Column: Did drug makers really stand up to Trump over those 'Trump card' discounts? Doubtful

Few industries have a harder time securing positive PR than America's drug makers. So you should take with a heap of salt the recent report about how they took a moral stand against President Trump.

According to the report in the New York Times the industry was on the verge of agreeing to reduce consumer drug costs by $150 billion until the Trump White House went a step too far.

The White House, it says, insisted that the industry pay for $100 cash discount cards to be mailed to Medicare enrollees ahead of the November election.

We could not agree to the Administration’s plan to issue one-time savings cards right before a presidential election.

But the drug companies, sensitive as they are to the enduring principles of democracy, weren't about to lend their credibility to a shabby partisan stunt. That's their story, anyway.

"We could not agree to the Administration’s plan to issue one-time savings cards right before a presidential election," Priscilla VanderVeer, spokeswoman for the drug industry lobby Phrma, told me by email. Some were even labeling the savings cards "Trump cards."

Should you buy this narrative? Probably not.

Kevin Drum of Mother Jones, who is second to none among economic commentators in deconstructing suspect math in official declarations, subjected the report to painstaking analysis and makes a compelling case that too much of it fails to pass the smell test.

As Drum points out, the Times description of this supposed agreement is rather murky. It doesn't specify, for example, the period over which the $150 billion in savings was to occur. If the savings were to take place in a year, that would be more than twice the industry's estimated annual profits in the U.S., which generally fall in the neighborhood of $60 billion.

Would Big Pharma really eradicate more than two years of U.S. profits just to make a deal with Trump? Doubtful. And why would the industry balk at a Rose Garden event celebrating the $100 discount cards, which would come to $6 billion if all 60 million Medicare enrollees used them, but not balk at a ceremony celebrating a $150-billion deal?

"A Rose Garden event sounds pretty good!" Drum writes. "Does anyone really believe that it was because they were squeamish about helping the president shortly before an election? That doesn’t seem much like the pharma industry we all know and hate, does it?"

Based on the negotiations over drug pricing that supposedly went on between the industry and the White House over the last year or so, it's more likely that the deal would have yielded $150 billion over 10 years — that's how the savings in previous iterations of the talks were calculated.

In any event, no one should buy the idea that even a $150-billion agreement would have yielded close to that figure even over time. The drug industry has been painstakingly adept at fighting efforts to impose price reductions on its products, and it's unlikely that it would capitulate now under any circumstances, especially with a president whose grip on his office may end Jan. 20.

The New York Times didn't reveal its sourcing on its story, but based on the time-honored principle of "who benefits," it's not hard to glean that the leak came from the industry.

The story makes the industry look good at the expense of the White House. It's reasonable to conjecture that the drug makers knew these talks were going nowhere and that Trump would try to blame them for any breakdown, so they stole a march on the White House by putting out their own version first.

Now let's look at the broader context.

First, by all previous accounts, talks between the industry and the White House aimed at cutting prescription costs had reached an impasse in July. The last mentions of any meetings between Trump and pharmaceutical industry executives ended in late July.

Trump had signed four executive orders regarding drug prices July 24, but withheld details about one, which would base U.S. prices on the best prices obtainable in a roster of foreign countries — a concept known as "most favored nation." Trump said at the executive order signing that he was looking ahead to a meeting with industry executives scheduled for July 28.

But that meeting never happened. Trump issued the order Sept. 13, drawing an instant broadside from Phrma President Stephen J. Ubl. He called it "an irresponsible and unworkable policy that will give foreign governments a say in how America provides access to treatments and cures for seniors and people struggling with devastating diseases."

