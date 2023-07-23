'Colwill can be one of the greatest centre-backs in England'

Levi Colwill battles for possession with Billy Gilmour

Alex Howell, BBC Sport in Philadelphia

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has said defender Levi Colwill will be staying at Stamford Bridge and has the potential to be the best centre-back in England.

Colwill joined up with the Blues following his European success with England Under-21s. He started Saturday's 4-3 friendly win over Premier League rivals Brighton, though he did commit the foul on Joao Pedro that led to a penalty.

Brighton boss Roberto e Zerbi had spoken about wanting to sign the 20-year-old permanently after he impressed on loan with the Seagulls last season.

But speaking after Saturday' game in Philadelphia, Pochettino said: "He is our player and he is going to continue with us.

"He is nearly fit. Of course we play with him because we need to share minutes with different players. I think he is in a good form.

"His performance was good - better than what I expected because it is only the first game with us after the season with Brighton.

"I am so happy. He can be one of the greatest centre-backs in England."