Column-Fed and BoE dismantle sterling rate support :Mike Dolan

Mike Dolan
·5 min read
FILE PHOTO: Federal Reserve Chair Powell announces interest rate hike during news conference in Washington

By Mike Dolan

LONDON (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of England sent two very clear signals to financial markets this week - don't underestimate how high U.S. interest rates will go and don't overstate peak UK rates.

By design or not, the deliberately crafted messages opened another trapdoor under sterling by widening the Transatlantic gap between Fed and BoE 'terminal rates' for 2023, a spread which crossed again this week in the dollar's favour for the first time since the British fiscal shock began brewing in August.

The pound duly took its cue and dropped almost 2% against the U.S. currency following the one-two salvo - its worst one-day hit since the botched British budget of Sept. 23.

The jawboning on both sides of the ocean was a curious attempt to fine tune market expectations rather than some random asides at respective press briefings.

As both central banks delivered swingeing 75 basis point hikes to their main policy rates this week, the Fed on Wednesday pushed back against any vain investor hopes that the end of its tightening cycle may be nigh - even if the sheer pace of hiking inevitably slows from here.

The net effect was to catapult next year's implied Fed terminal rate well above 5%. Both one and two year rates soared to their highest in 15 years and show that little to no retreat from those peaks seems likely over that horizon.

And with the dollar re-invigorated worldwide as a result, the BoE supercharged it against the pound on Thursday by insisting money markets had got it wrong about either its willingness or ability to match those U.S. peak rates above 5%.

"Based on where we stand today, we think Bank Rate will have to go up by less than currently priced in financial markets," said Governor Andrew Bailey in an unusually blunt message delivered even as implied market rates had retreated by half to 4.75%.

The BoE's argument was pretty simple. Britain's economy simply can't take that level of monetary tightening and if it matched prior market assumptions of peak rates at 5%-plus then Britain would sink into its worst recession on record lasting two full years.

That view is reinforced by fears the British government's fiscal plan will now swing back from the wildly destabilising tax cuts of September to a biting austerity of spending reductions and tax rises later this month.

What's more, the peculiar exposure of Britain's high percentage of homeowners to brutal mortgage rate rises only rams home the limitations of a scorched earth interest rate policy.

Independent British think tank the National Institute of Economic and Social Research estimated on Thursday that monthly variable rate mortgage repayments by some two and half million households would double if BoE rates hit 5% - and 30,000 households could have monthly mortgage payments exceed their incomes.

To be fair to the Bank, it has been flagging disagreement with market pricing for a couple of weeks. BoE deputy chief Ben Broadbent already insisted these was excessive on Oct. 20.

But given markets' implied terminal rate had declined by some 50bps to 4.75% since then, investors wonder what the need to restate it now means and are increasingly unsure of just how what level of rates the BoE is now willing to entertain.

(Fed vs BoE Terminal Rates https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/jnpwygzxqpw/One.PNG)

(NIESR chart on UK variable mortgages https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/lbvggrdjovq/Two.PNG)

BANK "IN A HOLE"

Although the BoE insisted further hikes from 3% would likely be needed, two of the nine person policymaking council voted for a smaller rate rise this week. And the Bank's own models suggest it could basically hit its 2% inflation target in two years' time anyway if rates stayed here at 3%.

"The implications are that the BoE has done the majority of what they feel they need to do and we may not even see a 4% handle on the base rate," said Candriam fund manager Jamie Niven. "Given underlying economic challenges for the UK and the lag in the impact of recent hikes, I tend to agree. The stark contrast to the tone of the Fed last night is notable."

State Street's EMEA macro strategist Tim Graf also thinks a terminal rate closer to 4% is now "the more likely end state for policy rates."

All of which spells more trouble for an ailing pound - just 7% off a record low of $1.0380 hit during September's shock. If British inflation doesn't dissipate quite as quickly as Bank models assume and the BoE remains as doubtful about the horizon for peak rates as it did this week, then relative real yields could sap sterling even further.

A in a vicious circle could then whipe up. The BoE needs to be super careful about the pound because another withering lurch will simply aggravate import and energy price inflation.

"The Bank is stuck in a hole," said GAM Investment Director Charles Hepworth. "It's difficult to see how this currency doom loop can be escaped."

Edward Park, Chief Investment Officer at Brooks Macdonald, thinks the sterling vulnerability makes the BoE task near impossible and would leave investors nervy about still shaky British bond markets. "Bond markets will bear in mind that the UK is not fully in control of its inflation destiny."

(Central banks ramp up fight against inflation https://graphics.reuters.com/EUROZONE-MARKETS/mopakmoegpa/chart.png)

(UK Two-Year Bond Yields Swim against Tide https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/lgvdkmejnpo/Three.PNG)

(Sterling and relative real yields https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/egpbynwjovq/Four.PNG)

The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a columnist for Reuters.

(by Mike Dolan, Twitter: @reutersMikeD; Editing by Josie Kao)

Latest Stories

  • London Knights give players more courses on sexual violence awareness than OHL requires

    The London Knights have increased sexual violence prevention training, adding courses and seminars on top of the required Ontario Hockey League course, saying the team is committed to educating players. The team held the two-hour OHL Onside program for its major junior hockey players this past September, with London's Anova acting as facilitators. Players have also finished two additional courses on sexual violence prevention and consent that were delivered by other professional facilitators. "O

  • Fajardo reflects on possible end to time as a Rider after season-ending loss

    Cody Fajardo is concerned that his playing days with the Saskatchewan Roughriders could now be over. "I gave everything I had," said Fajardo as he cleaned out his locker Sunday. Fajardo watched from the sidelines as the backup quarterback to Mason Fine on Saturday night as the Riders lost their last regular season game 36-10. The Riders ended the season with a whimper, losing their last seven games and finishing out of the playoffs with a 6-12 record. "I felt like the way the season played out w

  • Canadian women look to defy the odds and upset England at Rugby World Cup

    While the bookies and most everyone else expect top-ranked England to cruise to the Rugby World Cup title, Canada coach Kevin Rouet says his team has something to say about that. The third-ranked Canadian women look to derail England's championship run when the two teams face off Friday night at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand. The top-ranked Red Roses, essentially a fully professional side, have won 29 straight since a 28-13 loss to New Zealand in July 2019 at the Women's Super Series in Chu

  • Seattle Kraken come from behind to douse Calgary Flames 5-4

    CALGARY — A three-goal burst in the third period spurred the visiting Seattle Kraken to a 5-4 win Tuesday over the Calgary Flames, who squandered a third-period lead for a second straight game. Yanni Gourde scored short-handed with Carson Soucy, Morgan Geekie, Daniel Sprong and Matt Beniers each contributing a goal to the Kraken's first ever win over the Flames. Oliver Bjorkstrand had a pair of assists for Seattle (5-4-2) starting its second NHL season after going 27-49-6 in its expansion year.

  • NFL playoff picture: NFC will be a wild race to the finish

    The NFC is surprisingly more competitive than the AFC this year, in particular the East division, which could potentially see all four teams qualify for the NFL playoffs.

  • Canada's Woods looks forward to a second chance at the Rugby League World Cup

    After suffering a serious knee injury ahead of the 2017 Rugby League World Cup in Australia, Petra Woods put away her boots to serve as Canadian team manager. "She did an incredible job," said Stevi Schnoor, who played for Canada in 2017 and is now part of Canadian head coach Mike Castle's staff. "We're still in awe of how she just took over the reins and made everything so seamless … Honestly she did such an amazing job for the team." "That being said, now it's a new World Cup and she's had all

  • Bruce Boudreau adapts on way to 600 wins as an NHL coach

    When Bruce Boudreau finally got his first chance to be an NHL coach with Washington in 2007, he took over a staff with only a few assistants. George McPhee told Boudreau to coach the way he wanted to coach and he'd be there a while. Boudreau did that, helped the Washington Capitals make the playoffs four times and has spent the bulk of the past 15 years working the same magic around the league. Now with the Vancouver Canucks, Boudreau last week became the second-fastest coach to reach 600 wins,

  • Flames handed third consecutive loss as Predators cruise to 4-1 victory

    CALGARY — Filip Forsberg's value is not lost on the Nashville Predators as he continues to prove why he was worth the long-term deal he received in the off-season. Forsberg and Matt Duchene each recorded a goal and an assist on Thursday night to lead Nashville to a 4-1 win over the Calgary Flames who have now lost three in a row. Forsberg, who inked an eight-year, US$68-million deal extension in July, now has nine points (two goals, seven assists) in the last five games. “Filip’s a great player.

  • Ottawa's Dabroswki, Mexico's Olmos stay alive in WTA Finals doubles tournament

    FORT WORTH, Texas — Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and Mexican partner Giuliana Olmos stayed alive in the WTA Finals doubles tournament with a 7-6 (5), 2-6, 12-10 win over Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko and Ukraine's Lyudmyla Kichenok on Thursday. Dabrowski and Olmos saved match point in the tiebreak and evened their record in the group of the year-end tournament at 1-1. The pair rebounded after losing 7-5, 6-0 to Beatriz Haddad Maia and Anna Danilina in their opening match on Tuesday. Ostapenko and Kic

  • Erik Karlsson finally has his swagger back

    One of the most electrifying blueliners in NHL history is healthy and thriving as Karlsson looks poised to put up a revenge season for the ages.

  • Lee, Nelson lead surging Islanders to 5-2 win over Blues

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Anders Lee and Brock Nelson each had a goal and an assist, sending the surging New York Islanders to a 5-2 victory Thursday night over the reeling St. Louis Blues. The Islanders have won five consecutive games while the Blues have lost six straight in regulation for the first time since February 2018. The Blues, who opened the season with three wins, have been outscored 30-11 during their downturn. Kyle Palmieri and Josh Bailey also scored for the Islanders. Jean-Gabriel Pageau

  • Shapovalov advances at Paris Masters with win over Cerundolo

    PARIS — Canada's Denis Shapovalov advanced to the second round of the Paris Masters tennis tournament on Tuesday with a 6-7 (2), 6-3, 6-4 win over Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo. Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., had nine aces and converted three of 10 break point chances in the victory. Cerundolo had just two chances to break Shapovalov, converting one. Shapovalov entered the final Masters 1,000-level tournament ranked 16th in the world, moving up three spots after a run to the final of th

  • Former Team Canada and Whitecaps women's soccer coach Bob Birarda sentenced to 2 years

    Former Team Canada and Vancouver Whitecaps women's soccer coach Bob Birarda has been sentenced to two years less a day, consisting of 16 months of jail time, followed by eight months of house arrest. He was also handed three years probation. Birarda listened to the decision from a chair at the front of a North Vancouver provincial courtroom, wearing a dark blue blazer and grey pants. At the conclusion of the hearing, he was put in handcuffs and led out by a sheriff. In her reasons, Judge Deanne

  • Ducks D Jamie Drysdale out 4-6 months with shoulder injury

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Anaheim Ducks defenseman Jamie Drysdale has a torn labrum in his left shoulder, possibly sidelining him for the rest of the season. Drysdale injured the shoulder during the Ducks' loss at Vegas last Friday, and he will have surgery soon, the team announced Monday. He is expected to be out for four to six months. The 20-year-old Drysdale is a promising playmaker chosen sixth overall by Anaheim in the 2020 draft. He has no points with a minus-3 rating in eight games this sea

  • Leafs' Mitch Marner on outside noise: 'I don’t need to read anything out there'

    Mitch Marner spoke to reporters on Tuesday following the Toronto Maple Leafs' disastrous West Coast road trip, during which they went 0-2-2.

  • Philly, Houston rev up for rare World Series-NFL double dip

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The road trip of the NFL season was mapped out months ago for Eagles fan Kevin Ridpath. There was a flicker of hope the season-ticket holder could catch the Birds in Arizona until a wedding got in the way. Chicago? Nah, much too cold in December. So it was settled: Ridpath, his dad and a buddy would hop a flight to Texas and watch the Eagles play a Thursday night game against the Houston Texans. Better yet, the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. “Yeah, I’m not going to lie to yo

  • Status of women committee passes motion for study on safety in sport

    The standing committee on the status of women unanimously passed a motion Monday to undertake a study on the safety of women and girls in sport. "There needs to be an in-depth study on the causes as to why there is still so many issues in changing the culture in sports," said Andréanne Larouche, a Bloc Québécois MP of Shefford, Que., and vice-chair of the committee. "I witnessed discussions with Hockey Canada. And Hockey Canada is one thing, but we've seen in the past weeks that it goes beyond H

  • 'He should be in that question': Scottie Barnes on Siakam getting MVP chants

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes discusses his improved shooting, why Pascal Siakam belongs in the MVP conversation and more.

  • Theodore scores in OT, Golden Knights beat Capitals 3-2

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Shea Theodore scored at 1:35 of overtime to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 3-2 win over the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night. William Carrier and Jack Eichel also scored for the Golden Knights, who extended their winning streak to five games. Eichel added an assist, and Alex Pietrangelo helped set up all three Vegas goals, raising his assist total this season to nine. Logan Thompson made 19 saves. Marcus Johansson and Trevor van Riemsdyk scored for Washington. Charlie L

  • NHL grades: Ranking each Canadian team through October

    Here's what's gone right and what's gone wrong so far for each Canadian NHL team.