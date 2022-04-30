"That '70s Show" Cast Is Reuniting on "That '90s Show"

Brittany Sims
·3 min read
THAT &#39;70S SHOW, Laura Prepon, Ashton Kutcher, Topher Grace, 1998-, TM and Copyright 20th Century Fox Film Corp. All rights reserved. Courtesy: Everett Collection
THAT '70S SHOW, Laura Prepon, Ashton Kutcher, Topher Grace, 1998-, TM and Copyright 20th Century Fox Film Corp. All rights reserved. Courtesy: Everett Collection

The original Point Place gang is officially reuniting for Netflix's "That '90s Show," the sequel to the hit comedy "That '70s Show." As reported by TVLine, Netflix has confirmed that Topher Grace (Eric), Laura Prepon (Donna), Mila Kunis (Jackie), Ashton Kutcher (Kelso), and Wilmer Valderrama (Fez) will all make guest appearances in season one of the upcoming Netflix series. The only member of the show's original cast who won't be returning is Danny Masterson.

While Eric, Donna, Jackie, Kelso, and Fez won't be the focus of the new series, it will be interesting to see where they've all landed as adults. "That '90s Show" is set to follow Eric and Donna's teenage daughter, Leia Forman, as she spends the summer of 1995 in Point Place with her grandparents Kitty and Red - played by returning "That '70s Show" cast members Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith. Like her parents before her, Leia will form life-changing friendships with a group of local kids as she comes of age in the small Wisconsin town.

Though there was a "That '80s Show" produced in 2002, it only lasted for one season and wasn't a direct spinoff like "That '90s Show" will be. So get out your fanny packs, platforms sandals, and bucket hats, because Netflix is about to take you back to the '90s.

The show doesn't yet have an official release date, but here's everything you need to know in the meantime on how "That '90s Show" is connected to "That '70s Show."

What Is "That '90s Show" About?

Scheduled for 10 episodes, "That '90s Show" will focus on Leia (you can thank her father's love of Star Wars for her name), the daughter of Eric and Donna, who is visiting her grandparents in Wisconsin for the summer of 1995. Under the watchful eye of Red and Kitty, Leia bonds with a new generation of Point Place teenagers. If she is anything like her parents, there's bound to be some mischief and fun trouble awaiting her during summer break. Except this time, the shenanigans will be in cargo pants instead of bell bottoms.

Which Characters Are Coming Back to "That '90s Show?"

Fans of the original series can rest easy knowing their favorite characters will be dropping by Point Place for a visit - and maybe even one last circle in the basement - when "That '90s Show" premieres on Netflix. Eric, Donna, Kelso, Jackie, and Fez will all be appearing in season one, and the show will be anchored by Kitty and Red Forman, Eric's parents, from the original sitcom. Joining them as the new Point Place kids are Ashley Aufderheide as Gwen; Callie Haverda as Leia Forman; Mace Coronel as Jay; Maxwell Acee Donovan as Nate; Reyn Doi as Ozzie; and Sam Morelos as Nikki.

Check Out the First "That '90s Show" Photo

In addition to confirming the return of most of the original cast, Netflix has also released the first photo from season one. The image features Red and Kitty sitting in their kitchen drinking a beer and a glass of white wine, respectively. "Same Red and Kitty. Different decade," the streamer tweeted.

- Additional reporting by Sabienna Bowman.

