Column One: Lillian Michelson built Hollywood's most famous research library. Can someone give it a home?

Lillian Michelson, a retired film researcher, is photographed next to an artist's rendering of her and late husband Harold Michelson, a storyboard artist/production designer, on the wall in front of her apartment in Woodland Hills in 2017. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

Where does a 500-pound Hollywood research library sit?

This is not a rhetorical question.

Once upon a time, every studio had one, and the Harold and Lillian Michelson Library, a vast and storied institution known to generations of filmmakers, was one of the best — an important piece of Hollywood history. It still is.

Its roots go back to the Pickford-Fairbanks Studios, established in 1919 on a corner of Formosa Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard in West Hollywood. Renamed United Artists Studio in the 1920s, the Lot, as it came to be known, eventually became the site of Samuel Goldwyn Studios. In 1961, Lillian Michelson, wife of renowned storyboard artist Howard Michelson, became a volunteer there, and eight years later, she made the library her own.

For more than half a century, the Michelson Library was a working resource for filmmakers, a place where directors, art directors, production designers and prop masters found inspiration, accuracy and ideas. Lillian's research was used for films as varied as "The Birds," "Rosemary's Baby," "Fiddler on the Roof," "Reds," "Scarface," "The Hunt for Red October" and "Full Metal Jacket."

It was a nomadic life — over the years, Lillian and her collection could be found at the American Film Institute, Francis Ford Coppola's Zoetrope Studio, Paramount and DreamWorks — but the library's mandate never wavered.

Need to know what a 1940s Los Angeles gas station or the interior of a Cold War submarine looked like? What about different types of gladiator helmets? Hoping for some direction on what kind of undergarments women wore in a Russian shtetl or what a shtetl itself looked like?

Inevitably, Lillian had the answer in her library, and if she didn’t, she would find the information elsewhere and add it to her library.

Which, since her retirement five years ago, sits in a climate-controlled warehouse on the Westside of Los Angeles — 1,594 boxes filled with 5,000 books and just as many rare and historic periodicals; 30,000 photographs (architectural, set decoration, prop and set stills); and another 6,000 items including clip files, sketches, set drafts and production notebooks.

It's a unique collection of visual resources but despite its starring role in the 2015 documentary "Harold and Lillian: A Hollywood Love Story" and continuous efforts by Lillian and her many friends, no museum, college or Hollywood institution will take it on.

Its historic value is real but complicated. Although the library certainly contains items that qualify as Hollywood memorabilia, most of it does not. Much of what is stored in those 1,594 boxes are materials used in creating sets, costumes, backdrops, lighting and even scripts, rather than those things themselves. And these days, who wants to deal with 45 pallets full of boxes when we have the internet?

“The internet has been a boon to everyone,” says Lillian, “except my library.”

Harold Michelson died in 2007 and Lillian, 93, lives in the Motion Picture & Television Fund retirement community in Woodland Hills. She has been in quarantine since COVID-19 swept through the facility in the early days of the pandemic, and the state called in National Guard teams of nurses and medics to assist. Those teams are gone now, but the residents have not been allowed visitors for five months.

So Lillian talks on the phone about her library — which she very much wants to remain a library. “It needs to be digitized,” she says. “Everyone thinks you can find everything on the internet, but you can’t; you can only find the things that someone has put there.”

She finds it odd that no one has expressed interest in doing this, especially now. Although it would require a certain level of expertise, there may be no more socially distant work than sorting through books and photographs to create a website full of visual references.

