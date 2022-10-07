COLUMN-Pension fund jam may jolt private credit boom :Mike Dolan

Mike Dolan
·4 min read

By Mike Dolan

LONDON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The UK's leftfield pension fund shock means hope of a yearend rebound in world markets is going to be plagued by fears of distressed selling in often dimly lit corners.

There were two main elements to the blowup in so-called Liability Driven Investment (LDI) strategies for British pension funds over the end of the third quarter.

First was the scale of the spike in long-term British borrowing rates over just a week or two around the new government's controversial tax slashing plan. The second was how it revealed the level of leverage and risk that had built up in supposedly conservative and highly-regulated retirement funds.

The Bank of England's dramatic intervention to buy government bonds helped on both counts - but that's only designed to buy time to unwind the worst of the problem and ends on Oct. 14.

And for all there's a peculiar British element to events, it's hardly as if fragile bond markets around the world could completely dismiss the chance of that price action elsewhere.

One big fear is it now leads to greater "de-risking" of pension portfolios around the world who will may now balk at LDI's use of derivatives and leverage for some time to come - especially as higher discount rates send many funds into accounting surpluses for the first time in decades.

The question then shifts to the sort of higher yielding, riskier and even illiquid assets many of these funds accumulated at the edges of portfolios to improve funding ratios when they were deep in deficit. And it asks whether the constellation of this month's events may see pension funds now hive off these assets at pace, both to satisfy any remaining cash calls but also to reduce risk profiles amid sweeping reviews.

Public equities and corporate bonds are mainstays in the firing line - but running down more illiquid holdings of real estate assets or private equity and credit would cause greater ructions and price dislocations if done under stressed "firesale" conditions.

Already British real estate funds have been deferring redemption payments to avert cash crunches. And there are reports of deep discounts in private equity portfolios that have seen related sales too.

And yet it's private credit - ranging from direct corporate lending vehicles to leveraged loans - where arguably least is known.

Pension funds delved into this space heavily over recent boom years in the asset class - attractive as it was as a lift to overall fixed income yields, with illiquidity premiums that long-term funds could snaffle away and marketed as "shields" from the volatility of public markets.

According to PIMCO, assets under management in the private debt space have grown exponentially, reaching a 20-year high of $1.2 trillion last year from as little as $50 billion in 2001.

Even though private credit funds and indices appear to have done no worse than high-yield junk bond funds this year - losing about 20% so far for 2022 - they are inherently more opaque and more illiquid, not least in an environment of rising borrowing rates, or sudden cash demands and risk reviews.

RISK REVERSAL?

The rising rate environment alone has made some wonder how resilient private credit strategies given they don't have to mark to market regularly.

But a sudden pension fund retreat due to a shock like the British LDI blowup is of a different order and begs a question about just how much money could be at stake - not least because the pension fund decision making of asset shifts is often glacial.

State Street Global Advisors' annual survey of 700 pension funds, endowments, foundations and sovereign wealth funds showed this week that more than 80% of these institutional investors have increased their exposure to private credit over the past three years and more than a quarter had planned to increase that further over the next year.

But there was already a note of caution about interest rate sensitivity - or duration - and illiquidity and how private credit may no longer be the alternative destination of choice if public bonds remained out of favour. Some 51% of respondents planned to up bank loans into the rising rate environment - the highest of any sector.

To cope with illiquidity, the survey showed investors increasingly pairing private credit allocations with cash or more liquid core fixed income instruments.

The boom in private credit assets has been spectacular - but booms don't last forever and shocks like the ones we've seen in recent weeks are at least a shot across the bow.

The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a columnist for Reuters.

(by Mike Dolan, Twitter: @reutersMikeD; Editing by Josie Kao)

Latest Stories

  • Blue Jays manager John Schneider gives update on Kevin Gausman's injury

    Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider spoke with the media after Sunday's win over the Boston Red Sox and discussed what caused Kevin Gausman to leave the game early.

  • Stars sign 41-goal scorer Robertson to $31M, 4-year deal

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Jason Robertson has signed a $31 million, four-year contract with the Dallas Stars after the young 40-goal scorer missed the first two weeks of training camp. The Stars announced the deal late Wednesday night, after their exhibition game in Denver, only a week before the regular season opener Oct. 13 at Nashville. Robertson turned 23 soon after the end of last season, when the left wing had 41 goals and 38 assists for 79 points in his 74 games. His 13 power-play goals led th

  • Twillingate kicks off its Hockeyville celebration with a visit from the Stanley Cup

    More than two years after its win was announced, Twillingate is finally in the throes of NHL hockeymania. In August 2020, the central Newfoundland town was named the Kraft Hockeyville 2020 champion. The win came with $250,000 for upgrades to George Hawkins Memorial Arena and $10,000 in hockey equipment donated by the NHL players' union. It also came from a visit from the Stanley Cup and an NHL exhibition game, which will take place between the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators in Gander on

  • Raptors received 'rock-star' treatment for preseason game in Edmonton

    Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam will never get tired of the love they get from Raptors fans across Canada.

  • 'He's a great addition': Pascal Siakam on Raptors 905 hiring his brother

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam discusses his brother getting hired by the Raptors 905, the Raptors' new scoreboard, assisting on Christian Koloko's first NBA points and more.

  • What will Scottie Barnes average in 2022-23 Raptors season?

    Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni of theScore to project how many points, rebounds, assists and more Scottie Barnes will average in his second NBA season. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Blackhawks assign prospect Lukas Reichel to Rockford

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks assigned forward prospect Lukas Reichel to the minors on Tuesday. The 20-year-old was selected by Chicago with the No. 17 pick in the 2020 draft. He made his NHL debut last season and recorded an assist in 11 games. Sending Reichel back to Rockford puts him in position to play major minutes with the AHL team, instead of a smaller role with the rebuilding Blackhawks. Forwards Mike Hardman, Cole Guttman, Michal Teply and Josiah Slavin and defensemen Isaak Phil

  • Dominant Raptors feed off crowd to beat Jazz 114-82 in pre-season debut

    EDMONTON — The Toronto Raptors opened their exhibition season on Sunday by being simply dominant in their Canadian home away from home. Pre-season or not, holding an NBA team — even one that is in rebuilding mode like the Utah Jazz — to just 33 second-half points is remarkable. And that’s what the Raptors did in a 114-82 blowout win at Rogers Place. Leading by only one entering the second half, the Toronto Raptors began the third quarter by going on a 17-3 run in the pre-season opener for both t

  • Nylander, Kerfoot lead Maple Leafs in 5-1 pre-season win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Toronto Maple Leafs winger Nick Robertson stacked up three points for the second consecutive NHL pre-season game. After recording two goals and one assist against the Ottawa Senators last Friday, the 21-year-old recorded three assists in a 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night. ”He's just playing really good hockey right now,” said Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe about Robertson. “He's doing things that he needs to do to show that he's wanting a spot on the team and that

  • 24 people who will shape the 2022-23 NHL season

    These men and women will make an enormous impact on the NHL this season.

  • What does Pascal Siakam need to become a top-5 player?

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam stated on media day that he has ambition to become a top 5 player in the NBA. How close is he to that? Where does he needs to improve and how can his teammates help? Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • How will off-ball Fred VanVleet impact his 2022-23 per game stats?

    The Toronto Raptors are shifting Fred VanVleet to a more off-ball role to tap into his catch and shoot jumper. Can he still be an All-Star? How will that impact his per game stats? Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni to discuss. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Hockey N.S. cuts off funding to Hockey Canada amid scandal

    Hockey Nova Scotia says it is suspending the transfer of players fees to the national ice hockey body amid allegations the fees were used to pay for sexual abuse settlements. A statement released after an emergency meeting of the Hockey Nova Scotia board of directors Thursday, reads that the provincial organization "has lost confidence in Hockey Canada's senior leadership," and that change is needed at the highest level of the governing body. "Therefore, Hockey Nova Scotia is formally suspending

  • Blue Jays scoreboard watching: Toronto can taste top wild card

    The Blue Jays' magic number for clinching the top wild card is down to two.

  • 'Cameroonian connection': Christian Koloko discusses Pascal Siakam assisting on first NBA basket

    Toronto Raptors rookie Christian Koloko explains how he felt heading into his first game, adjusting to the NBA game and how analytics are different with the Raptors compared to college.

  • 10 juicy NHL storylines to follow this hockey season

    Where will Patrick Kane end up? Will Torts work out in Philly? Can Jack Campbell save the Oilers? As a new NHL season looms, we're about to find out.

  • Mathew Barzal inks 8-year deal with Islanders

    Star forward Mathew Barzal is staying on Long Island for the long haul, but he didn't come cheap.

  • B.C. Hockey 'closely monitoring' after Quebec and Ontario associations cut funds to Hockey Canada

    Leaders at B.C. Hockey aren't saying if they will follow in the footsteps of other provincial associations in cutting funds to Hockey Canada. Both Hockey Québec and the Ontario Hockey Federation announced Tuesday they will no longer collect player fees on behalf of the national federation in the wake of revelations about a second multi-million dollar slush fund to deal with sexual abuse allegations and a widely-panned appearance by Hockey Canada interim board chair Andrea Skinner in front of a p

  • Winnipeg Blue Bombers re-acquire Darby Jr. from Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    WINNIPEG — Alden Darby Jr. is back with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The Bombers acquired Darby from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Tuesday for defensive end Cedric Wilcots II. This marks the second time in as many years Winnipeg has traded for Darby. The Bombers acquired him from Toronto on July 21, 2021 from Toronto. Darby appeared in 11 regular-season games with Winnipeg and helped the club win a second straight Grey Cup title. He signed with Hamilton in the off-season as a free agent. Darby had 23

  • Sliders dismayed over Calgary track reno money funnelled to public day lodge

    CALGARY — Provincial government money set aside to renovate the sliding track at Calgary's Canada Olympic Park has been redirected into the park's commercial side to a public day lodge. The sliding track that's been the home of national luge, bobsled and skeleton athletes since the 1988 Winter Olympics in Calgary was closed in 2019 awaiting a $25-million renovation. The provincial government committed $10 million and the federal government another $7 million to the renovation costs. WinSport, wh