighten and minimize the look of sagging pores and skin texture, the Paula Choice Clinical Niacinamide 20% Treatment is the perfect product for those who want smoother skin and to fade any post-acne hyperpigmentation.

Paula’s Choice’s Omega+ Complex line is one of its most popular to date. It features many skin care lovers’ go-to products to combat dry winter skin.

Described as “superfood for your skin,” the Omega+ Complex Serum features omega fatty acids to strengthen the skin’s surface with the nutrients it needs to be and stay healthy, visibly strong and, most importantly, hydrated.

