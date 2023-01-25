Column: In Monterey Park and now Half Moon Bay, the pain of hearing it's 'one of our own'

Erika D. Smith
·8 min read
Monterey Park, CA - January 23: Mourners take part in a vigil for the victims of a mass shooting at the Star Dance Studio on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Monterey Park, CA. The investigation into a mass shooting in Monterey Park is focused on the gunman's prior interactions at two dance studios he targeted and whether jealousy over a relationship was the motive, law enforcement sources said.(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Mourners take part in a vigil for the victims of a mass shooting at the Star Dance Studio in Monterey Park. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Chuching Wang, president of the Taiwan Benevolent Assn. of California, squinted into the lights of about a dozen TV cameras and spoke softly, deliberately.

"How could this happen in my Monterey Park?" he asked, shaking his head of graying hair. "We are so proud to be a model minority.”

It was 7:40 p.m. on Monday and a crowd of more than 100 had gathered for the first of several vigils planned for this week, as people try to make sense of a mass shooting that left 11 dead and nine wounded in the heart of Southern California’s Chinese American community.

Authorities say that Huu Can Tran, 72, barged into the Star Ballroom Dance Studio on the eve of Lunar New Year and opened fire on Asian American grandparents and parents in their 50s, 60s and 70s — and then tried to do the same at Lai Lai Ballroom in Alhambra before fleeing. There's plenty of speculation, including that Tran had been driven by jealousy over a woman, but his exact motives remain unknown.

"How," Wang asked again, "could this happen?"

What many mourning in Monterey Park didn’t know was that, by 7:40 p.m. on Monday, "this" had already happened again — almost 400 miles away in the Bay Area.

Exactly three hours earlier, sheriff’s deputies in San Mateo County announced they had arrested Chunli Zhao, saying the 66-year-old Asian American man had shot eight people — seven people fatally — at two locations near Half Moon Bay. Chinese American farmworkers are among the victims.

"Tragedy upon tragedy," Gov. Gavin Newsom tweeted.

Indeed, upon tragedy.

Not only have California's Asian American communities lost lives in a very public, very violent, very senseless manner this week. Those losses have been compounded by the pain of hearing that — as more than a few people told me at Monday night's vigil — “one of our own” did it.

Gavin Newsom
Gov. Gavin Newsom discusses the mass shooting that left 11 people dead in Monterey Park. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

"One of the big issues right now is anti-Asian hate. And, of course, it's a terrible thing," newly elected San Gabriel City Councilmember Eric Chan told me after saying a few words to the candle-carrying crowd. "But as an Asian American man, I'm proud of my race. And then to hear that it was an Asian American committing the crime? It's terrible."

He shook his head.

"Just the thought that within our own community," Chan continued, "we have someone who has that much animosity and hate in their heart, wherever it comes from. When it's perpetrated by one of my own, I feel extra bad."

It’s a painful feeling that's easy for me to recognize because, unfortunately, Black people understand it all too well.

For numerous reasons — many traceable to poverty, trauma and centuries of systemic racism — Black people are both disproportionately the victims and disproportionately the perpetrators of crime. It's a reality that has long been lamented by Black pastors and Black families as self-destructive and self-defeating.

And yet, even when Black people are killed in acts of hate — like when an 18-year-old white supremacist drove 200 miles to shoot Black people in a supermarket in Buffalo, N.Y., last year — it doesn't take long for the conversation to shift to "but what about Chicago?" Or when activists take to the streets to denounce an act of police brutality that claimed another Black life, it's always "but what about Black-on-Black crime?"

This sort of victim blaming, wrapped in a flimsy shield of whataboutism, leaves little room for our community's pain, or for having honest policy conversations about economic equity and mental health. Instead, it insidiously instills shame.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna gives an update on the Monterey Park shooting at the Hall of Justice in downtown L.A.
Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna gives an update on the mass shooting in Monterey Park. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

And so I was disappointed, though not entirely surprised, to see social media erupt in similarly demented, right-wing cheer after Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna released a photo of Tran as a suspect in the Monterey Park shooting.

“Liberals was quick to holler hate crime against Asians for the mass shooting," one person tweeted. "There is only one small problem. The shooter was Asian. Liberals want a race war so bad that they will stoop low to cause it.”

“The racist a— Democrats are not angry or sad about the Monterey shooting itself," another tweeted. "They are mad that it was Asian on Asian crime and not a WHITE REPUBLICAN dude, so they can’t push their hate crime gun control narrative.”

So toxic was the Twittersphere that prominent Asian Americans started pushing back.

"There is a level of glee in these 'the shooter is Asian' replies that is just… go f— yourself," tweeted Korean American blogger Phil Yu.

And then there was this tweet by Stephanie KyeongSeon Drenka, co-founder of the Dallas Asian American Historical Society: "The snark from some people delighting in the fact that the shooter may be Asian because they've now successfully 'owned the libs' who feared this was a hate crime rather than acknowledging the collective trauma and grief our community has faced leading up to today says a lot."

Most troubling were the blatant attempts to downplay and even dismiss the very real surge in racism and hate crimes against Asian Americans since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. In California alone, there was an increase of 177.5% from 2020 to 2021 (although, overall, Black people are still targeted the most).

"Asians and Asian Americans have been nothing short of terrorized during the pandemic (as well as throughout American history)," Korean American author Min Jin Lee tweeted, "and adding mass shooting(s) perpetrated by members of our own community only compounds our loss of safety and our precarious sense of security."

Also, hate crimes can be intraracial — as we were reminded of last year when David Wenwei Chou, a 68-year-old security guard from Las Vegas, shot six people inside a Taiwanese church in Laguna Woods. Authorities found notes in Chou's car stating that he didn't believe Taiwan should be independent from China and that he had an issue with Taiwanese people.

FBI agents arrive Tuesday at a farm near Half Moon Bay where a mass shooting occurred.
FBI agents arrive at a farm where a mass shooting occurred near Half Moon Bay, Calif. Seven people were killed at two separate locations. (Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

Helen H. Hsu, director of outreach, counseling and psychological services at Stanford University, laments that this sort of violence doesn't get talked about enough within Asian American communities.

Meanwhile, gun deaths are up, along with gun purchases. Toxic masculinity remains a largely unaddressed problem, too often leading to domestic abuse and even murder.

"If you disaggregate us, as Asians, we have the highest household income and the very lowest. We have the highest levels of educational attainment and the very, very lowest," she said. "When you mash those together, we look like a nice, normal bell curve. But there are people in our community who are really, really, really not doing well and we don't talk about them."

"But some of us like the model minority myth, and so there's a lot of cultural stigma to hide our problems," added Hsu, who also is president of the American Psychological Assn.'s Society for the Study of Race, Culture and Ethnicity.

If anything, the mass shootings in Monterey Park and Half Moon Bay have made those problems harder to hide and to ignore.

Tran, who killed himself on Sunday as a SWAT team surrounded his van in Torrance, was described by a former friend as a loner who was "miserable and desperate." Two weeks before descending on two dance studios with a gun, he told police a wild tale about his family trying to poison him years ago and about being the victim of fraud and theft.

Zhao, who has been booked on murder charges, lived and worked with some of the farmworkers he is accused of shooting. According to the San Francisco Chronicle, one former co-worker accused Zhao of trying to suffocate him in 2013 and subsequently filed a restraining order.

Hyepin Im, president and CEO of Faith and Community Empowerment, said this is the time to do away with the myths and unpack that model minority stereotype. Because, as we're seeing, one person's problem, when it's left unaddressed, can quickly become everyone's problem.

"Many of the community leaders, we're all rallying for the need to address gun violence and to address resources for mental health services," she told me. "And so we are not taking it — at least in the rooms that I've seen — as a shame factor."

Newsom, speaking to residents in Monterey Park earlier this week, acknowledged that he was walking through a community that "feels under-respected, under-appreciated [and] under-resourced."

It shouldn't take a mass shooting to make it clear that people have unaddressed needs. And no community should be made to feel ashamed for demanding the government attention and resources necessary to prevent future harm.

That's as true for Asian Americans as it is for Black people.

"It is always sad when someone in your community has committed a heinous act. We're always fearful: 'Is that our race?'" Im told me. "That, I think, is the reality of America."

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Latest Stories

  • Canadian rugby women finish 11th while men place 14th at New Zealand Sevens

    HAMILTON, New Zealand — The Canadian women finished the HSBC New Zealand Sevens on a winning note Saturday, thumping Papua New Guinea 44-5 to place 11th. Canada, which came into the tournament in ninth place in the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series standings after two events, got three tries from Bianca Farella and singles from Krissy Scurfield, Nakisa Levale, Fancy Bermudez Chavez, Renee Gonzalez and Shalaya Valenzuela against Papua New Guinea, an invitational side at the tournament. The Canadian

  • Boudreau bids goodbye as struggling Canucks drop 4-2 decision to surging Oilers

    VANCOUVER — Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau stood on the bench Saturday night, clapping for the crowd and trying to soak in a bittersweet moment. Vancouver had just dropped a 4-2 decision to the visiting Edmonton Oilers — the team's third loss in four nights — but chants of Bruce, there it is!" to the tune of Tag Team's "Whoomp! (There it is)" still echoed around Rogers Arena. Expectations are that Boudreau will be fired in the coming days and the veteran NHL bench boss treated Saturday's game as i

  • Bills: Hamlin attending his 1st game since cardiac arrest

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest during a game three weeks ago, is in attendance at Highmark Stadium for Buffalo's AFC divisional round playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, the team said on social media. The Bills posted a video to both Instagram and Twitter apparently showing Hamlin arriving at the team's locker room and the message “Welcome home, Damar." Hamlin, 24, has not been seen in public since the Bills and Bengals met on

  • Mahomes leads Chiefs past Jags 27-20 with injured ankle

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Hobbling along on an injured ankle, Patrick Mahomes threw for 195 yards and two touchdowns on Saturday, leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a 27-20 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars and a spot in their fifth straight AFC title game. Mahomes missed most of the second quarter after his ankle was landed on by a Jacksonville defender. But the All-Pro quarterback returned in the second half and led the Chiefs on a 75-yard TD drive in the fourth quarter that helped to ensure

  • Jokic returns to Nuggets in New Orleans after 2-game absence

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Nikola Jokic was back in Denver's starting lineup Tuesday night against New Orleans after missing the Nuggets' previous two games because of tightness in his left hamstring. The 7-foot center from Serbia is a two-time NBA MVP. He's averaging 25.1 points, 11 rebounds and 9.9 assists this season. His return comes against a Pelicans squad missing two if its top offensive players in Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram. Pelicans coach Willie Green said before tipoff that if Jokic re

  • Leonard has season-high 36 to send Clippers past Spurs

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored a season-high 36 points against his former team, and the Los Angeles Clippers snapped a two-game skid by beating the San Antonio Spurs 131-126 on Friday night. The Clippers had seven players in double figures, including Norman Powell with 26 points and Paul George with 16. Keldon Johnson had 23 points for San Antonio, which has lost nine of 11. Josh Richardson added 17 points, Zach Collins had a season-high 17 and Jeremy Sochan had 16. The Clippers won the

  • Thomas, Saad spark Blues in 5-2 win over Predators

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Robert Thomas and Brendan Saad each had a goal and an assist, sending the St. Louis Blues to a 5-2 victory Thursday night over the Nashville Predators. Jordan Binnington made 24 saves and tied Grant Fuhr for fourth place in Blues history with 108 career wins. Brayden Schenn, Jordan Kyrou and Alexey Toropchenko also scored for St. Louis. Colton Sissons, playing in his 500th NHL game, and Mattias Ekholm scored for Nashville. The Blues went ahead 1-0 on Schenn's wrister 11 seconds

  • Herro scores 26, Heat come from 16 down, top Pelicans 100-96

    MIAMI (AP) — Tyler Herro scored 26 points, Kyle Lowry had nine straight for Miami in the final moments and the Heat rallied to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 100-96 on Sunday. Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler each scored 18 for Miami, which trailed by 16 in the first half. Lowry scored 17 for the Heat, the last nine of those coming in a span of 1:42 down the stretch. Trey Murphy III had 17 for New Orleans, which got 14 points and 16 rebounds from Jonas Valanciunas. CJ McCollum scored 13 and Larry Nan

  • Chiefs' decision to trade Hill opened future for success

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The decision that Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach faced at the conclusion of last season was shockingly simple yet brutally difficult: Do they sign wide receiver Tyreek Hill to a long-term deal or trade him away? Two options. Yet two very different ways to chart a course for the future of the franchise. Veach mulled the decision for the better part of six weeks, knowing full well most Chiefs fans wanted to keep the dynamic playmaker, but that it would saddl

  • Ex-Coyotes Strome, Kuemper lead Capitals past Arizona 4-0

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Darcy Kuemper stopped 27 shots and Dylan Strome scored twice to lead the Washington Capitals over the Arizona Coyotes 4-0 Thursday night. Sonny Milano and Tom Wilson each had a goal for the Capitals, who have won nine of their last 10 road games. Arizona has dropped 10 of 11 overall. The Coyotes halted a nine-game losing streak by beating Detroit on Tuesday. Kuemper, who played for the Coyotes from 2017-21, improved to 6-1-3 against his former team. “I really enjoyed my time

  • Canucks coach Boudreau emotional amid rumours of coaching change

    VANCOUVER — Rumours of an imminent change behind the Vancouver Canucks bench haven't escaped current head coach Bruce Boudreau. "I'd be a fool not to say that I don't know what's going on," Boudreau said Friday. "But … you come to work and you realize, you know how great the game is." Tears welled in his eyes as he spoke. Talk of Boudreau's departure have circulated since the beginning of the season when the Canucks (18-23-3) got off to an ugly 0-5-2 start. Boudreau was hired on Dec. 6, 2021 to

  • Canucks coach Boudreau emotional amid rumours of coaching change

    VANCOUVER — Rumours of an imminent change behind the Vancouver Canucks bench haven't escaped current head coach Bruce Boudreau. "I'd be a fool not to say that I don't know what's going on," Boudreau said Friday. "But … you come to work and you realize, you know how great the game is." Tears welled in his eyes as he spoke. Talk of Boudreau's departure have circulated since the beginning of the season when the Canucks (18-23-3) got off to an ugly 0-5-2 start. Boudreau was hired on Dec. 6, 2021 to

  • Canadian aerials skiers Duchaine, Fontaine just miss World Cup podium in Quebec

    Canadians Alexandre Duchaine and Miha Fontaine finished fourth and fifth respectively at the World Cup aerials event in Le Relais, Que., on Sunday. The 18-year-old Duchaine had a clean jump of 111.37 in the second round of the final after securing his spot in the top six with a score of 109.74 on his first jump. The Quebec City native finished 7.18 points back of American Christopher Lillis for bronze, but secured his third top-five World Cup finish after finishing fourth in Finland earlier this

  • Zibanejad scores 2, Rangers beat Panthers 6-2

    NEW YORK (AP) — Mika Zibanejad scored twice and Igor Shesterkin stopped 33 shots as the New York Rangers beat the Florida Panthers 6-2 on Monday night. Adam Fox had a goal and two assists, and Jimmy Vesey, Alexis Lafreniere and Filip Chytil also scored for the Rangers, who are 15-4-2 since Dec. 5 and 5-0-1 in their last six home games against Florida. Artemi Panarin had three assists. Carter Verhaeghe and Aleksander Barkov scored for the Panthers, who had won four of their previous five and are

  • 76ers, without Embiid and Harden, edge Kings for 5-0 trip

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Tyrese Maxey scored 15 of his 32 points in the third quarter and the Philadelphia 76ers, playing without Joel Embiid and James Harden, completed a perfect five-game road trip by beating the Sacramento Kings 129-127 on Saturday night. Maxey also had seven assists and six rebounds to help the 76ers overcome a 21-point deficit. Embiid and Harden rested foot injuries but the rest of the 76ers snapped Sacramento's six-game winning streak. Tobias Harris, Montrezl Harrell and

  • VanVleet has 28 points and Raptors hang on after early lead to beat Knicks 125-116

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors' early lead was nothing out of the ordinary. The victory at the end of the night, however, was. Fred VanVleet scored 28 points and the Raptors beat the New York Knicks 125-116 on Sunday, finally hanging on to a win after building a large early lead. "You can't really concentrate on the leads, it's the NBA," VanVleet said. "You watch enough games, you'll understand it's up and down. I think just closing the game so we can do that a little bit better … we've been play

  • Radek Faksa scores twice, 1st-place Stars beat Coyotes 4-0

    DALLAS (AP) — Radek Faksa had his first two-goal game in more than three years, captain Jamie Benn added a power-play goal and the Western Conference-leading Dallas Stars beat the hapless Arizona Coyotes 4-0 on Saturday night. Faksa scored both of his goals on rebounds in the first period, when the Stars went ahead 3-0, and rookie Wyatt Johnson scored his 12th goal in the second period. It was first multipoint game this season for Faksa, who had last scored two goals on Nov. 15, 2019. Jake Oetti

  • Bruce, there he goes: Struggling Canucks fire head coach Boudreau, hire Tocchet

    VANCOUVER — General manager Patrik Allvin feels strongly that his Vancouver Canucks needed a coaching change — whether the passionate fan base wanted one or not. The change came Sunday when the Canucks officially fired head coach Bruce Boudreau and replaced him with Rick Tocchet. The former coach of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Arizona Coyotes is the 21st head coach in the franchise's history. “Those decisions are never easy," Allvin said in a press conference. "But at this point I felt there was

  • Hachimura discusses trade speculation after 30-point night

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Rui Hachimura doesn't seem too disturbed by the idea he could be traded. “I just want to be somewhere that wants me as a basketball player, and I want to be somewhere that likes my game," the Washington Wizards forward said Saturday night. When asked if Washington is that place, he replied: “I don't know. We've got to find out.” Hachimura was certainly an asset for the Wizards on Saturday, when he equaled a career high with 30 points in a win over Orlando. That came shortly aft

  • Canucks players in 'tough situation' with Bruce Boudreau stuck in limbo

    Bruce Boudreau was visibly emotional as Canucks fans serenaded him with "Bruce, there it is" chants on Friday.