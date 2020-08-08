Column: Serena Williams returns to play with a new perspective

When Serena Williams left her luxurious bubble in Florida to play her first matches in six months, she packed a few dozen face masks and a new sense of perspective along with her tennis gear.

“One thing I have learned with this pandemic is don’t plan,” said Williams, who estimated she travels with 50 masks because of concerns about COVID-19. “I’m literally living for the day and for the moment and in a good way, but I’m not making plans too far out.”

Williams hasn’t competed since February, when she split a pair of Fed Cup qualifying matches against Latvia at Everett, Wash. Her last tournament action was at the Australian Open, where her pursuit of a record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles title ended with an upset loss to Wang Qiang of China in the third round.

Normally she wouldn’t have considered playing in the Top Seed Open, a first-time Women’s Tennis Assn. event that will begin on Monday in Nicholasville, Ky., but the timing works well for her and so does the short travel from her home. Williams, who will be 39 on Sept. 26, has self-isolated in Florida with her husband, tech entrepreneur and investor Alexis Ohanian, and their daughter Olympia, who will be 3 on Sept. 1. Williams has shared images on social media of playing dress-up with Olympia as well as playing tennis with the adorable toddler on a court her husband had built, but it’s time for Williams to go back on the road and back to work.

That process starts with the first WTA event to be held in the U.S. since the sport shut down in March. The field is scheduled to include Wlliams’ older sister Venus, 2017 U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens, Victoria Azarenka, and 16-year-old sensation Coco Gauff. It’s a useful lead-in to the Western and Southern Open, which was moved to New York from Cincinnati this year, and to the U.S. Open, which is scheduled for Aug. 31-Sept. 13 in New York. All will be played in front of empty stands.

“I’m excited. There won’t be fans here — it’s all virtual — but it’s cool,” Williams said Saturday during a Zoom session on site in Kentucky. “We’ve been stuck at home for six months and a part of me, every part of me, loved it actually because I haven’t been home that long since I was literally a teenager. Even when I was pregnant I was traveling a lot, so I was in so many different places. So it’s been a long time since I was home that long. And it was nice.

“But it’s also a really cool opportunity to come to Kentucky and be isolating in a different place. It’s the same thing all over again, but it’s nice to kind of get out, I guess, because I’m so used to traveling, but I’m still trying to see how I like everything.”

She’s armed with her masks and caution born of her history of blood clots. “I don’t have full lung capacity so I’m not sure what would happen to me. I’m sure I’ll be OK, but I don’t want to find out that kind of thing,” she said of her vigilance. “I’m super, super careful with what I’ve been doing, and everyone in the Serena bubble is really protected. Yeah, it’s cool to play tennis, but this is my life and this is my health, so I’ve been a little neurotic to an extent, but that’s just what I have to be right now.”

The enforced time away from competition could work in her favor. When she returned to the tour in 2018 after a difficult pregnancy that included an emergency caesarean delivery and surgery made necessary when she developed blood clots, she often seemed behind in terms of regaining her fitness. She also incurred some injuries that prevented her from getting essential tournament experience.

Everyone is returning on roughly the same level now, with little or no match play and a foundation only of the fitness work they’ve done the last few months. Williams had to make some adjustments, such as finding new physiotherapists to replace her Europe-based associates, but she was able to hit while maintaining proper social distance from her partner and could work out on equipment she and her husband are collecting to stock a home workout facility.

“I wasn’t able to go to gyms but I’m also not bench-pressing. This is God-given, thank you very much to my mom," she said, kissing her bicep. “The gym’s not quite done, but it’s cool. The tennis court is so fun. It’s like, I go there and it’s my own sanctuary. I’m like, why haven’t I done this 20 years ago? It’s really cool. It’s fun. We had a few players out there and I’m like, this is the U.S. Open surface, so come hit with me, come hit with me. I was just trying to get people to come.”

