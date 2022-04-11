Column: A day to remember for McIlroy, but no green jacket

  • Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, reacts after holing out from the bunker for a birdie during the final round at the Masters golf tournament on Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
    1/5

    Masters Golf

    Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, reacts after holing out from the bunker for a birdie during the final round at the Masters golf tournament on Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, throws his ball to the gallery on the 18th green during the final round at the Masters golf tournament on Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
    2/5

    Masters Golf

    Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, throws his ball to the gallery on the 18th green during the final round at the Masters golf tournament on Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, throws his ball to the gallery on the 18th green during the final round at the Masters golf tournament on Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    3/5

    Masters Golf

    Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, throws his ball to the gallery on the 18th green during the final round at the Masters golf tournament on Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, reacts after holing out from the bunker for a birdie during the final round at the Masters golf tournament on Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    4/5

    Masters Golf

    Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, reacts after holing out from the bunker for a birdie during the final round at the Masters golf tournament on Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Collin Morikawa, right, hugs Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, after they both holed out for a birdie on the 18th hole during the final round at the Masters golf tournament on Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    5/5

    Masters Golf

    Collin Morikawa, right, hugs Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, after they both holed out for a birdie on the 18th hole during the final round at the Masters golf tournament on Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, reacts after holing out from the bunker for a birdie during the final round at the Masters golf tournament on Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, throws his ball to the gallery on the 18th green during the final round at the Masters golf tournament on Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, throws his ball to the gallery on the 18th green during the final round at the Masters golf tournament on Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, reacts after holing out from the bunker for a birdie during the final round at the Masters golf tournament on Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Collin Morikawa, right, hugs Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, after they both holed out for a birdie on the 18th hole during the final round at the Masters golf tournament on Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
TIM DAHLBERG
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Rory McIlroy
    Rory McIlroy
    Northern Irish golfer (1989-)
  • Scottie Scheffler
    Scottie Scheffler
    American golfer (1996-)

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — For the briefest of moments, there was the smallest bit of hope. A day that began with little to shoot for other than a top 10 suddenly threatened to turn magical for Rory McIlroy as he made his way around Augusta National, triumphantly holing his final shot from the sand for a birdie on 18, in a final round that might have won him the Masters any other time.

This wasn’t that time because Scottie Scheffler wasn’t about to cough this Masters up. Not to the mullet man, Cameron Smith, and certainly not to a player who was 10 shots back to begin the day, no matter McIlroy’s impressive golfing pedigree.

But his 8-under 64 was the lowest McIlroy has shot in 14 Masters. His second-place finish was his best, too, in the tournament that has confounded him the most and is the only major he hasn’t won.

That it wasn’t enough to win McIlroy the green jacket he probably should have been measured for several times by now almost didn’t matter. There will be more Masters for the 32-year-old, and if he can remember the fearless way he played on this Sunday there should be a green jacket in there for him somewhere along the way, too.

On this Sunday, he had to settle for a little joy as his shot from the bunker dropped in the hole and the roars of the crowd reverberated through the towering Georgia pines.

“That’s as happy as I’ve ever been on a golf course right there,” McIlroy said. “That was incredible, I’ve never heard roars like (that) on the 18th green. It was really cool.”

So cool that playing partner Collin Morikawa responded by knocking his bunker shot in, too, with McIlroy raising his arms in celebration like both had just won the Masters. On a day with little other drama, it seemed like everybody else anywhere near the 18th green was celebrating, too.

It wasn’t a win, but in a way it was. Eleven years after he left the Masters almost in tears after blowing a four-shot lead in the final round, McIlroy finally had a Sunday to remember.

“It’s what you dream about, right?” he said. “You dream about getting yourself in position."

McIlroy began the day as an afterthought and ended it thinking he might just put a little scare into the unflappable Scheffler. He just might have after making eagle on the 13th hole, but wayward drives on the next two holes led to pars and he hit his putt on the 16th just a little too hard to go in.

But his swing was free and easy, and his targets were precise. With no realistic chance of winning barring a huge collapse by the leader, McIlroy attacked the course like he had nothing to lose, making the first of his six birdies on the first hole and playing bogey free the entire day.

He thought shooting 63 might give him a chance, but no one has shot that low on the final day of the Masters and McIlroy came up one shot short. He thought he might give Scheffler something to think about with the final bunker shot but by then the No. 1 player in the world was already adding back nine birdies of his own.

What it means is difficult to quantify, as are most things in golf. McIlroy felt his game was good coming into the tournament and nothing about losing by three shots changed that thought. There are three majors still to play this year and there’s also the tantalizing prospect of coming back here to do it again — except maybe just a bit better — next year.

It’s not that McIlroy hasn’t had success at the Masters. He’s finished in the top 10 in seven of his 14 appearances but never seemed to be in the mix to win late on the back nine on Sunday.

And, of course, he still hasn’t won a green jacket to add to his trophies from the other three majors.

“I’ve always known that I can do it,” he said. “I’ve played good enough around here, maybe just haven’t strung four rounds together like that, but I’ve always known that I have the game to win at this place. It’s just a matter of having that game for four days in a row and not making big numbers and shooting yourself in the foot, I guess.”

He was once a young phenom whose future seemed unlimited. The majors came early and they came easy until suddenly eight years ago they stopped coming at all.

And in the one tournament he loves the most, the heartache of 2011 never seemed completely out of his mind.

“For a golfer, it’s one of the best places on earth,” he said on the eve of the tournament. “Someone could argue St. Andrews. Someone could argue here. But it’s such a cool place that you can never hate it. Sometimes I hate the results of the tournament, but in terms of the place and the club and the membership, it’s wonderful, and I always have a great time here.”

The results this year were good, just not quite good enough. But it was a day to remember, and a day to build for the future.

“I don’t think I’ve ever walked away from this tournament as happy as I am today,” he said. “I’ve played a really good round of golf, and it’s my best ever finish at Augusta. It’s not quite enough, but I’ll certainly look back on this day with very fond memories."

___

Tim Dahlberg is a national sports columnist for The Associated Press. Write to him at tdahlberg@ap.org or http:twitter.com/timdahlberg

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Masters notebook: McIlroy's wait for Grand Slam to continue

    Rory McIlroy’s wait to complete the career Grand Slam will extend into at least 2023. The four-time major championship winner — two PGA Championships, one British Open, one U.S. Open — shot a 1-under 71 on Saturday in the third round of the Masters. “You’re just trying to go out and shoot the best score that you possibly can without being reckless and without taking on too much risk,” McIlroy said.

  • Live Updates | Scheffler captures 1st major with Masters win

    Scottie Scheffler has lived up to the hype at Augusta National. The world's top-ranked player captured his first major championship with a three-stroke victory at the Masters. Scheffler came into the day with a three-shot lead, and he made sure it held up by closing with a 1-under 71.

  • American Golfer Scottie Scheffler Wins the 2022 Masters, Finishes -10

    The University of Texas of alum already had three PGA Tour wins under his belt heading into the 2022 Masters Tournament

  • Masters prize money for 2022 winner approaches $3 million, tournament announces

    There are still two more rounds to go, with Scottie Scheffler holding a 5-stroke lead going into Saturday.

  • Massive great white shark was lurking off North Carolina coast, tracking data show

    The great white is the largest male shark the agency has ever tagged in Canadian waters.

  • Young Canadiens fan forced to leave Leafs game after Suzuki gifts him a stick

    Nick Suzuki's generous act sort of backfired on him.

  • Huberdeau, Panthers rally from 4 down, beat Leafs 7-6 in OT

    SUNRISE, Fla.- (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau scored his second goal of the game in overtime and also had three assists, helping the Florida Panthers overcome a four-goal deficit to beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 7-6 Tuesday night. The Atlantic Division-leading Panthers trailed 5-1 midway through the second period before roaring back. Sam Reinhart scored twice, Aleksander Barkov had a goal and three assists, Claude Giroux got his first goal with Florida and Radko Gudas also scored. Huberdeau took a pas

  • Golfer Gary Player sparks controversy by wearing Saudi-branded sweatshirt at Masters

    The 86th Masters is just a day old and controversies are already brewing.

  • Vegas stays in playoff hunt with 6-1 win over Arizona

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brayden McNabb scored a goal and assisted on two others and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Arizona Coyotes 6-1 on Saturday night. With the win, the Knights moved within two points of third-place Los Angeles in the Pacific Division. Both Vegas and LA have nine games remaining. The Knights, who have won six of their last seven, moved into an eighth-place tie with Dallas in the Western Conference, each with 84 points. Dallas, however, has two games in hand. Zach Whitecloud, Max

  • CBC to remain Canada's home for Olympic coverage through 2032

    The Olympics are set to travel from France to Australia over the next decade. In between, there might even be a stop in Canada. And throughout it all, CBC and Radio-Canada will remain Canada's home for Olympic coverage. CBC/Radio-Canada announced a new partnership with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Wednesday that features exclusive Olympic broadcast rights for the network through the 2032 Brisbane Games. The current deal had been set to expire at the conclusion of Paris 2024. Chri

  • President of Belarus bloodied after taking stick to face in hockey game

    The incident involving Alexander Lukashenko was deemed to be accidental and the opposing player will not face any off-ice consequences.

  • Canadian swim team adjusting to life without longtime head coach Ben Titley

    Ryan Mallette is undoubtedly the busiest person at the pool in Victoria this week as the national trials continue. He's trying to get up to speed with all the tasks that come with now being the interim head coach of Canada's swimming team. In what can only be described as an abrupt and unexpected end to Ben Titley's tenure as head coach for a decade after his contract wasn't renewed at the beginning of March, Mallette is getting acquainted with the top role. "I feel like I've adjusted well. It w

  • Why the Raptors have the potential to be more than a feel-good story

    The increased physicality of the playoffs should work in the Raptors' favour.

  • Vancouver Canucks sign goaltender Spencer Martin to one-way, two-year deal

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks have signed goaltender Spencer Martin to a two-year, one-way contract. The one-way deal suggests Martin is a strong candidate to back up starter Thatcher Demko next season. The 26-year-old Martin played three games with Vancouver earlier this season, posting a 1-0-2 record with a 1.59 goals-against average and .958 save percentage. He made 33 saves in a 4-1 victory over Winnipeg on Jan. 27 to earn his first career NHL win. The six-foot-three, 191-pound goaltende

  • Florida Panthers win 7th straight, beating Predators 4-1

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Anton Lundell scored the game-winning goal in the second period, and the Florida Panthers beat the Nashville Predators 4-1 Saturday night for their seventh straight victory. Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling scored empty-net goals 17 seconds apart, and Carter Verhaeghe also had a goal, and Forsling had an assist as Florida split the season series with Nashville. Rookie goalie Spencer Knight made 24 saves for a victory in his fourth straight appearance. Knight made a

  • Braves unveil bonkers $25,000 burger that comes with real World Series ring

    For a cool 25 grand you can enjoy a ballpark burger topped with foie gras, lobster tail, eggs, truffle aioli and a scrumptious World Series ring.

  • Avalanche win sixth game straight with 2-1 shootout win over Oilers

    EDMONTON — It was one of those games that was a shame to see decided by a shootout, as both the Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers seemed to already be playing playoff-level hockey. Nathan MacKinnon scored the shootout winner and had his team’s lone goal in regulation as the Avalanche won their sixth straight, getting past the Oilers 2-1 on Saturday. Darcy Kuemper made 49 saves for the Avalanche (52-14-6) who are 11-1-1 in their last 13 games and tied a franchise record with their 52nd win o

  • Canada's Dion wins short track world gold, Hamelin career ends with relay bronze

    MONTREAL — Canadian short-track speedskater Pascal Dion won his first world championship gold medal and his decorated teammate Charles Hamelin capped his career with a relay bronze. Montreal's Dion won the men's 3,000 metres on home ice at Maurice Richard Arena and then helped Hamelin and Canada take bronze in the 5,000-metre relay. The relay was Hamelin's swan song and his 38th world championship medal, of which 15 were gold. The 37-year-old from Sainte-Julie, Que., had a storybook ending to hi

  • Looking ahead to possible NHL playoff matchups in the East

    There could be eight teams with 100 points in the NHL's Eastern Conference, setting up a fascinating first round.

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks rout Golden Knights 5-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored twice and had two assists to lead the Vancouver Canucks to a 5-1 victory over Vegas on Wednesday night, snapping a five-game winning streak for the Golden Knights. The victory gave the Canucks' slim playoff hopes a boost as they chase a Western Conference wild card. Both the Golden Knights and Canucks are on the outside looking in, with Vancouver in desperation mode. Vegas (82 points) is one point behind eighth-place Dallas, while the Canucks (76) are sev