Lucinda Chambers and Molly Molloy lifted their Colville brand to new heights with a collection full of clean lines, upcycled fabrics and pulsating patterns and prints. The rich, bohemian vibe, and off-kilter proportions, were out in force, but this time the looks were sharper, more polished and easier to read.

In addition to having eagle eyes for color and pattern, Chambers and Molloy also have sense of humor: they patchworked vintage fabrics — some of them with a groovy ’60s flower print — in mustard — into cool, long-sleeved T-shirt dresses, or wraparound skirts. No two pieces were the same.

More from WWD

The two also looked back to the ’80s, whipping old shell suits into neat shoulder bags, thereby redeeming those slippery, cheap fabrics.

Other dresses had surface appeal. A 3D fuzzy tiger pattern was jacquarded into an otherwise classic shift, while a single cape sleeve added drama to a fluttery dress with a painterly print designed by the London creative Blue Farrier.

The latter was cinched at the waist with a wide, striped cotton belt made by women weavers in Mexico. The artisans also created a long, brightly striped cotton poncho, a highlight of the collection: Those not gutsy enough to pull off the look could easily use it to jazz up the sofa.

Chambers and Molloy also built up their accessories collections with more bold, brightly colored and curvy organic jewelry — and bags. Bucket styles with thick cream and brown stripes were crafted from wool by Colombia’s Arhuaco people, part of an ongoing series of artisanal collaborations the brand undertakes with women’s collectives worldwide.

Launch Gallery: Colville RTW Spring 2022

Sign up for WWD's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.