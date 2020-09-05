Column: Lakers have big task in cracking the Rockets' small-ball code

LeBron James and Anthony Davis watch from the bench in the second half of the Lakers' Game 1 loss to the Rockets on Friday. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

Maybe it was the pizza. Maybe it was the bowling. Maybe it was the Madden.

Or maybe it was LeBron James’ wine. The way the Lakers painfully crawled through a head-throbbing second-round playoff opener against the Houston Rockets on Friday night, it could have been the wine.

Of all their various acknowledged bubble activities during the five-day vacation before their 112-97 loss, it’s difficult to pinpoint exactly which one, if any, contributed to the Lakers’ basic failure to show up.

Here’s a scary thought: Maybe it’s just who they are.

As they prepare for Game 2 on Sunday night at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando, Fla., maybe the Lakers need to deal with the fact that they don’t have the overwhelming advantages they possessed after losing their first-round playoff opener to Portland.

The Rockets are more blazers than the Blazers. The Rockets are quicker, deeper and far more dangerous. They can make the Lakers look stagnate and stilted and confused. The Lakers have suddenly found themselves in a duel that could test their very being.

“There’s got to be a complete turnaround going into Game 2,” said James.

But is that who they are? Is that something they can become?

Certainly, there might be some truth to the bromide that a team that just played in a harrowing Game 7 two nights earlier would come into their next series with an intensity edge over the team that had been sitting around for five days.

That wouldn’t explain Denver’s opening collapse against the Clippers in the other West semifinal earlier in the week. And, to be honest, that probably didn’t explain this one.

“The Game 7 team versus the team with rest, I’ve always felt that the team who played Game 7 has a slight advantage, but we can’t look at that like any type of excuse, we’re not an excuses team,” said Lakers coach Frank Vogel.

OK, no excuses, only the realities of some frightening possibilities.

Maybe they’re a big team that isn’t flexible enough to overcome the Rockets’ small ball. Playoffs are all about matchups, and so far this season the Rockets have won both games against the Lakers with the disparate lineups.

In the playoff opener, small amazingly matched big with 41 rebounds each. Small contributed to big’s 17 turnovers worth 27 points. Small bewitched big into attempting only one fewer trey.

“We were too careless throwing the ball all over the court ... taking quick shots, we’ve got to be more patient,” said Vogel. “It’s not necessarily about being big or small always, it’s what you’re doing on the court.”

Or, maybe James is finally showing his age against an energy-filled Rockets team that eventually ran him ragged. He slowly wore down in the opener and, despite some dramatic early flying heroics, finished with zero points in a fourth quarter that decided the game.

“I think it’s the speed … they play with a lot of speed of both offensively and defensively,” James said. “You can see it on film … but until you’re out there, you get a feel for it … that’s what we did tonight, we got a feel for their speeds, and we’re fully aware of that going into Game 2.”

All right, then, maybe Anthony Davis will continue to have difficulty imposing his will on rumble-tough Rockets who are half his size. Davis continually settled for outside shots in Game 1, reached the free-throw line only twice and, while he finished with 25 points, he often played like a small forward.

”They’re trying to keep me away from the rim … that’s their defense,” said Davis. “We make a couple more shots, it kind of opens it up. … We have to do a better job spacing and cutting.”

Or maybe, just maybe, this is the series where they really need a third option and just don’t have one. Danny Green and Kyle Kuzma each made only a third of their shots while Alex Caruso was beaten defensively for five fouls.

How shallow is this team? They entered the fourth quarter trailing by six, yet ran out a nutty lineup featuring James, Kuzma, just-activated Rajon Rondo, Markieff Morris and Dwight Howard. After about five minutes ticked off the game clock, they trailed by 19, almost single-handedly whipped by Eric Gordon, the Rockets’ third scorer.

“We’ve got to be better in a lot of things that we do,” said Vogel, who was coaching without top assistant Jason Kidd, who was out because of back spasms.

Story continues