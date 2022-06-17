Column: Are Savannah Bananas the cure for baseball's ills?

  • Molly Knutson holds her baby James Knutson high above the players as the Savannah Bananas present the Banana Baby to the crowd while playing the theme song from the movie "Lion King" over the public address system, Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Savannah, Ga. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
    1/14

    Paul Newberry-Bananas Ball

    Molly Knutson holds her baby James Knutson high above the players as the Savannah Bananas present the Banana Baby to the crowd while playing the theme song from the movie "Lion King" over the public address system, Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Savannah, Ga. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Four infants and their parents take part in what the Savannah Bananas call The Slowest Race, at the team's baseball game against the Wilmington Sharks, Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Savannah, Ga. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
    2/14

    Paul Newberry-Bananas Ball

    Four infants and their parents take part in what the Savannah Bananas call The Slowest Race, at the team's baseball game against the Wilmington Sharks, Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Savannah, Ga. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Savannah Bananas owner Jesse Cole emcees a performance with with the fans from on top of a dugout before a baseball game Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in Savannah, Ga. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
    3/14

    Paul Newberry-Bananas Ball

    Savannah Bananas owner Jesse Cole emcees a performance with with the fans from on top of a dugout before a baseball game Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in Savannah, Ga. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Fans pack the stands at Grayson Stadium to watch the Savannah Bananas play against the Florence Flamingos in a baseball game Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in Savannah, Ga. Grayson Stadium holds 4,000 fans for home games. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
    4/14

    Paul Newberry-Bananas Ball

    Fans pack the stands at Grayson Stadium to watch the Savannah Bananas play against the Florence Flamingos in a baseball game Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in Savannah, Ga. Grayson Stadium holds 4,000 fans for home games. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Emily Kelley, of Farmerville, La., holds her 15-year-old Yorkie terrier named Sebastian during a Bark in the Park parade for the Savannah Bananas players before a baseball game Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in Savannah, Ga. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
    5/14

    Paul Newberry-Bananas Ball

    Emily Kelley, of Farmerville, La., holds her 15-year-old Yorkie terrier named Sebastian during a Bark in the Park parade for the Savannah Bananas players before a baseball game Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in Savannah, Ga. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Savannah Bananas fan Chuck Henze, right, and his wife, Marian Henze, left, of Wilmington, N.C., cheer for Bananas owner Jesse Cole, center, during T-shirt giveaway during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Florence Flamingos, Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in Savannah, Ga. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
    6/14

    Paul Newberry-Bananas Ball

    Savannah Bananas fan Chuck Henze, right, and his wife, Marian Henze, left, of Wilmington, N.C., cheer for Bananas owner Jesse Cole, center, during T-shirt giveaway during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Florence Flamingos, Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in Savannah, Ga. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Savannah Bananas pitcher Nolan Daniels, center, laughs with teammates on the bench before the team's baseball game against the Florence Flamingos, Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in Savannah, Ga. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
    7/14

    Paul Newberry-Bananas Ball

    Savannah Bananas pitcher Nolan Daniels, center, laughs with teammates on the bench before the team's baseball game against the Florence Flamingos, Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in Savannah, Ga. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Savannah Bananas owner Jesse Cole emcees a pregame parade and performance for the fans before the gates opened Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in Savannah, Ga. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
    8/14

    Paul Newberry-Bananas Ball

    Savannah Bananas owner Jesse Cole emcees a pregame parade and performance for the fans before the gates opened Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in Savannah, Ga. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Savannah Bananas players greet fans waiting in line before the gates open Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in Savannah, Ga. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
    9/14

    Paul Newberry-Bananas Ball

    Savannah Bananas players greet fans waiting in line before the gates open Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in Savannah, Ga. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Savannah Bananas first base coach Maceo Harrison, foreground, teaches a dance routine to members of the team before they play the Florence Flamingos, Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in Savannah, Ga. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
    10/14

    Paul Newberry-Bananas Ball

    Savannah Bananas first base coach Maceo Harrison, foreground, teaches a dance routine to members of the team before they play the Florence Flamingos, Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in Savannah, Ga. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Marty Jones, one of the original members of the Savannah Bananas' Man-Nana Dad Bod Cheerleading Squad, walks beneath the stadium after a meeting before the team's game against the Florence Flamingos, Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in Savannah, Ga. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
    11/14

    Paul Newberry-Bananas Ball

    Marty Jones, one of the original members of the Savannah Bananas' Man-Nana Dad Bod Cheerleading Squad, walks beneath the stadium after a meeting before the team's game against the Florence Flamingos, Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in Savannah, Ga. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Savannah Bananas owner Jesse Cole uses a small room in the stadium to sell his book, Thursday, June 9, 2022, in Savannah, Ga. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
    12/14

    Paul Newberry-Bananas Ball

    Savannah Bananas owner Jesse Cole uses a small room in the stadium to sell his book, Thursday, June 9, 2022, in Savannah, Ga. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • A batter's helmet with the Savannah Bananas logo sits on top of catcher's gear Tuesday, June 7, 2022, before the team played the Florence Flamingos in the Coastal Plain League collegiate summer baseball league in Savannah, Ga. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
    13/14

    Paul Newberry-Bananas Ball

    A batter's helmet with the Savannah Bananas logo sits on top of catcher's gear Tuesday, June 7, 2022, before the team played the Florence Flamingos in the Coastal Plain League collegiate summer baseball league in Savannah, Ga. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Savannah Bananas owner Jesse Cole watches a rehearsal before the team's game against the Florence Flamingos in the Coastal Plain League collegiate summer baseball league Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in Savannah, Ga. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
    14/14

    Paul Newberry-Bananas Ball

    Savannah Bananas owner Jesse Cole watches a rehearsal before the team's game against the Florence Flamingos in the Coastal Plain League collegiate summer baseball league Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in Savannah, Ga. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Molly Knutson holds her baby James Knutson high above the players as the Savannah Bananas present the Banana Baby to the crowd while playing the theme song from the movie "Lion King" over the public address system, Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Savannah, Ga. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
Four infants and their parents take part in what the Savannah Bananas call The Slowest Race, at the team's baseball game against the Wilmington Sharks, Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Savannah, Ga. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
Savannah Bananas owner Jesse Cole emcees a performance with with the fans from on top of a dugout before a baseball game Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in Savannah, Ga. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
Fans pack the stands at Grayson Stadium to watch the Savannah Bananas play against the Florence Flamingos in a baseball game Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in Savannah, Ga. Grayson Stadium holds 4,000 fans for home games. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
Emily Kelley, of Farmerville, La., holds her 15-year-old Yorkie terrier named Sebastian during a Bark in the Park parade for the Savannah Bananas players before a baseball game Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in Savannah, Ga. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
Savannah Bananas fan Chuck Henze, right, and his wife, Marian Henze, left, of Wilmington, N.C., cheer for Bananas owner Jesse Cole, center, during T-shirt giveaway during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Florence Flamingos, Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in Savannah, Ga. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
Savannah Bananas pitcher Nolan Daniels, center, laughs with teammates on the bench before the team's baseball game against the Florence Flamingos, Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in Savannah, Ga. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
Savannah Bananas owner Jesse Cole emcees a pregame parade and performance for the fans before the gates opened Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in Savannah, Ga. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
Savannah Bananas players greet fans waiting in line before the gates open Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in Savannah, Ga. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
Savannah Bananas first base coach Maceo Harrison, foreground, teaches a dance routine to members of the team before they play the Florence Flamingos, Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in Savannah, Ga. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
Marty Jones, one of the original members of the Savannah Bananas' Man-Nana Dad Bod Cheerleading Squad, walks beneath the stadium after a meeting before the team's game against the Florence Flamingos, Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in Savannah, Ga. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
Savannah Bananas owner Jesse Cole uses a small room in the stadium to sell his book, Thursday, June 9, 2022, in Savannah, Ga. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
A batter's helmet with the Savannah Bananas logo sits on top of catcher's gear Tuesday, June 7, 2022, before the team played the Florence Flamingos in the Coastal Plain League collegiate summer baseball league in Savannah, Ga. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
Savannah Bananas owner Jesse Cole watches a rehearsal before the team's game against the Florence Flamingos in the Coastal Plain League collegiate summer baseball league Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in Savannah, Ga. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
PAUL NEWBERRY
·7 min read

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — More than 90 minutes before the first pitch, it's already clear this isn't just any ol' baseball game.

The crowd queued up outside the main gate slowly begins to part, clearing the way for a pep band to guide the home team — adorned in bright yellow uniforms — through a rollicking, high-fiving gauntlet.

Once the players reach the concourse outside historic Grayson Stadium, they break into a hastily choreographed dance routine accompanied by the tune “Hey! Baby."

Welcome to Banana Land, home to baseball's most outrageous — and entertaining — team.

The Savannah Bananas.

When you're done chuckling about that nickname, we'll get to a more serious issue: This amateur team in the little-known Coastal Plain League could be at least part of the cure for what ails the national pastime.

“You guys ready to have some fun?” Bananas owner Jesse Cole, decked out in yellow from head to toe, asked a group of fans on their way into the ballpark for a recent game. “Enjoy the show.”

What a show it is!

There's the Banana Baby, an infant who is presented to the crowd like Simba in the “The Lion King," lifted toward the sky by a parent while the entire team kneels in reverence around home plate.

There's the Banana ’Nanas, the senior citizen dance team.

There's Maceo, a choreographer who doubles as the team's breakdancing coach (his tortured convulsions in the first-base box to Miley Cyrus' “Wrecking Ball” were a personal favorite).

There's strutting, preening walks to the plate by the Savannah hitters, a breach of baseball etiquette that would draw an immediate beaning in the big leagues but is an accepted part of the show in Banana Land.

There's the players strolling through the stands between almost every half-inning — doling out roses, tossing T-shirts and hopping on top of the dugout to lead the crowd in song.

Oh yeah, there's also a real-life baseball game amid all the shenanigans. (The Bananas, for what it's worth, went into the weekend with the league's best record at 12-4).

“I am so excited,” said Frances Squyres, who traveled from Los Angeles to attend her first Bananas game. “It looks like just one big party — that also has baseball going on."

With apologies to Shohei Ohtani, Bryce Harper and the World Series-winning Atlanta Braves, the Bananas might just be the baseball’s most compelling story.

That's no laughing matter.

Sure, some of the more over-the-top skits might be a bit much for the big leagues, and it's hard to envision a way for stars such as Ohtani or Harper to have the sort of up-close interactions that are possible in a college summer league.

But there are surely some lessons to be gleaned from a team that is bucking the trend of baseball struggling to attract new fans and having so many young people view it as an out-of-touch relic favored by their grandparents.

“I definitely think if this was put on in MLB, it would help the game grow,” said Jestin Jones, a right-hander pitcher who plays collegiately at St. Leo. “This little town of Savannah, there's more people coming here almost than to MLB games."

Indeed, Savannah has sold out every game at ancient Grayson Stadium since its founding in 2016, when it joined a league that essentially allows college players to stay in shape during their offseason.

The Bananas’ antics have brought nationwide attention, fans pouring in from more than 30 states (and even other countries) on any given night, and a waiting list for tickets that Cole claims has reached 50,000.

“We're not in the baseball business. We're in the entertainment business,” Cole said from beneath his yellow bowler hat, which goes well with his yellow tuxedo. "We can never be the best baseball team in the world. We're not major league. But could we be the most fun team in the world? That's what I wanted to attack.”

He attacks it with a fast-talking gusto befitting a natural-born salesman-slash-carnival barker who counts P.T. Barnum, Walt Disney, Blue Man Group and Cirque du Soleil among his inspirations.

Every nook of Grayson Stadium's aging walls provide an opportunity to bemuse — and move merchandise.

A nondescript closet on the concourse was turned into the “World's Smallest Bookstore” (Occupancy: 1), selling titles written by Cole and his wife, Emily.

A storage room off the home clubhouse was transformed into a prop closet, where a collection of toilet seats hangs on the wall, bins are filled with wigs of all shapes, sizes and colors, and Cole shuffles quickly through a row of costumes that have no rhyme or reason, everything from French maids to sharks.

When he recruits players to the Bananas, their personalities are just as important as their skills.

“It's not for everybody,” said pitcher Blake McGehee, who recently transferred from Ole Miss to Louisiana-Lafayette. “But once you get here, you kind of adapt to it. It's just the culture around here. If you come in and you're not that outgoing, you're not a performer, you change quickly."

When Cole runs into a player before the game, he advises the youngster on some moves he should try in his walkup to the plate, all in a bid to acquire more views on TikTok.

Social media is a big part of Cole's marketing skills, and he could surely teach a thing or two to the big boys. The Bananas have 2.8 million followers on TikTok — more than four times as many as that team in Atlanta. You know, the one that captured a World Series title.

Cole has even bigger plans, also launching a pro team that is essentially baseball's version of the Harlem Globetrotters. “Banana Ball,” as he dubbed it, includes rules such as a two-hour time limit on games (hmm, that sounds rather appealing.) and outs being recorded when a pop fly is caught in the stands by a fan.

The pro team went on a completely sold-out tour of seven minor league ballparks before the regular season. Cole said he's gotten inquiries from several big league teams that want to bring Banana Ball to their stadiums in 2023.

“I believe Banana Ball is the future of what we're doing,” Cole said, “because it's completely breaking down the rules and barriers of the way the game used to be."

When minor league baseball abandoned Savannah after the 2015 season, largely over the city’s unwillingness to build a new stadium, the Bananas stepped in to fill the void.

Turns out, the rickety, 4,000-seat ballpark — which opened in 1926 and hosted both Hank Aaron (as a minor leaguer) and Babe Ruth (in an exhibition during his final season in the big leagues) — wasn’t a hindrance at all.

(That's another lesson for the major leagues: You don't necessarily need the newest stadium to bring in the crowds.)

Cole, his wife and a threadbare staff of 20-somethings pulled an old picnic table into the abandoned stadium and set up shop, calling potential ticket-buyers and plotting ways to make a night at the Bananas more than just a game.

From those humble beginnings, they quickly became a rousing success. One room of the stadium is now dedicated to the social media staff, another to taking a steady stream of orders that come in from around the world for shirts, caps and other merch.

The formula, in Cole’s mind, is obvious.

“Every decision we make has the fans first,” he said.

The Bananas are a perfect fit for Savannah, a city on Georgia's coast that gained renewed prominence in the 1990s with the book “Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil.”

These days, Savannah is overrun most every weekend with tourists, party-goers and bachelorette parties. The Bananas have quickly become a star attraction amid the quirky revelry.

“Positive vibes. Make everybody laugh,” Maceo, the dancing coach, said of his role. “Banana Land is about weirdness — and I'm here for all of it."

___

Paul Newberry is a national sports columnist for The Associated Press. Write to him at pnewberry(at)ap.org or at https://twitter.com/pnewberry1963

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Johnny Gaudreau tops NHL's potential UFA class with free agency four weeks away

    NHL general managers get the opportunity to open their chequebooks four weeks from Wednesday. This year's list of potential unrestricted free agents — as always — offers some intriguing opportunities for executives looking to alter the course of their franchises. There's also been a significant amount of buyer's remorse through the years. The Canadian Press takes a look at some of the headline-grabbing options with the NHL market set to open July 13. JOHNNY GAUDREAU 2021-22 salary cap hit: US$6.

  • Raptors win NBA title: Best postgame comments on 3-year anniversary

    On the 3-year anniversary of the Raptors winning their franchise's first championship, we look back at the comments from Kawhi Leonard, Pascal Siakam, Kyle Lowry, Nick Nurse and Fred VanVleet from June 13, 2019 after Toronto defeated Golden State in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

  • Why Andrei Vasilevskiy is the Stanley Cup Final's x-factor

    If there's one big advantage in the Stanley Cup Final, it's the Lightning's Conn Smythe-calibre netminder.

  • Turbide toughs it out in pool to win world title

    MADEIRÃ, Portugal — Don't call Nicolas-Guy Turbide an overnight success. But feel free to call the Quebec City athlete a world champion. Making his fourth career appearance at Madeira, the longtime national team standout finally reached the top of the world championship podium on Wednesday thanks to a triumph in the men’s 100-metre backstroke S13 at the Penteada Olympic Swimming Complex. Turbide claimed silver in his favourite event at last summer’s Paralympic Games in Tokyo and at the 2019 Worl

  • Willis opts to retire from Colts, pursue ministry

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Khari Willis found there was more to life than football. So on Tuesday, the Indianapolis Colts' promising 26-year-old starting safety surprised many by retiring to join the ministry. “I am both humbled and excited to pursue the holy call that God has for my life which brings me much joy and purpose,” Willis wrote in his announcement on Twitter. “Thank you all for the support over the years.” Indy seemed to have an inkling Willis considered leaving when it excused him from the

  • Matt Murray debate speaks to wider goaltending conundrum in Toronto

    While wondering if Matt Murray is a viable option between the pipes, Maple Leaf fans should also consider the wider questions concerning the position after the departure of goalie coach Steve Briere, the increasingly likely exit of Jack Campbell and the always uncertain future of Petr Mrazek.

  • Bettman says NHL projected to set revenue record this season

    DENVER (AP) — NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said the league is projecting record revenue this season, an increase he credits to more scoring leading to higher television ratings and more interest in the game. Bettman at his annual state of the league address Wednesday before Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final estimated revenue will surpass $5.2 billion. He said he received information earlier in the afternoon indicating that was a conservative estimate. “We were able to stabilize the business and p

  • 11-year-old spelling bee champ brings home bronze from national competition

    New Brunswick's 11-year-old spelling whiz is bringing home a trophy, a medal and a cash prize. Austin He of Quispamsis was the only New Brunswicker to compete in Spelling Bee of Canada in Toronto this weekend, and he's bringing home the bronze. "It was fun. I liked the actual spelling part, and I didn't realize time went by so fast," he said in an interview from his Toronto hotel room Monday. Over the course of the seven-hour competition, Austin correctly spelled the words supersede, spurrier, p

  • Burakovsky lifts Avalanche to thrilling Game 1 overtime win over Lightning

    The Colorado Avalanche have drawn first blood in the 2022 Stanley Cup Final.

  • Avs' Bednar longs to swap spots with Lightning's Cooper

    DENVER (AP) — Jared Bednar is four wins shy of becoming hockey's first head coach to win the Kelly Cup, the Calder Cup and the Stanley Cup. “Yeah, well, I mean, my focus is on this cup. I want to add it, I want our team to finish the job,” Bednar said as he primed the Colorado Avalanche to face the two-time defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning in a star-studded Stanley Cup Final. Bednar isn't necessarily one to go down memory lane, not when there's a wide-open highway to hockey heaven ahead. H

  • Coyotes taking next steps toward building new arena

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes gave an elaborate presentation, had players on hand to give their support and listened to concerns presented by Sky Harbor Airport officials. More than 100 citizens offered their opinions, then statements from 220 more were read in the Tempe City Council chambers. After the eight-hour meeting, the Coyotes finally got what they wanted: approval to negotiate with the city of Tempe to build a new arena close to downtown. Now comes the next phase. The right to

  • Redblacks looking for more than just a good effort in rematch with Blue Bombers

    OTTAWA — Moral victories won’t help the Ottawa Redblacks in the standings. After dropping a 19-17 loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on a last-minute field goal in their season opener last week, the Redblacks are hoping for a different result when they host the two-time defending Grey Cup champions for a rematch on Friday. Ottawa did a lot of good things last week against the Bombers but fell just short. Preparing for Winnipeg in a back-to-back situation presents a different challenge. “It's inte

  • Flyers' John Tortorella hiring causes stir in NHL community

    John Tortorella is certainly a polarizing guy.

  • NBA draft: Jean Montero has three-level scoring potential with shades of Fred VanVleet's mentality

    Jean Montero was a bit of an unknown within draft circles but has burst onto the scene with some standout performances at the Nike Hoop Summit and NBA Draft combine. Listen to the full episode on the best options for Toronto at No. 33 on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed, or watch on YouTube.

  • Blue Jays were 'the leader' to sign Justin Verlander at one point last offseason

    It sounds like Justin Verlander was almost a Blue Jay last winter.

  • Canadiens trade Shea Weber to Golden Knights for forward Evgenii Dadonov

    MONTREAL — Shea Weber has played his final game in a Montreal Canadiens' sweater. And maybe his last game in the NHL. Weber missed the entire 2021-22 season with foot and ankle injuries that have put his playing career in doubt. General manager Kent Hughes said on Thursday that the Canadiens were operating under the impression that their former captain would not play again as his contract was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights. Montreal received forward Evgenii Dadonov from the Golden Knights, w

  • Curry's 233-game run of 3-pointers ends in NBA Finals

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — For the first time in his career, Stephen Curry couldn't get a 3-pointer to fall in an NBA postseason game. Curry was 0 for 9 behind the arc in the Warriors’ 104-94 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night. The drought ended a streak of 233 postseason and regular season games in which Curry had made at least one 3-pointer, a run that lasted 3 1/2 years. The most prolific 3-pointer shooter in NBA history was 7 for 22 overall, finishing with

  • Canadian F1 drivers Lance Stroll and Nicholas Latifi sputter into Montreal Grand Prix

    MONTREAL — Their faces are splashed across billboards in Montreal as the two Canadians to cheer on this week at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve. It should be a celebratory week for Canada's two Formula One drivers Lance Stroll and Nicholas Latifi, as the Montreal Grand Prix makes its triumphant return — finally — after the COVID-19 pandemic forced cancellation of the race in both 2020 and 2021. "It's incredible," Stroll said on his first chance to race at home in three years. "I definitely feel it eve

  • Blue Jays starter Ryu to undergo elbow surgery, expected to miss rest of season

    Toronto Blue Jays left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu is expected to miss the rest of the season due to a left elbow injury that will require surgery. General manager Ross Atkins said Dr. Neal ElAttrache will determine during the procedure whether Ryu needs Tommy John surgery or a partial repair of the ulnar collateral ligament. "We were hopeful that there was the potential of a conservative route and weighed the pros and cons of that and ultimately decided that it was best to move forward with the procedu

  • Avalanche must beat two-time champion Lightning to win Cup

    DENVER (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon wouldn’t have it any other way. He and the Colorado Avalanche have stubbed their toe many times in the playoffs over the past several years, never getting past the second round. Now that they’ve broken through to reach the Stanley Cup Final, naturally they need to beat the back -to- back defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning to win this core group’s first title. Game 1 is Wednesday night in Denver. "I’m glad we’re playing Tampa,” MacKinnon said Tuesday. “There’s n