Column: Trump promotes shoddy faith-based health plans to undermine Obamacare

Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin is proposing a rule that promotes faith-based healthcare sharing ministries at the expense of legitimate health insurance plans. (J. Scott Applewhite / Associated Press)

Never let it be said that President Trump doesn't know how to take advantage of a crisis. For our latest example, let's look at how he has exploited the distractions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic to quietly launch yet another attack on the Affordable Care Act.

This attack involves promoting "healthcare sharing ministries," which are typically associated with religious faiths, to siphon enrollment from legitimate health insurance plans, thus weakening the latter in a way that is likely to drive up their costs.

A new regulation proposed by the Treasury Department would define healthcare sharing ministries as health insurance and for the first time allow some members to take a tax deduction for their monthly contributions.

Incentivizing payments to HSMs will only accelerate medical debt and poor health outcomes during an international health crisis.

Comment letter from 20 state attorneys general

That could encourage more people to sign up for what many healthcare experts consider substandard coverage.

The Trump administration's redefinition of sharing ministries as insurance is contradicts the ministries's own self-description. They typically warn enrollees that they're not health insurance companies and don't guarantee that they'll pay any enrollee claims, even for ostensibly covered services.

Those formal disclaimers have enabled the ministries to avoid regulation by state insurance agencies. The plans are "largely unregulated," in the words of the Commonwealth Fund.

Thirty states exempt healthcare sharing ministries from insurance laws as long as they issue a written disclaimer that they're not insurance, and Congress granted them an exemption from Affordable Care Act rules.

The sharing ministries, however, are often marketed in ways that could confuse customers into believing they're buying real health insurance.

The Treasury Department slipped its proposed rule into the regulatory hopper on June 10, giving critics until Aug. 10 to file comments.

California Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra and the attorneys general of 19 other states have weighed in. In their official comment, they say that "incentivizing payments to HSMs will only accelerate medical debt and poor health outcomes during an international health crisis" and give sharing plans greater incentive "to ramp up fraudulent marketing practices."

They maintain that the change is illegal because it was proposed without any analysis of the potential to cause consumer confusion or to erode existing health insurance markets.

In other words, they say Trump is offering a trifecta of dumb and dishonest healthcare policy.

The Treasury's proposed rule reflects the Trump administration's policy of promoting low-quality health plans that are generally noncompliant with the Affordable Care Act such as short-term health plans, that lack the ACA's consumer safeguards. These plans can appear to be cheaper than compliant plans because they offer poorer benefits.

In an October 2017 executive order cited in the Treasury's rule proposal, Trump called for expanding access to noncompliant plans to give Americans "meaningful choice" in healthcare. In a follow-up order in June 2019, Trump directed the Treasury to craft regulations allowing healthcare sharing ministry expenses to be tax-deductible.

The concept of sharing healthcare costs originated with Amish and Mennonite communities more than 100 years ago, but spread to other religious groups in the 1980s. The monthly contributions can be applied to the needs of specific members, but typically they're placed in a pool from which members' bills are paid according to the ministries' coverage terms.

The Affordable Care Act exempted healthcare sharing ministries from consumer protection rules, such as the requirement that health plans cover 10 "essential services" such as immunizations, hospitalization, maternity care and mental health services.

Customers who signed up with sharing plans aimed at members who shared "a common set of ethical or religious beliefs" were also exempted from the ACA's penalty for not carrying insurance. (Congress reduced that penalty to zero as of this year as part of the 2017 tax-cut bill.)

Thirty states, shown in brown, exempt healthcare sharing ministries from insurance regulations. (Commonwealth Fund)

