Web.com Group Announces Revised Offer to Acquire Webcentral Group for A$0.155 Per Share in Cash

All-cash offer price increased by 55%



Provides certain, immediate and substantial value to Webcentral shareholders

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Web.com Group, a leading web technology company helping millions of customers around the globe thrive in a connected world, is pleased to announce that it has submitted an improved offer to acquire Webcentral Group (ASX: WCG), a leading provider of digital services for small and medium Australian businesses, for A$0.155 per share in cash (“Improved Proposal”).

Significantly Improved Value

Web.com Group has significantly increased the value of its cash proposal by 55% to A$0.155 per Webcentral share, which represents compelling certain value for Webcentral shareholders at a time of ongoing market volatility:

Significant premium: The Improved Proposal represents a 142% premium to Webcentral’s undisturbed closing share price on July 10, 2020, and exceeds the implied value of any other public proposal for Webcentral (based on trading prices over a three-month period up to and including September 14, 2020, as well as closing prices on that date).



Cash certainty: The Improved Proposal is the only certain cash proposal for Webcentral shares, and offers short-term liquidity and a certain cash outcome for all Webcentral shareholders.



Timing: The Improved Proposal would remain on track to be implemented by October 12, 2020. It is not dependent on a financing condition.

The transaction underscores Web.com Group and Webcentral’s shared commitment to providing market-leading web technology solutions to customers globally and builds on Web.com Group’s strategic growth objective to increase its footprint in the Australian, New Zealand and Southeast Asian markets, following its acquisition of leading web solutions provider Dreamscape Networks in 2019.

Sharon Rowlands, CEO and President of Web.com Group, said, “Our increased, all-cash offer to acquire Webcentral provides short-term, certain and substantial value to Webcentral shareholders. As a leading global web technology company, Web will support Webcentral customers through its innovative web presence solution portfolio and commitment to customer service.”

Matching Right Process

The Improved Proposal has been submitted to Webcentral in accordance with the “matching right” process under the Scheme Implementation Deed between Web.com Group and Webcentral dated July 12, 2020. If the Webcentral Board acting reasonably and in good faith considers that the Improved Proposal would provide an equivalent or superior outcome for Webcentral shareholders as a whole, Webcentral must use its best endeavours to recommend and implement the Improved Proposal.

Gilbert + Tobin is acting as legal adviser to Web.com Group.

About Web.com Group

Web.com Group is a leading web technology company serving millions of customers around the world. Through our portfolio of brands – CrazyDomains, Network Solutions, Register.com, Sitebeat, Vodien and Web.com – we help customers of all sizes build an online presence that delivers results. Web has the breadth of capabilities and depth of knowledge to be your go-to partner in today’s always-on digital world. With our extensive product offerings and personalized support, we take pride in partnering with our customers to service their online presence needs. Learn more at www.web.com .

About Siris

Siris is a leading private equity firm that invests primarily in mature technology and telecommunications companies with mission-critical products and services, facing industry changes or other significant transitions. Siris’ development of proprietary research to identify opportunities and its extensive collaboration with its Executive Partners are integral to its approach. Siris’ Executive Partners are experienced senior operating executives that actively participate in key aspects of the transaction lifecycle to help identify opportunities and drive strategic and operational value. Siris is based in New York and Silicon Valley and has raised nearly $6 billion in cumulative capital commitments. www.siris.com

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Citadel Magnus for Web.com Group:

Helen McCombie

+61-411-756-248

hmccombie@citadelmagnus.com

Finn Partners for Web.com Group:

Ricca Silverio

1-415-348-2724

webdotcom@finnpartners.com

Abernathy MacGregor for Siris:

Dana Gorman

1-212-371-5999

dtg@abmac.com

Blair Hennessy

1-212-371-5999

bth@abmac.com





