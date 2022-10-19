COLUMN-LME copper stocks plunge again as metal heads to China: Andy Home

Andy Home
·4 min read

By Andy Home

LONDON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - The amount of available copper in the London Metal Exchange's (LME) warehouse network has halved over the last eight days.

Headline stocks of 139,000 tonnes may look healthy enough but a string of daily cancellations means that 48% of that tonnage is now awaiting physical load-out, leaving just 72,950 of live stocks.

The stocks grab looks strange, given the rapidly darkening outlook for demand as Europe heads into recession and U.S manufacturing growth brakes sharply.

But the clue lies in China, where a squeeze on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) has generated a scramble for metal.

SHANGHAI SQUEEZE

The ShFE copper contract has been characterised by low inventory and rolling tightness for some time. But things have come to a head since the market reopened after the Golden Week holidays and in the run-up to the October contract's expiry on Monday.

Market open interest surged to 454,074 contracts at the end of last week, the highest level of participation since 2015, as the front part of the curve tightened.

Deliveries against short positions have been accelerating. Total registered ShFE stocks more than doubled over the holiday period to 63,746 tonnes with on-warrant inventory jumping from 3,729 to 25,588 tonnes.

More has arrived this week, on-warrant stocks mushrooming to 70,547 tonnes as of Tuesday.

Shanghai is now acting as a magnet on available copper units both in China and the rest of the world.

YANGSHAN YANKS THE SUPPLY CHAIN

It's clear the first point of call for Shanghai shorts has been the copper sitting in the city's bonded warehouses.

Shanghai's international copper contract, traded via the International Energy Exchange (INE), is backed up by such stocks. Registered inventory plunged from 88,861 to 28,389 tonnes over the Golden Week holidays, by some margin the biggest change in INE stocks since the contract was launched at the start of 2021.

Local data provider Shanghai Metal Market (SMM) assesses broader bonded stock levels, sometimes termed "social stock". These too have plummeted to 30,100 tonnes from a March peak of 293,500 tonnes.

As bonded stocks rapidly deplete to fill on-shore ShFE warehouses, physical premiums are in turn rising to attract more metal from the international market.

The Yangshan copper premium , a useful proxy for China's spot import demand, has soared to $147.50 per tonne over LME cash, its highest trading level since 2013.

The high premium for Chinese delivery is now sucking in metal from the rest of the world, including LME warehouses in Asia, where all the cancellation activity has taken place over the last week or so.

DISRUPTED SUPPLY?

The scramble for Shanghai metal is surprising given China's refined copper imports have been running at a fast pace in recent months. Net imports of 2.31 million tonnes in the first eight months of the year were up almost 10% on the same period of 2021.

However, these inflows have bypassed both bonded and on-shore warehouses to refill a depleted domestic supply chain after an extended bout of destocking due to record high prices earlier this year.

It is probable that troubled trade house Maike Group is also somehow in the Shanghai copper cocktail right now.

The company, which is actively selling assets to forestall a liquidity crunch, is a copper powerhouse, typically handling around a quarter of China's import volumes every year.

Its ongoing restructuring, which includes the liquidation of copper stock, is likely disrupting normal trade flows through the bonded warehouse system.

LONDON'S RUSSIAN DILEMMA

China's strong call on copper is being felt in London, where falling LME stocks have rekindled time-spread volatility.

The benchmark cash-to-three-months spread has been in backwardation since the middle of September and the cash premium was valued at a hefty $60 per tonne at Tuesday's close.

The micro tightness continues to clash with the bearish macro picture, which has kept outright three-month copper under pressure close to its July low of $6,955 per tonne, last trading at $7,375.

The micro-macro divergence looks set to accentuate as LME stocks are stripped for shipment to China.

There's an extra complication for the LME, which has launched a discussion paper on whether to suspend deliveries of Russian-brand metal.

Over 60% of LME copper stocks at the end of September were Russian metal. It's quite possible that the ratio is about to go up further as total stocks fall and what's left is increasingly concentrated on the European ports of Hamburg and Rotterdam.

Both are obvious shipping destinations for Russia's two copper producers and they currently hold a combined 42,425 tonnes of live stocks, equivalent to 58% of the rapidly diminishing total.

Neither location has been touched by the recent spate of cancellation activity, which has understandably played out at Asian locations within much faster reach of Shanghai shorts.

While this week's huge flows of aluminium into LME warehouses have inevitably turned the spotlight on Russian aluminium producer Rusal, copper stocks movements may become a bigger problem sooner. The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a columnist for Reuters

(Editing by David Evans)

Latest Stories

  • Canucks have bigger issues than depleted defence

    The Vancouver Canucks are 0-3 to start the season and their injury-hit defence has conceded an alarming 14 goals. Should head coach Bruce Boudreau be worried about this job and should Vancouver already be worried for the season ahead?

  • Susan Auch out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada

    Susan Auch was "shocked and deeply saddened" to learn that she was out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada, ending a long tenure with the organization for the Olympic medallist and member of Canada's Sports Hall of Fame. The decision was made Thursday by Speed Skating Canada's board of directors, the organization said in an email. The brief statement did not include a reason for her departure. Reached Friday in Oakbank, Man., Auch said the news took her "completely by surprise." "

  • Kempe's second goal of game lifts Kings past Minnesota 7-6

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Adrian Kempe’s second goal of the night broke a tie in the third period as the Los Angeles Kings recovered after giving up a two-goal lead and beat the Minnesota Wild 7-6 Saturday night for their first win of the season. Kevin Fiala added a goal and two assists in his return to Minnesota. Gabriel Vilardi, Drew Doughty, Alex Iafallo and Matt Roy also scored for the Kings, starting a five-game road trip. Cal Petersen stopped 29 shots. Mats Zuccarello had a goal and two assis

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tests positive for COVID-19

    WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers that the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate coach Scott Arneil will run the bench until Bowness returns, the Jets added in a tweet. Bowness, a native of Moncton, N.B., was hired in the off-season as the eighth head coach in franchise history after Paul Maurice re

  • Flames start fast, hang on to beat host Oilers 4-3

    EDMONTON — Michael Stone had a goal and two assists as the Calgary Flames got a bit of revenge for last season’s playoff ousting by Edmonton, defeating the Oilers 4-3 on Saturday. Mikael Backlund, Nazem Kadri and Andrew Mangiapan also scored for the Flames, who improved to 2-0. It was the first time since the 2009-2010 season that the Flames have won their first two games of the NHL regular season. Cody Ceci, Connor McDavid and Ryan McLeod scored for the Oilers (1-1). The Flames got off to a qui

  • Argos rally for late win, Elks lose again at home

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have found a lot of ways to let games slip through their fingers during their CFL-record 16-game home losing streak. But Saturday’s 28-23 loss to the Toronto Argonauts might be most the heartbreaking of all. The Argos did not take the lead until 27 seconds were left on the game clock at Commonwealth Stadium. A.J. Ouellette’s 25-yard scamper into the end zone on a second-down-and-nine gave the Argos (10-6) the win and kept them two games ahead of the Montreal Alouette

  • Konecny's late goal lifts Flyers over Canucks, 3-2

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Travis Konecny scored with just over six minutes to play in the third period as the Philadelphia Flyers rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Saturday. Tony D'Angelo added a goal and an assist while Scott Laughton recorded a short-handed tally for Philadelphia (2-0-0), who has opened the John Tortorella era with back-to-back home wins. Carter Hart stopped 27 shots in the win Kyle Burroughs and Conor Garland scored for the Canucks, who have lost

  • Elks welcome Argonauts, still looking for first home victory of CFL season

    EDMONTON — Sooner or later, the Edmonton Elks are going to win a home game. The Toronto Argonauts would rather it be later. The Elks (4-12) enter Saturday’s game with the East-leading Argos (9-6) on a CFL-record 15-game home losing streak. Visiting teams don't want to be the squad that allows Edmonton to break its miserable run at Commonwealth Stadium. "It’s about not getting ahead of your toes," said Argos quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson, who threw for 352 yards in last week’s 23-20 win over

  • Peña's 18th-inning HR sends Astros past Mariners for sweep

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jeremy Peña homered in the 18th inning, and the Houston Astros beat the Seattle Mariners 1-0 on Saturday to advance to the AL Championship Series for the sixth straight year. Peña drove a slider from Penn Murfee deep to left-center for the rookie shortstop's first playoff homer, proving the only run in an afternoon full of dominant pitching and empty trips to the plate. The 18 innings matched the longest game in playoff history. Spoiling Seattle's first home playoff appearance sin

  • Neymar testifies in fraud trial over Barcelona transfer

    BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Neymar said in court on Tuesday in a fraud and corruption trial over his transfer from Brazilian club Santos to Barcelona in 2013 that he knew little about the negotiations and his father was always in charge of his contracts. Neymar and his father, who acts as his agent, were among those accused of concealing the real amount of the transfer from an investment group involved in the negotiations. Neymar’s mother, former Barcelona presidents Sandro Rosell and Josep Bartomeu

  • OG Anunoby wants everybody to stay healthy

    Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby discusses Scottie Barnes, what Christian Koloko brings to the Raptors and why Nick Nurse's defensive scheme is challenging to learn.

  • Canucks' J.T. Miller on early struggles: 'I feel like I'm a little irrelevant'

    J.T. Miller has been at the heart of the Vancouver Canucks' slow start after leading the team in scoring last season.

  • Record of 23 Canadians on opening-night rosters as NBA season tips off

    The rise of basketball talent coming from north of the border only continues to grow as the years pass. A record 23 Canadians will be on opening-night rosters as the NBA tips off its regular season on Tuesday. It's the ninth consecutive season Canada is the second-most represented country in the league, behind only the United States. The previous record of players for Canada was 18 from last season. "That just goes to show the growth of the game globally as well. We've continued to see that the

  • Best and worst from NHL's opening week

    Connor McDavid is already off to a hot start to the 2022-23 NHL season, leading the highlights of a jam-packed first week of action.

  • Pacius goal gives Forge FC a 1-1 tie at Cavalry FC in first leg of CPL semifinal

    CALGARY — Woobens Pacius' 47th-minute goal gave Forge FC a 1-1 tie with Cavalry FC on Saturday in the first leg of their Canadian Premier League playoff semifinal. Forge had 66 per cent possession in the first half but Cavalry had an 8-7 edge in shots (5-2 in shots on target) and went into the break up 1-0. The home side opened the scoring in the 42nd minute at ATCO Field with Dutch fullback Daan Klomp, on a late run into the penalty box, heading home Joe Mason's perfect cross to cap a rapid-fir

  • Wheelchair star Esther Vergeer on Tennis Hall of Fame ballot

    NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — Dutch wheelchair star Esther Vergeer is among three new International Tennis Hall of Fame nominees for the Class of 2023 announced Monday, joining the half-dozen holdovers from the vote last year, the first time in history no one on the ballot was selected. Vergeer, who won 44 Grand Slam titles between singles and doubles and was unbeaten for more than 10 years, and Rick Draney, who helped pioneer the Quad Division in addition to being an accomplished athlete, are nominated

  • Dougie Hamilton breaks tie in 3rd, Devils beat Ducks 4-2

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Defenseman Dougie Hamilton broke a tie 33 seconds into the third period, Mackenzie Blackwood made 18 saves and the New Jersey Devils beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-2 on Tuesday night. Jesper Bratt set up Hamilton with a cross-crease pass to Hamilton parked to the right of goaltender Anthony Stolarz. Blackwood denied Ducks scoring leader Troy Terry from in front on the power play midway through the third as New Jersey held on for its first victory of the season after two losses. Daw

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tests positive for COVID-19

    WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers that the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate coach Scott Arneil will run the bench until Bowness returns, the Jets added in a tweet. Bowness, a native of Moncton, N.B., was hired in the off-season as the eighth head coach in franchise history after Paul Maurice re

  • Flames start fast, hang on to beat host Oilers 4-3

    EDMONTON — It is already the best start for the Calgary Flames in a dozen years. Defenceman Michael Stone had a goal and two assists as the Flames got a bit of revenge for last season’s playoff ousting by Edmonton, defeating the Oilers 4-3 on Saturday. It was the first time since the 2009-2010 season that the Flames have won their first two games of the NHL regular season. “The first period was good, we came out with a lot of energy and did some good things,” said Stone, who recorded his first-e

  • Flyers beat Lightning 3-2 for 3rd comeback win in a row

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Carter Hart stopped 37 shots, Noah Cates broke a tie in the third period and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 on Tuesday night for their third straight comeback victory to open the season. Hart made a pad save in a breakaway by Brayden Point in the first period and improved to 1-5-1 against Tampa Bay. Cates completed the rally from a two-goal deficit by scoring from the slot after a turnover with 7:16 left. Steven Stamkos had two power-play goals and ex