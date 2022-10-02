Column: USC star Caleb Williams rebounded against Arizona State. Is he ready for bigger tests?

Dylan Hernández
·5 min read
USC quarterback Caleb Williams scrambles with the ball through the Arizona State defense
USC quarterback Caleb Williams scrambles for a first down against Arizona State during the third quarter Saturday at the Coliseum. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Caleb Williams is the kind of player who can make an entire stadium “ohhhh” multiple times a game.

By spinning out of a certain sack. With a jump pass to the far sideline. With throws on the run to the back of the end zone.

Then there was this, the most spectacular of five-yard runs near the end of the first half of USC’s 42-25 victory over Arizona State on Saturday night, during which he evaded a defender with a pump fake and a spin move, after which he came to a sudden stop, sending another aspiring tackler by him out of bounds.

Williams is electric.

He is also just 19 years old.

If his four-touchdown performance against the Sun Devils showcased his breathtaking gifts, the week preceding it offered evidence of his relative inexperience.

Now, his midterms are coming up.

The next two weeks will be telling about where Williams is, both as a quarterback and person.

His ability to read defenses and make throws under pressure will be tested.

So will his maturity.

“He’s ready,” coach Lincoln Riley said.

USC coach Lincoln Riley points will talking on the sideline with quarterback Caleb Williams
USC coach Lincoln Riley talks on the sideline with quarterback Caleb Williams during the Trojans' game against Arizona State Saturday at the Coliseum. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

The Transfer Portal Trojans will be taking on two of the Pac-12’s best defenses during their next two games, hosting Washington State on Oct. 8 and visiting defending conference champion Utah a week later.

Washington State gave up 44 points in a loss to No. 13 Oregon two weeks ago but has allowed an average of fewer than 12 points during its other four games.

Since dropping its season opener to Florida, No. 12 Utah has given up a combined 43 points during its past four games. Utah was a 42-16 winner over Oregon State, which gave USC a scare last week.

USC’s 17-14 win in Corvallis was a Rorschach test of sorts. Williams played his worst game statistically — he completed only 16 of 36 passes — but orchestrated a comeback drive in the final minutes to salvage USC’s season.

Whether Williams made the game unnecessarily difficult or saved the night was in the eye of the beholder. What was unquestionably a bad look for him was when he no-showed at the postgame news conference. He was also a last-minute scratch from his scheduled midweek media session.

“I had a few things that came up during the week, so I just had to skip it and go forth,” Williams said. “Now, I’m here.”

Riley added, “Turns out these guys actually have school, too.”

In the days before college athletes could be compensated for their names, images and likenesses, Williams’ amateur status and age would have granted him a free pass.

Except Williams isn’t just a student-athlete. He is an active partner in college football’s money-making venture, enlisting the help of Smith & Company, a strategic marketing and communications firm.

Williams is featured on a television commercial for bottled water. He’s made a digital advertisement for premium headphones.

He didn’t have a problem speaking during spring practice when he was courting endorsement deals. He has spoken so much that Riley boasted earlier in the week about how USC “made him as available as any player in the country, probably, in our time here.”

So why the sudden shyness?

The problem wasn’t that the world didn’t hear from a teenager with a handful of collegiate starts. The problem was that whatever the actual reasons for his temporary silence, Williams looked as if he went into hiding as soon as he encountered adversity. And, coincidentally or not, he emerged right after passing for 348 yards and rushing for 44 more.

The question now is whether his youthful shoulders are ready to bear the burdens of playing quarterback at USC in the era of NIL deals and social media scrutiny.

USC running back Travis Dye evades Arizona State players as he carries the ball into the end zone
USC running back Travis Dye scores a touchdown against Arizona State at the Coliseum Saturday. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

“You’re not going to be perfect every day, and I think that’s what people expect of him: Perfection,” running back Travis Dye said. “He’s reaching toward that, but it’s just not gonna happen. It’s football.”

So, what if he doesn’t play well against Washington State or Utah? Will he disappear again after the game? What will NFL teams think?

But the upcoming games are as much opportunities as they are trap doors.

Williams could lead the Trojans to victories that would keep alive their championship ambitions. He could further elevate his profile as a product pitchman.

The way he responded after the Oregon State game pointed to him being able to do so.

Asked what he looked to improve from the previous week, Williams replied, “Being more consistent with my footwork, the basics. It always normally comes back to the basics. Went back and I didn’t like the way some of my football throughout the last game was, so I was trying to be more consistent with that.”

And he was.

But doing that against an Arizona State team that is now 1-4 isn’t the same as doing it against a team with a defense that can actually stop someone.

He won’t be the first 19-year-old to take on this challenge, but he might be the first 19-year-old to be judged by this new set of criteria. For his sake and for USC’s, he better be ready.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Latest Stories

  • Suspected Chinese hackers tampered with widely used customer chat program -researchers

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Suspected Chinese hackers tampered with widely used software distributed by a small Canadian customer service company, another example of a "supply chain compromise" made infamous by the hack on U.S. networking company SolarWinds. U.S. cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike said in a blog post it had discovered malicious software being distributed by Vancouver-based Comm100, which provides customer service products, such as chat bots and social media management tools, to a range of clients around the globe. CrowdStrike researchers believe the malicious software was in circulation for a couple of days but would not say how many companies had been affected, divulging only that "entities across a range of industries" were hit.

  • At least 129 dead in riots at Indonesian soccer match

    At least 129 people died on Saturday night after a soccer match in Indonesia, where police fired tear gas into crowds of rioting fans, causing a stampede, officials said. President Joko Widodo said in a statement that 129 people died. Local media reported about 180 others were injured.

  • Week 5 college football winners and losers: Oklahoma implodes, Alabama shows resolve

    Another weekend in college football brought wild finishes and shocking upsets across the country. Here's the winners and losers from Week 5.

  • 5 Sunroom Decorating Ideas to Make Your Space Cozy and Chic

    Bridge the gap between the outdoors and your home’s interiors with these genius design tips

  • Precious Achiuwa wants the NBA to respect his defence

    Precious Achiuwa was lauded for his play against Joel Embiid in the first round of last season's NBA playoffs but the 23-year-old Toronto Raptor says he's not stopping there and wants to be talked about as one of the league's best defenders.

  • WHL teams with Orange Shirt Society before National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

    CALGARY — The Western Hockey League and the Orange Shirt Society announced a new partnership on Thursday with initiatives to recognize and commemorate the legacy of residential schools. Orange Shirt Day, formally called National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, is a statutory holiday that will be held on Friday. The WHL says its commissioned a special WHL Truth and Reconciliation logo, designed by Métis artist Kim Vizi-Carmen of Pinerock Graphics that will be worn as a helmet decal by all WHL p

  • Maple Leafs' John Tavares out for three weeks with oblique injury

    Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares is set to miss three weeks of action after suffering an oblique strain in a pre-season game.

  • NHL preview: Biggest questions looming over the Central Division

    The Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues will look to threaten the Colorado Avalanche for top dog in the NHL's Central Division this season.

  • Raptors and Rico Hines are the perfect match

    Player development coach Rico Hines says it was a natural fit when the Raptors inquired about bringing his skills to Toronto. Hines says that Pascal Siakam is 'addicted to being great' and ranks the 28-year-old's mentality amongst the best in the game.

  • Stone, Sutter lead the way as Flames blank Oilers 4-0 in pre-season victory

    CALGARY — On a night where the spotlight shone on new Calgary Flames stars Nazem Kadri and Jacob Markstrom in their first pre-season appearances, it was journeyman Michael Stone who had the big night. Stone and Brett Sutter each recorded a goal and an assist to lead Calgary to a 4-0 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. In camp on a professional tryout, Stone has been with the Flames since being acquired from the Arizona Coyotes at the trade deadline in 2016-17. Since then, he signed a

  • Report: Leafs, Oilers, Senators among teams interested in Jakob Chychrun

    A handful of Canadian teams have their eye on Jakob Chychrun.

  • Sports media are unequipped to handle the Ime Udoka workplace scandal

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. We knew Jayson Tatum would field some heavy questions at Boston Celtics media day this week. He's the best player on last season's NBA Finals runner-up, set to lead the team into an uncertain season. The Celtics' once-bright outlook has grown hazy following the news that the club had suspended its head coach, Ime Udoka, for the upcoming season for his role

  • Canada falls to Australia in women's basketball World Cup bronze medal match

    Canada's women's basketball team's hopes of claiming its first World Cup medal since 1986 fell short on Saturday, after a 95-65 loss to hosts Australia in the bronze medal match. Still, the Canadian squad (4-3) advanced further than they had in any World Cup in 36 years, when the country earned bronze. WNBA star Kia Nurse of Hamilton, Ont., kept Canada in the game with 19 points in the first half as Australia led 51-43 at the break. She didn't score in the second half. "Obviously, it didn't end

  • Springer leads Blue Jays to 9-0 win as Toronto finally celebrates making playoffs

    TORONTO — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gave the Toronto Blue Jays a reason to celebrate. Not that they needed it. Guerrero hit a two-run homer in the third inning and George Springer had a three-run shot as part of a four-run sixth as the Blue Jays routed the Boston Red Sox 9-0 on Friday. The emphatic win came before a champagne-soaked party in Toronto's clubhouse that had been planned for more than a day after the Blue Jays had clinched a post-season berth on their day off. "My thought was 'you know w

  • Re-energized Canadian women's basketball team sets sights on World Cup podium

    There wasn't much time for things to come together for Canada at the World Cup. Grouped with the second-, third- and fourth-place finishers from the Olympics, and under the tutelage of a new head coach in Victor Lapeña, the fourth-ranked Canadian women's basketball team could have been forgiven for counting moral victories at the tournament in Australia. Instead, Canada reeled off three straight wins to open the tournament, eventually finishing 4-1 to place second in its group. Now, not only are

  • Oilers' Jay Woodcroft tops polarizing list of 'best looking' NHL coaches

    Calgary Flames head coach Darryl Sutter — yes, that Darryl Sutter — ranked second.

  • Blue Jays Vladimir Guerrero Jr. takes responsibility for poor baserunning vs. Yankees

    Blue Jays manager John Schneider wasn't happy with Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s hustle during a pivotal moment of Tuesday's loss to the Yankees.

  • Raptors had a refreshingly positive offseason in a league that did not

    Amid a tumultuous NBA offseason full of negativity and controversy, the Raptors and their players did a whole lot of good this summer.

  • Canadiens GM calls Juraj Slafkovsky's preseason play 'underwhelming'

    Juraj Slafkovsky isn't off to the best of starts with the Montreal Canadiens.

  • Defence dominates in Calgary Stampeders' 29-2 win over Toronto Argonauts

    CALGARY — Cam Judge's 71-yard interception return for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter highlighted a stellar performance by the Calgary Stampeders' defence in a 29-2 win over the visiting Toronto Argonauts on Saturday. After serving a one-game suspension for punching B.C. Lions receiver Lucky Whitehead, Judge swung momentum to Calgary when he picked off McLeod Bethel-Thompson for a converted touchdown and a 21-2 lead with just over four minutes remaining in the game. "I let the guys down l