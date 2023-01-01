Column: White supremacy comes in all colors. 2023 will make this impossible to ignore

Erika D. Smith, Anita Chabria
·10 min read
Kanye West
Kanye West attends an October screening of "The Greatest Lie Ever Sold," a movie by far-right influencer Candace Owens that goes after the Black Lives Matter movement and floats conspiracy theories about the murder of George Floyd. (Jason Davis / Getty Images for DailyWire+)

Kanye West. Nick Fuentes. Herschel Walker. Kyrie Irving. Enrique Tarrio.

If 2020 was the year that George Floyd's murder made us confront systemic racism and 2021 was the year that made us face right-wing terrorism, then 2022 was the year that blew up our collective assumptions about what extremism looks like in the United States.

Hate comes in all colors.

Columnists Erika D. Smith and Anita Chabria look back and look ahead to the new year, as antisemitic rhetoric and hate crimes continue to change our understanding of the way political turmoil crosses demographic lines.

Chabria: Erika, you and I have been talking for a while about how people of color find their way into conspiratorial, far-right movements.

Last year, you wrote about Larry Elder being the "Black face of white supremacy" when the talk radio show host ran for governor, hoping to replace Gavin Newsom. California voters overwhelmingly rejected Elder in that recall election. So were you surprised to hear Republicans of color from other states mimic his inflammatory rhetoric on the campaign trail in 2022?

Smith: Not really. It's depressing, but certainly not surprising.

During the recall election, I interviewed several Black Republicans in California, and many of them predicted that Elder's high-profile candidacy would encourage other conservatives of color to run for office. The only question was whether those conservatives would be moderate or whether they would emulate Elder, with his hard-line bombast and friendliness with far-right extremists, including Santa Monica native Stephen Miller.

Ultimately, I think what we saw in the midterm elections last year was a mixture of both.

Two men shake hands
Herschel Walker shakes hands with former President Trump in Atlanta in 2021. Walker, who had been endorsed by Trump, lost his bid to represent Georgia in the U.S. Senate during a runoff election in December. (Michael Zarrilli / Getty Images)

On the one hand, Republicans managed to elect more Black members to Congress than at any point since the late 1800s — for what will be a total of five when new members are sworn in this month. Most are, at least on the surface, more restrained in their politics. On the other hand, the Black Republican candidate who drew the most attention in 2022 was Herschel Walker, an unabashed promoter of conspiracy theories and an inspiration for football-loving, white supremacists everywhere.

Walker thankfully lost his bid to replace Raphael Warnock, another Black man and a Democrat, as Georgia's junior senator. But it's telling that Republicans were so shameless about embracing him as some sort of mindless prop, supposed proof that their party couldn't possibly be racist since it had a Black man as a candidate.

But, I've got to say, when I think of people of color and extremism, the person who most comes to mind is Kanye West — or Ye, as I guess we're calling him these days. What did you think of him sporting that "White Lives Matter" T-shirt at Paris Fashion Week last year and descending into a series of antisemitic rants and conspiracy theories on TV? Oh, and having dinner at Mar-a-Lago with former President Trump and white supremacist podcaster Nick Fuentes?

Chabria: Ye is complicated. I think you have to ask loaded questions about mental health and exploitation. But ultimately, the reasons matter less than the result because of his far-reaching influence, which emboldened others. Case in point: Nazis dropping a banner off the 405 Freeway that read, "Kanye is right about the Jews."

Unfortunately, antisemitism is and always has been a great unifier for extremist movements.

Right now, what concerns me most is how antisemitism is entwined with the "great replacement" and "groomer" conspiracy theories that have become mainstream for conservatives. At the heart of a lot of these falsehoods is the belief that Jewish people are the instigators of whatever problem the theory is about, be it pedophilia or secret plots to overthrow white voters using election fraud.

A man in a red cap at a rally
Far-right activist Nick Fuentes holds a rally in Lansing, Mich., in 2020. (Nicole Hester / Ann Arbor News)

What those theories also have in common — and what's relevant to understanding people of color embracing extremism — is that they all purport to be about protecting the traditional family structure. And by that I mean straight men in power and women happily subservient to their alpha males. That's a seductive world view for a certain type of guy, regardless of race. It uses Christianity as its justification, melding the whole mess with Christian nationalism. There's a lot of overlap in these ideologies, and a lot of flexibility.

I've seen this firsthand with the Proud Boys, some of whom, like their leader, Enrique Tarrio, are Latino, especially in the Central Valley. Over the last few years, they've turned out in increasing numbers at antiabortion rallies. Now they have an organized campaign against transgender people, centering on drag shows.

When I hear them talk, it's often with this grievance-driven narrative: That liberalism is attempting to destroy their masculinity, and they must protect their children from the same fate. That can encompass rejecting vaccines, requiring women to carry unwanted pregnancies or stopping gender nonconformity.

That righteous warrior bit is nothing new, but it's powerful bait for luring others into extremism, and it crosses a lot of demographic and geographic lines. And to be clear, just like white supremacy can co-opt people of color, misogyny can lure plenty of women who support those views of masculinity and family.

But I think some people still see that kind of extremism as different from white supremacy. What do you think?

Smith: I'd have to agree. At this point, I actually think the definitions of "extremism" and "white supremacy" are completely muddled.

When most Americans hear those terms, my guess is they envision what they saw on Jan. 6, 2021, with mostly white men and women in MAGA gear and military fatigues, brazenly sacking the U.S. Capitol. Or maybe the racist, hateful rhetoric spewed by Trump and his many Republican acolytes who remain in Congress.

But someone like Ye? While he has been problematic for years — remember his "slavery was a choice" comment? — he also is a Grammy-winning rapper who was performing sold-out shows as recently as February of last year.

Same with Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving, who posted a link on social media to a movie rife with antisemitism, and initially refused to apologize for it. Six months ago, I could've bought his Nike-branded basketball shoes and probably still can on a discount rack somewhere.

A basketball player looks up
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving before a game in October. Irving posted a link on social media to a movie rife with antisemitism, and initially refused to apologize for it. (Noah K. Murray / Associated Press)

That disconnect? That tendency among some to rationalize and make excuses for celebrities of color, instead of immediately acknowledging that they are sharing dangerous conspiracy theories and having an honest conversation about why. That's how the mainstreaming of extremism happens. That has to change in 2023.

Then there's white supremacy. I got a lot of grief when I wrote that Elder was the Black face of it. "How," hundreds of readers asked me in emails sprinkled with the N-word, "can someone be a Black white supremacist?" Simple. White supremacy is an ideology, a hierarchy of racial power that has been an integral part of this country since its founding, whether Americans want to acknowledge it or not.

Anyone of any race can be a prop, a tool or an enabler of white supremacy — and there have always been volunteers, because proximity to whiteness often pays. That's not to say people of color are a monolith of left-leaning political affiliation. There have always been Black and Latino conservatives, for example.

But as Republicans continue their quest for non-white candidates and influencers, hoping to prove — usually in the most superficial ways — that their party isn't racist, the people who are making money off this divisiveness are increasingly out in the open. 2023 will make this impossible to ignore.

Speaking of quests, can we talk for a moment about California attorney Harmeet Dhillon running to be chair of the Republican National Committee?

Chabria: I'm mixed-race, South Asian and the daughter of an immigrant — similar to Dhillon, whose parents emigrated from India.

Indian culture is conservative and shares more in common with American Evangelism than liberalism, especially on issues such as abortion. It also has deep roots of anti-Blackness; for centuries, dark-skinned Indians have been discriminated against. So finding a Trump-supporting South Asian isn't surprising — I've got dozens in my family.

But Dhillon has taken her MAGA obsession next level, as our colleague Mark Barabak explained recently. She has long pushed the idea, in the court of public opinion and in actual courts, that our elections are rife with fraud, which is untrue.

If she's elected chair this month, it almost guarantees future claims of rigged voting. She has helped failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, a Trump Republican, try to contest her loss in court.

A woman covers her hair at a podium
California attorney Harmeet Dhillon, seen at the 2016 Republican National Convention, is running to be chair of the Republican National Committee. (Brian van der Brug/ Los Angeles Times)

Personally, I see in Dhillon what you see in Ye — someone benefiting from proximity to whiteness who will ultimately be unpleasantly surprised. Extremists might play nice with people of color along the way, but they will have little need for equality or even tolerance if they solidify power.

But if there is anything hopeful in our growing exposure to extremism, it's that those of us who don't buy into it see it for what it is. You said that well, that we can't just call it out, we have to continue to understand the roots of it to create change.

We see that in the painful reckoning happening in L.A. over that racist City Hall recording, involving three members of the City Council and a labor leader. At heart, that was Latino politicians — Democrats, at that — plotting against Black voters. That's been called out as being part of a divisive power structure that younger generations reject.

Even just a few years ago, there was a hesitancy to confront any kind of racism that wasn't about white oppression of others. 2022 put an end to that, and that's a good thing.

Extremists don't get to own what it means to be an American, or a patriot. The more we challenge hate, regardless of who is spewing it, the more we are able to find our commonalities and the shared values that this country should stand for, eventually, someday.

Is there anything that gives you hope in this fight?

Smith: Well, extremism sure doesn't show any signs of slowing down.

Not only is Trump running for president, doubling down on his white supremacist platform, but apparently Ye is too. Meanwhile, the Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles has grown so unnerved by the rise in antisemitism that it recently launched a citywide billboard campaign to counter hate speech.

But, like you said, the fact that we're talking about this stuff at all is cause for optimism. I just hope the conversations can continue in 2023. Here's to a happier new year!

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Latest Stories

  • FANTASY PLAYS: Players to start and sit for NFL Week 17

    Another season of fantasy football, another group of start-or-sit scenarios to answer. It’s not just enough to draft the right team and make the right moves off the waiver wire. We all know that. We also have to make sure that we are starting the correct players each week. Of course, we have our studs, anchors, and the players we’re starting virtually no matter what. We don’t need anyone to tell us to start Travis Kelce. But, the further down the lineup we go, the more those questions trickle in

  • Questions for Maple Leafs as Morgan Rielly returns to lineup

    Morgan Rielly is moving closer to returning to the ice for the first time since injuring his knee in a game against the New York Islanders on Nov. 21 but Sheldon Keefe must decide how to deploy his first choice defenceman on the power play and the penalty kill.

  • Stamkos gets 498th goal, Lightning beat Coyotes 5-3

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored his 498th goal and the Tampa Bay Lightning rallied to beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-3 on Saturday. Stamkos stopped a six-game goal drought, putting the Lightning ahead 3-2 from the left circle during a power play at 11:12 of the second period. The star center tied Glenn Anderson for 47th place on the career list. The Lightning captain has 189 power-play goals, one away from tying Pierre Turgeon for 22nd all-time. Stamkos also had a third-period assist and ti

  • Irving and Durant lead Nets past Hornets for 11th win a row

    CHARLOTTE. N.C. (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 18 of his 28 points in the first half, Kevin Durant added 23 points and the Brooklyn Nets ran their winning streak to 11, beating the Charlotte Hornets 123-106 on Saturday night. Brooklyn never trailed and led by 10 points in the first quarter, 15 in the second, 18 in the third and 22 in the fourth to improve to 24-12. Royce O’Neale and Nic Claxton added 14 points apiece for Brooklyn, Yuta Watanabe had 11 and T.J. Warren 10. LaMelo Bal had 23 points, se

  • Avalanche activate Nathan MacKinnon off injured reserve

    DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche activated forward Nathan MacKinnon from injured reserve before their game against Toronto on Saturday night. MacKinnon has missed the last 11 games with an upper-body injury. His 26 assists were tied for the league lead when he went out during the first period of a game at Philadelphia on Dec. 5. He also has eight goals. The 27-year-old signed an eight-year extension in August after helping the Avalanche to their third Stanley Cup title in franchise history.

  • John Scott's Connor McDavid comment takes pressure off Oilers management

    Retired NHLer and one-time All-Star John Scott shared an outrageous take about Connor McDavid, saying he wouldn't build a playoff team around the NHL's best player but in doing so he lifted pressure off Oilers management, who have failed to build a contending team around McDavid.

  • Rangers relegate No. 1 pick Alexis Lafrenière to the press box

    The Rangers are benching the first overall pick in 2020 for a crucial game against the Lightning as Lafrenière's NHL struggles trudge on.

  • Weegar gives Flames big lift in 3-2 win over Canucks

    CALGARY — Defenceman Mackenzie Weegar notched his first goal as a Flame and added an assist Saturday night to lead Calgary to a 3-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks. Elias Lindholm and Blake Coleman also scored for Calgary (18-13-7), which has points in 12 of its last 15 (8-3-4) games. Sheldon Dries and Elias Pettersson replied for Vancouver (16-17-3), which has dropped two straight on the road after winning seven in a row in opposition rinks. Getting the start for the Flames, Jacob Markstrom made

  • Splitting up Matthews and Marner has worked a treat for Maple Leafs

    Pairing Auston Matthews with William Nylander and putting them on a line with Michael Bunting has created an offensive juggernaut for the Leafs, something that would have been unimaginable when Matthews was producing magic alongside Mitch Marner.

  • 'Pretty unacceptable': Nurse questions Raptors' identity after loss to Grizzlies

    The Grizzlies took a decisive win in Toronto, as the Raptors' playoff hopes continue to dwindle.

  • Most dominant OHL seasons of all time: Connor McDavid, John Tavares among top 10 players

    From Doug Gilmour to Connor McDavid, the OHL has seen some truly spectacular single-season performances over the years.

  • Former Toronto FC midfielder Tsubasa Endoh undergoing treatment for leukemia

    Former Toronto FC midfielder Tsubasa Endoh is undergoing treatment in his native Japan for acute leukemia. In social media posts on his verified accounts, the 29-year-old from Tokyo said he was diagnosed Dec. 2. "I was honestly shocked at first and it was really hard to accept the whole situation," he wrote. Endoh said he has already started chemotherapy sessions. "It's gonna be a hell of a journey and it's surely the hardest moment in my life, but I'm determined to fight this and come back stro

  • Nyquist scores twice, Columbus beats Chicago to snap skid

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gustav Nyquist scored two short-handed goals, Joonas Korpisalo made 26 saves and the Columbus Blue Jackets ended a seven-game losing streak with a 4-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday. Emil Bemstrom and Kirill Marchenko scored for the Blue Jackets. Johnny Gaudreau had two assists for his 13th assist in December, tying a franchise record set by Artemi Panarin in 2017. Andreas Athanasiou scored and Alex Stalock made 34 saves for the Blackhawks, who have one win in

  • Ovechkin nets hat trick, Capitals crush Canadiens 9-2

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored almost at will against the Montreal Canadiens and moved a few steps closer to Wayne Gretzky's NHL goal record. Ovechkin recorded his 30th career hat trick to speed up his pursuit of Gretkzy's mark, Charlie Lindgren made 31 saves against his first NHL team and the Washington Capitals skated circles around Montreal on the way to a 9-2 rout Saturday. Asked if he enjoys facing the Canadiens after reaching 37 goals in 53 games against them, Ovechkin replied, "No

  • Weegar gives Flames big lift in 3-2 win over Canucks

    CALGARY — Defenceman Mackenzie Weegar notched his first goal as a Flame and added an assist Saturday night to lead Calgary to a 3-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks. Elias Lindholm and Blake Coleman also scored for Calgary (18-13-7), which has points in 12 of its last 15 (8-3-4) games. Sheldon Dries and Elias Pettersson replied for Vancouver (16-17-3), which has dropped two straight on the road after winning seven in a row in opposition rinks. Getting the start for the Flames, Jacob Markstrom made

  • Johnston, Seguin lead Stars over Wild 4-1

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Wyatt Johnston scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period and Tyler Seguin scored twice as the Dallas Stars defeated the Minnesota Wild 4-1 on Thursday. Jamie Benn also scored for the Stars, who outshot Minnesota 43-25. Jake Oettinger made 24 saves for his third straight victory. Kirill Kaprizov scored his 20th goal of the season for Minnesota. Marc-Andre Fleury made 39 saves. Dallas won the special teams battle, scoring twice on three power plays and blanking the

  • Morant leads Grizzlies past Raptors 119-106 as Brooks dominant in return to Toronto

    TORONTO — All-star point guard Ja Morant had a double-double to lead the Memphis Grizzlies past the Toronto Raptors 119-106 on Thursday. Morant finished with 19 points, 17 assists and four rebounds. Dillon Brooks from nearby Mississauga, Ont., added 25 points, six assists and four rebounds for Memphis (21-13). Steven Adams scored 14 points and pulled down 17 rebounds. Pascal Siakam had 25 points, 10 rebounds and four assists for Toronto (15-20). Scottie Barnes had a double-double with 14 points

  • T.J. Hockenson proves perfect fit for Vikings' offense

    EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — When tight end Irv Smith Jr. injured an ankle in Week 8, the Minnesota Vikings quickly added T.J. Hockenson in a trade with Detroit. Smith got hurt two days before the trade deadline, but Minnesota knew the importance of the tight end spot and identified Hockenson’s availability and potential to fill a pivotal role. Hockenson has proven to be the perfect fit, never more than this past Sunday, when he had a career game as the Vikings beat the New York Giants. “He’s a huge part

  • Vegas overcomes Forsberg's hat trick, beats Nashville in OT

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Multiple injuries to the Golden Knights' defensemen have meant more playing time for Vegas blue-liner Nicolas Hague. But he also wants to contribute offensively, and when Mark Stone passed to Hague in the left circle Saturday in overtime, he didn't waste the opportunity. Firing what Knights coach Bruce Cassidy called “a freaking bomb,” Hague's one-timer on a delayed penalty with 2:56 left defeated the Nashville Predators, 5-4, and Filip Forsberg, who had a hat trick. “The defend

  • NBC's 'Sunday Night Football' rolls with new broadcast crew

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Broadcast crews sometimes face the same challenges as the NFL teams they cover. Both adjust to personnel changes, schedule adjustments and study game tapes. Although NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” featured new faces in the booth and production truck before the season started, the broadcasts continue to deliver at a high level. “Sunday Night Football” is on pace to be prime time’s top show for the 12th consecutive year. Through last Sunday’s overtime game between the Tampa Bay B