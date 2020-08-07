Column: Trump says he has a healthcare plan (yeah, sure). I have a better idea

Maybe if President Trump set more reasonable goals for himself, we wouldn't be in this endless cycle of awaiting promised reforms that never materialize. (Associated Press)

President Trump said he would be "signing a healthcare plan within two weeks, a full and complete healthcare plan." That was on July 17, about three weeks ago.

Needless to say, there's been no such signing. Trump now says he may have something to offer by the end of August. "It’s just about completed," he said this week.

Yeah, whatever. He's been saying that since the earliest days of his presidency, when he pledged that "we’re going to have insurance for everybody," with treatment that's "far less expensive and far better."

Maybe if Trump set more reasonable goals for himself, we wouldn't be in this endless cycle of awaiting promised reforms that never materialize.

I'd like to propose a modest step Trump and lawmakers could take right now that wouldn't fix our dysfunctional healthcare system but would at least make the problems more visible, thus putting us a step closer to solutions.

I'm talking about billing transparency.

I'm talking about making the roughly $4 trillion that Americans spend annually on healthcare more easily understood and requiring healthcare providers to justify their frequently ridiculous charges to patients.

How ridiculous? Here's just one example.

Will Hertzberg, 69, recently had what he termed a "mini-stroke," requiring a trip to the emergency room and a 12-hour stay at Kaiser Permanente's Fontana medical center.

The fee for just entering the ER: $2,481.

The fee to draw six vials of blood and perform lab work: $1,272.

The fee for two CT scans lasting five minutes each: $7,009.

The fee for an electrocardiogram for his heart: $529.

The fee for a handful of pills: $37.

Total cost prior to insurance: $11,328. And note: Hertzberg didn't even score a bed in a hospital room. He said he spent the entire time on a gurney in an exam room.

"There seems to be no correlation between time taken and fees charged," the Beaumont resident told me. "It is almost arbitrary billing for whatever amount they want."

At a cost of about $1,000 an hour in his case, Hertzberg added, "If you don’t have good insurance, you are shafted big time."

Most Americans, of course, do have insurance, so the list prices of the typical medical bill are much higher than a patient's out-of-pocket costs.

As a member of Kaiser's Medicare Advantage plan, Hertzberg said he paid only $90 out of pocket for his treatment.

But those stratospheric list prices on his and others' bills play a role in raising everyone's insurance rates to meet higher coverage costs. And for the nearly 30 million Americans who lack health insurance, these prices can be financially devastating.

"Right now, consumers aren't able to know the cost of a medical procedure or healthcare service until after the service has been rendered and the consumer receives a bill," said Sophia Tripoli, director of healthcare innovations for the advocacy group Families USA.

"Even then, the actual price of a healthcare service or procedure is hidden behind proprietary contract terms between health plans and providers without any insight into or oversight of those prices by the public," she told me.

To his credit, Trump has proposed a degree of healthcare-pricing transparency, but it wouldn't change the landscape much.

Under his plan, which is scheduled to take effect in January 2021, hospitals would be required to disclose the prices they negotiate with insurers for a number of services, as opposed to list prices charged to the uninsured.

They'd also have to create a list of "shoppable" services for elective procedures, allowing patients to compare prices at different facilities.

These aren't bad ideas, but they don't accomplish much.

"Healthcare, when you're having something like a stroke, isn't something you shop for," said David Blumenthal, president of the Commonwealth Fund. "You're taken to the nearest ER."

The billed prices for procedures in no way reflect actual costs, he told me.

"The prices are set very high because hospitals are anticipating that the insurance companies will negotiate them way down," Blumenthal said.

A federal judge in June dismissed a legal challenge to Trump's plan from hospitals. The American Hospital Assn. said it will appeal the ruling.

The thing is, Trump's transparency plan doesn't go far enough. What's needed isn't a sense of how well hospitals and insurers can haggle over prices, but a clear indication of how much a procedure or treatment really costs to provide.

