Column: The COVID-19 pandemic shows that it's time for a new New Deal. Here's a blueprint

California Sen. Kamala Harris embraces presidential candidate Joe Biden after she endorsed him at a rally March 9. If they win election in November, will they produce a new New Deal? (AFP via Getty Images)

No one who follows economic affairs could miss the signals that the U.S. economy has long been built on a foundation of quicksand.

Income and wealth inequality has been soaring, as rank-and-file workers have lost the power to organize for workplace rights and corporations increasingly have funneled profits to shareholders.

The biggest financial bailout of recent years, the tax cut enacted by Republicans in December 2017, went almost entirely to corporations and the wealthy. The working class got crumbs.

Regardless of COVID, the economy has been working best for the wealthy and white Americans.

Julie Margetta Morgan, Roosevelt Institute

The federal minimum wage, which would be $24 an hour had it kept pace with worker productivity since the 1970s, is mired at $7.25.

Even states and localities that have been in the forefront of the living wage movement tend to aim at a target of only about $15. Women and Black workers bear the brunt of these inequalities.

The COVID-19 pandemic has underscored the fragility of the American system. The working class, especially Black and Latino workers, are becoming sickened and dying at higher rates than whites. In part that's because they're overrepresented among "essential" workers or those with few options to work from home.

Even the pandemic relief measures undertaken in Washington have favored the rich. The Federal Reserve's backstopping of securities trades serves the investor class and congressional subsidies provided billions to business owners. But Republicans in Congress have blocked the extension of enhanced unemployment benefits for the working class that expired last month.

Plainly, America is ready for a reset of its economic principles akin to what happened after the last great economic crisis, the Great Depression. That crisis produced the New Deal.

This one has produced a blueprint for the next New Deal. It comes from the Roosevelt Institute, a think tank affiliated with the Franklin D. Roosevelt Presidential Library, and is titled "A True New Deal: Building an Inclusive Economy in the COVID-19 Era."

"We think the New Deal provides inspiration and in some ways a model for what ought to be done now, particularly in terms of the mix of immediate relief for families and structural changes to the ways our economy and society operate," says Julie Margetta Morgan, the institute's vice president for research and the organizer of the report.

The report outlines several "essential policies." These include cancellation of student, housing and medical debt; creation of a federal jobs guarantee and universal childcare guarantees; the federalization and expansion of unemployment coverage; strengthening of collective bargaining rights; and re-invigoration of antitrust enforcement to produce "real trust-busting."

The program would bring about reforms relevant to the lives of the working class and minorities, not merely produce short-term relief to families affected by the pandemic.

What's most interesting about the proposals is that they try to address the manifest flaws in the New Deal as a model. "You can't look at the New Deal without seeing how it failed to change power structures in many key ways and actually reinforced the powerlessness of people of color and women," Morgan told me.

Especially at first, President Franklin D. Roosevelt's New Deal was a halting, ad-hoc effort. It reflected an outlook FDR had expressed in a speech at Georgia's Oglethorpe University in May 1932, effectively kicking off his presidential campaign.

In that speech, he promised "bold, persistent experimentation" and continued, "It is common sense to take a method and try it: If it fails, admit it frankly and try another. But above all, try something."

In the New Deal Roosevelt tried plenty, and discarded plenty. He shut down the entire banking system to give it time to respond to the dire financial crisis of early 1933. He sharply cut the federal payroll (then restored much of the cutback under political pressure). He imposed strict regimentation on industry, which failed, and on agriculture, which sort of worked until the Supreme Court overturned it.

He created a jobs program that built parks and playgrounds, another that built airports and school buildings, and a third that unapologetically paid for "make-work" jobs just to keep Americans fed, clothed and housed. He imposed disclosure rules on stock issuers, turned the Federal Reserve into a functional monetary regulator, and created Social Security.

