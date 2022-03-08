Column: One betting rule remains sacrosanct in the NFL

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
TIM DAHLBERG
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Calvin Ridley
    Calvin Ridley
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Calvin Ridley had no inside information and, apparently, no idea how to bet. In other words, he was just like millions of other neophyte bettors lured in by promises of riches from sports betting operators and the leagues they cohabitate with.

Except Ridley plays for the Atlanta Falcons. And that’s where things get a little dicey.

Almost everything goes these days in the wild west of sports betting, but there is still one big no-no that remains sacrosanct: You don’t bet on your own league and you certainly don’t bet on your own team.

Ridley did both, and it cost him one of the worst bad beats ever. Suspended Monday for at least a year by hypocrite-in-chief Roger Goodell, the wide receiver is out $11 million in salary for what he said was $1,500 in bets made while he was on mental health leave from the team.

The bets were relatively paltry, and the crime didn’t seem much worse. Ridley wasn’t even around his team at the time he made the bets — which according to various reports were longshot parlays of as many as eight teams — and he certainly wasn’t trying to fix any games.

This wasn’t 1963, when Green Bay halfback Paul Hornung and Detroit Lions defensive tackle Alex Karras were suspended indefinitely for betting on NFL games and associating with “known hoodlums.” Ridley made the bets on a phone in Florida where it was legal through a casino that sponsors Miami’s stadium.

Like most aspiring bettors, he just wanted a little action.

“I know I was wrong,” Ridley tweeted after his suspension was announced. “But I’m getting 1 year lol.”

One year does seem a bit excessive, especially in an age where the NFL and its teams not only tolerate betting but encourage it — at least among the general population. A Sunday didn’t go by last season without constant reminders on TV about betting partners and sponsorships as the league and the industry settled into a profitable partnership neither saw coming just a few years earlier.

At nearly every commercial break we listened to an assortment of characters from Julius Caesar to the Manning family telling us to sign up and bet, something duly noted by former coach and TV analyst Tony Dungy.

“When we as a league encourage everyone to bet on our games, advertise betting on our players’ game stats, take in big money from gambling sites & do everything we can to get our young people to embrace gambling — We can’t be surprised when this happens,” Dungy tweeted after the suspension was announced.

If it seems a bit awkward, it is. The morality police who once railed about the evils of gambling are now profiting by the new craze.

Indeed, Ridley may have actually done Goodell a favor by allowing him to make a tough stand against player betting while at the same time not interfering with the flow of money from the betting sites to the NFL coffers.

Here’s a short version of the new rules of order if you're still confused: Betting is good. Betting by players is bad.

“There is nothing more fundamental to the NFL’s success — and to the reputation of everyone associated with our league — than upholding the integrity of the game,” Goodell said.

Hopefully, Goodell keeps that lofty premise in mind as the league investigates allegations made by former Dolphins coach Brian Flores that Miami owner Stephen Ross offered him $100,000 a loss a few years back so the team would tank enough to get the top pick in the draft.

Ross denies the allegations made in a lawsuit against the league and no one else has come forward publicly to substantiate them. But game fixing goes to the core of sports betting fears, and if Ridley can be suspended for a year for his longshot parlay bets, Ross should be booted from the league if enough evidence emerges to back the claims.

The bottom line is that sports bettors want the same thing ordinary fans want from the NFL — games that are on the level and above suspicion, untainted by players, owners or the guy putting air in the footballs.

That means no betting by players, coaches or anyone else on the field. It means no tampering by owners or general managers or even Goodell himself. It means being more transparent about everything from injuries to suspect calls so that those watching don’t automatically think something is fishy.

It also means handing out punishment to those who break the rules.

That includes Ridley, no matter how bad his bets were.

___

Tim Dahlberg is a national sports columnist for The Associated Press. Write to him at tdahlberg@ap.org or http://twitter.com/timdahlberg

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Dalano Banton on the first time he met Masai Ujiri

    Dalano Banton reveals what his draft workout was like for the Raptors in Tampa and how the organization gave draftees the full Toronto experience. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Flames-Avalanche is the West Final we deserve

    In a showcase of the conference's division leaders, the Avalanche and Flames put on quite the performance on Saturday night.

  • Stingers lose 2nd straight to Cangrejeros at FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas

    The Edmonton Stingers' last two games away from home haven't gone to plan, losing by a combined 59 points to Puerto Rico's Cangrejeros. After falling 89-68 to the Cangrejeros in December, the Stingers followed it up with an even more lopsided defeat on Sunday night in Nicaragua, dropping the game 93-55 to their counterpart in Group A of the FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas (BCLA) competition. While the logo on the Edmonton jersey was the same for both losses, the names on the back were

  • Chris Boucher on his relationship with Goran Dragic, getting booed

    Raptors fans let Goran Dragic have it in his return to Toronto last week and Chris Boucher touches on the game and what his encounters with Dragic were like. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Team Sonnet dominates Team Scotiabank to win championship at PWHPA Dream Gap Tour women's hockey showcase

    Team Sonnet (Toronto) exploded for a seven-goal third period against Team Scotiabank (Calgary) to claim a 10-2 victory in the championship game at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. Madison Field of Oakville, Ont., scored a hat trick, while Jessie Eldridge and Victoria Bach each scored twice to help lift the Toronto club to its first title of the season on Sunday at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va.

  • ‘I’m really on the Toronto Raptors’: Dalano Banton

    Chris Boucher discusses his role as a veteran to the many young players on the Raptors while Dalano Banton still can’t believe he’s playing for his hometown team. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Many unmasked hockey fans jam into Saddledome as restrictions drop

    A mostly unmasked sea of red and white jerseys filled the Saddledome for the Calgary Flames vs. Montreal Canadiens game Thursday night. The arena, which can seat over 19,000 people, can now operate at full capacity, and fans can choose whether or not to wear a mask now that the province has entered Step 2 in its three-step plan to lift pandemic restrictions. "It's just great to go back to having some sense of normalcy," hockey fan James Benford said before entering the arena. Josh Benford echoed

  • 'Holy, this is different': Dalano Banton on 'Welcome to the NBA' moment

    Dalano Banton reveals the moment he realized he was in the NBA and why it's important for him to give back to his community. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Justin Champagnie on beating his dad in 1-on-1, silencing the doubters

    Toronto Raptors forward Justin Champagnie on the first time he beat his dad in 1-on-1 and the twisted ankle that followed, along with silencing critics in college and the NBA. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • FIFA lets foreign players, coaches leave Russian clubs until June

    FIFA intervened to allow foreign players and coaches based in Russia to leave their clubs on Monday, although only for the rest of the season. Clubs in other countries will be allowed to sign up to two players who had been at clubs in Russia or Ukraine outside of the normal transfer window periods. Ukraine's league has been suspended since war engulfed the country, and its players are also allowed to temporarily leave until June 30. FIFPRO and the organization representing the world's soccer lea

  • Chris Boucher is really proud of Malachi Flynn

    The Raptors sophomore has struggled to find consistent minutes this season but never showed his frustration. Chris Boucher appreciated that. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Wings put alternate captain Danny DeKeyser on waivers for his birthday

    Veteran Red Wings defenseman Danny DeKeyser was gifted a not-so-special birthday present from the only franchise he's ever known.

  • ‘It doesn’t help’: Nick Nurse on woeful free-throw shooting

    Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse discusses the offensive struggles and defence against the Cavaliers. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Ex-NHL superstar Ilya Kovalchuk selling New Jersey mansion for $15 million

    Ilya Kovalchuk's mansion is on the market for a cool $15 million.

  • Colorado Avalanche still the class of the NHL

    Justin Cuthbert counts down the top five teams in the NHL this week, with the Avs comfortably leading the pack.

  • Twisted metal is becoming a live-action show

    The long-disappeared game Twisted metal is coming back and will be adapted to a live-action show!

  • Leafs fans ready to do to Campbell what they did to Andersen

    It's right to question Jack Campbell's viability as a starter, but to pretend as though the Maple Leafs have no other issues is foolish.

  • Defending champion Fernandez roars back to punch ticket to semis at Monterrey Open

    Leylah Fernandez is off to the semifinals at the Monterrey Open after defeating China's Qiang Wang in straight sets on Saturday, keeping her title defence alive. The Laval, Que., teen won her sets 7-6 and 6-4, after falling behind Wang 3-0 in the first of the two. Fernandez, 19, is scheduled to take the court at 8:15 p.m. ET against Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia on Saturday. The Brazilian dispatched Czech Republic native Marie Bouzkova in her quarter-final match. Colombia's Camila Osorio and Spai

  • Could Anton Forsberg be the gem of the NHL trade deadline?

    Anton Forsberg might end up being the steal of the deadline — if Ottawa is willing to move him.

  • Gavrilova sparks Team Scotiabank's comeback win over Team Adidas in semifinal at PWHPA women's hockey showcase

    Ilya Gavrilova potted three goals, including the game-winner, to help propel Team Scotiabank (Calgary) to a 6-2 semifinal win over Team Adidas (Minnesota) on Saturday at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. The victory sets up a championship game against Team Sonnet (Toronto) on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. ET at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va. Team Adidas will face Team Bauer (Boston) in the consolation game