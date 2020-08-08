Column One: They're Olympic gold medalists. But this U.S. team was forged in tragedy

When Adam Krikorian wakes up Saturday, it will be just another day — the first on a well-earned vacation to visit family in Northern California.

If everything had gone right, Krikorian likely would have spent the day in Japan, coaching the U.S. women’s water polo team to a third consecutive Olympic title.

The U.S. was ranked No. 1 in the world and Krikorian’s date with destiny seemed secure. Pandemics don’t respect rankings, though, so when COVID-19 forced the postponement of the Tokyo Games, it was a crushing blow to athletes the world over. For Krikorian and his team, however, it was just another obstacle to be overcome.

“You can either use it as an excuse or make it part of your story,” he said. “This team has always made it a part of their story."

For Krikorian’s team, the story of the last four years has largely been a tragedy. Since capturing the gold in the 2016 Olympics, team members have endured deaths, medical emergencies, freak accidents and a mass shooting.

Still, the team carries on.

“The more adversity is thrown you way, it can either break you or it can make you stronger,” Krikorian said. “And thus far it’s certainly made us stronger. I don’t think this is going to be any different.”

If Tokyo was to be the high point of Krikorian’s coaching career, the low point came in Rio de Janeiro, on the eve of the last Summer Games.

The team had been in the Olympic village just two days when Krikorian's cellphone began to ping with text messages and missed calls from his father, Gary, each more frantic than the last. It was just before midnight when he finally called his father back and learned his older brother Blake was dead of a heart attack at 48.

“I didn’t know what to do. There were a ton of thoughts going through your mind at that point,” he said, his voice cracking and his eyes watering at the memories. “Do I stay? This is my team that I’ve coached for four years, and this is the biggest moment of their athletic lives. So part of me was like, ‘I’m just going to stay.’

“And a big part of me was like, ‘This is meaningless. Like who gives a … about this? I want to go home and I don’t want to come back.’”

Krikorian spent the night walking the village, then called a team meeting for 7 o’clock that morning. By then the players had heard the news and had made the decision for their coach.

“We told him, ‘You’ve got to go. You should be home with your family,’“ Kaleigh Gilchrist said.

The trip from Brazil to California took 12 hours and Krikorian cried most of the way. Blake, had been more than a brother. Seven years older, he was mentor and best friend, Krikorian's idol and role model. He was also the person who taught Krikorian the difference between winning and losing, regularly crushing his kid brother in an Atari baseball video game, then taunting him so ruthlessly that Krikorian learned to hate defeat.

He channeled that competitiveness into water polo, leading UCLA to its first NCAA championship in 23 years as a player and 14 more titles as a coach. In 2009 he took over the women's national team and guided it to an unmatched recorded of excellence, including three World Cup titles and the two Olympic golds.

That was the team he had left in Rio, so after a couple of days grieving with his family, Krikorian returned to Brazil. And if he had any doubts about that decision, they were eased on the flight back, one he shared with the families of many of his players.

“It was a reminder for me of, ‘Hey, these parents are going to watch their kids compete at the biggest stage. And I’m in charge of those kids.’ It was a good reminder that I have a responsibility and I can be a leader of how to deal with adversity.”

An hour before the team was to enter the pool for its first game, Peter Haberl, the team’s sports psychologist, whispered in his ear disturbing news. The mother of defender Melissa Seidemann had suffered a stroke and was in a Rio hospital.

