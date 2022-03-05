Column: Costs too high, pace too slow: Voters backing HHH didn't have $800,000 housing in mind

Steve Lopez
·6 min read
Stephen Smith, in grey shirt and jeans, stands in the doorway of a tiny home that is painted red
Stephen Smith stands in his doorway at Chandler Street Tiny Home Village in North Hollywood in 2021. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

Way back in 2016, when I voted for the $1.2-billion housing bond known as Proposition HHH, I expected a different picture than the one we’re looking at now.

We all knew it would be impossible to erect 10,000 units overnight and bring immediate relief to the city’s homeless multitudes. In fact, a 10-year timeline was laid out.

But HHH, sold as a centerpiece of the strategy to end homelessness, has underdelivered so far.

“It isn’t what Angelenos voted for six years ago,” said former city and county executive Miguel Santana, who cited multiple bureaucratic hurdles and worried that public frustration will make it difficult to win needed support for future investments in housing for homeless people.

More than five years after Mayor Eric Garcetti and other public officials celebrated victory, only 1,142 units have been completed, homelessness is on the rise, only about 8,000 of the promised 10,000 units are on the books, and the cost per unit of new housing keeps soaring, as do developer complaints about beastly permitting and inspection delays.

City Controller Ron Galperin’s latest audit of HHH progress, and lack thereof, reads like an indictment.

“While 54% of projects are currently in construction, nearly a third are still in pre-development,” Galperin found. “Projects in the primary HHH pipeline are taking three to six years to complete, with most set to open between 2023 and 2026.”

The average per-unit cost of projects under construction — originally estimated at $375,000 — went from $531,000 in 2020 to just shy of $600,000 last year.

As Galperin summed it up:

“The costs are too high and the pace is far too slow to address the tragedy on our streets.”

And then there’s this jaw-dropper:

“At least one project in pre-development is estimated to cost nearly $837,000 per unit.”

HHH got 77% approval, but if people knew how slowly the wheels would turn or that there’d come a day when a single unit would go for more than $800,000, it would have gotten buried.

For all of this, HHH was a good idea in theory, even if the execution has been less than sparkling. Los Angeles was and still is way short of the supportive and affordable housing it needs, and the 8,000 HHH units will end up housing 10,000 or more people who might otherwise languish or even die if left on the streets.

In a written response to Galperin’s audit, L.A. Housing Department chief Ann Sewill scratched back.

She argued that tweaks suggested by Galperin have already been implemented, that HHH isn’t the only housing initiative, and that HHH progress has been “anything but sluggish." She also said that despite challenges and market forces, HHH “will over-perform on its goals.”

That’s a rosy assessment. Sewill also argued that the financing model involves the leveraging of funds, so that, say, only $140,833 of HHH money is needed to build a $659,600 unit because HHH leverages funding from multiple other government sources.

Yeah, but that’s not Monopoly money. Those are taxpayer dollars. And that leveraging is part of what drags out the process for years.

“If you have 10 sources of funding, each one has an attorney, and each one drives us utterly crazy with requirements,” said developer Tom Safran, whose company is building seven HHH projects.

Safran said the pandemic — which pushed even more people to the brink of homelessness — has had a crippling effect on the entire process.

“Everything that could go wrong went wrong,” Safran said. “You couldn’t get cabinets.”

And as Sewill pointed out, material costs skyrocketed, inflating the per-unit price tags.

Developers and real estate analysts say that in addition to the high cost of land in L.A., one price driver is that many HHH developments operate under what’s called a Project Labor Agreement, and also require prevailing wages for workers. That generally means there are various hiring and work rules in force along with union pay scales.

The upside is that HHH has created tons of living wage jobs at a time when a scarcity of them is a factor in rising homelessness. But a Rand Corp. study concluded that the HHH labor agreement has added 14.5% to construction costs.

Meanwhile, many market-rate projects that don’t involve work rules, public financing and all the HHH hoop-jumping are erected faster and can cost far less.

“I’m building 2,000-square-foot townhomes in Camarillo for $400,000 each,” said local developer Jerry Marcil.

Deborah La Franchi, founder of SDS Capital Group, is building supportive housing in Los Angeles for as little as $200,000 per unit in two years or less. She said various private-sector investors have contributed to a $150-million fund, and the model involves no public financing.

If you multiplied L.A.’s nearly $600,000 average cost of HHH units, La Franchi said, and used the same formula statewide, “it would cost $96 billion to house each person currently experiencing homelessness in California. This is more than 45% of our state’s General Fund budget.”

City Councilman Kevin De León didn’t hold back.

“The L.A. Housing Authority is driven primarily by two main principles — how do we spend the most money, and how do we take the longest time to build housing for our unhoused neighbors,” he said.

Last summer, De León suggested derailing some of the more expensive HHH projects on the drawing board. “I’d rather claw back dollars and say, ‘We’re going to spend an average of $150,000 or $175,000 on prefabricated or modular housing units that can be built within three months,'” he said at the time.

De León said he has 8,000 homeless people in his district alone, and they can't wait years for answers. The district includes Highland Park, and De León touts a tiny home village that opened there last year as interim housing. It has 117 structures, with a total of 224 beds, and a per-unit cost that he put at roughly $55,000.

De León said it’s critical to build more permanent supportive housing, but he wants to see greater emphasis on temporary housing, shared housing and the repurposing of existing buildings.

And more innovation. Garcetti and the City Council set aside $120 million of the HHH kitty for cheaper and faster housing designs, but De León said that wasn’t enough.

“Innovation should have been the majority of it,” De León said. “Ninety percent.”

De León is now running for mayor, and in the weeks ahead, I’ll be checking in with him and other candidates on HHH and their plans to tackle the No. 1 issue in Los Angeles.

If someone doesn’t chart a better course, it might not be long before we see a per-unit estimate that tops $1 million.

Steve.lopez@latimes.com

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • DJ Uiagalelei draws inspiration for diet from a future NFL Hall of Fame quarterback

    The Clemson QB has lost about 20 pounds since the 2021 season ended.

  • Are Matthews, Marner & Bunting the best line in hockey?

    In the last month and a half, Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and Michael Bunting have combined for 39 goals in 17 games. Where does the Maple Leafs top line rank among the NHL's best?

  • Is it fair to criticize Alexander Ovechkin for Putin ties?

    Alexander Ovechkin is under the microscope for far different reasons after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Is it OK for him to sit on the fence?

  • Many unmasked hockey fans jam into Saddledome as restrictions drop

    A mostly unmasked sea of red and white jerseys filled the Saddledome for the Calgary Flames vs. Montreal Canadiens game Thursday night. The arena, which can seat over 19,000 people, can now operate at full capacity, and fans can choose whether or not to wear a mask now that the province has entered Step 2 in its three-step plan to lift pandemic restrictions. "It's just great to go back to having some sense of normalcy," hockey fan James Benford said before entering the arena. Josh Benford echoed

  • Justin Champagnie on beating his dad in 1-on-1, silencing the doubters

    Toronto Raptors forward Justin Champagnie on the first time he beat his dad in 1-on-1 and the twisted ankle that followed, along with silencing critics in college and the NBA. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Mark Scheifele's post-fight antics did not sit well with Canadiens

    The Canadiens weren't happy with Mark Scheifele's post-fight celebration — and they're not alone.

  • Nick Nurse on Yuta Watanabe’s dunk: ‘They’ll be playing that one in Japan’

    Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse spoke after Monday’s blowout victory over the Brooklyn Nets. He praised Scottie Barnes for his excellent game, and gave credit to Malachi Flynn for showing good basketball IQ and mental toughness. He also commented on Yuta Watanabe’s poster dunk. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Ex-NHL superstar Ilya Kovalchuk selling New Jersey mansion for $15 million

    Ilya Kovalchuk's mansion is on the market for a cool $15 million.

  • Team Sonnet defeats Team Bauer to advance to championship game at PWHPA women's hockey showcase

    Team Sonnet (Toronto) held on for a 4-3 win over Team Bauer (Boston) on Friday to advance to the championship game at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. Team Sonnet will face the winner of tomorrow's semifinal matchup between Team Adidas (Minnesota) and Team Scotiabank (Calgary) at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va. The loser will square off against Team Bauer in the consolation game on Sunday at 10:3

  • NHL draft-eligible Russian players in difficult position

    After the International Ice Hockey Federation suspended Russian and Belarusian teams from its competitions until further notice, and revoked Russia's 2023 World Junior Championship hosting rights, the Zone Time crew discuss what the sporting fallout from the war on Ukraine means for Russian playing in the NHL and those hoping to enter the league.

  • Who won the first Arnold Cup?

    At the very first edition of the Arnold Clark Cup, who won the competition and what even is this tournament?

  • Stingers ready to resume Basketball Champions League Americas play in Nicaragua

    The CEBL champion Edmonton Stingers will find themselves in familiar territory this weekend: Nicaragua. After travelling to Polideportivo in December to complete the first of three legs of the FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas (BCLA) competition, the Stingers carry their 1-1 record back to the Central American country for their next window of games. These contests, part of an league that brings together 12 of the best basketball teams across seven countries in the Americas to compete for

  • P.K. Subban loses fight, then gets booed off the ice in New York

    The boo birds rained down on P.K. Subban at Madison Square Garden on Friday.

  • How long it took Scottie Barnes to learn ‘O Canada’

    Scottie Barnes addressed reporters after the Toronto Raptors fell to the Orlando Magic. The rookie talked about making do without Fred VanVleet and OG Anunoby, how to execute against a zone defence, and how long it took him to learn the Canadian national anthem. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Which Raptors depth piece is going to pop down the stretch of the season?

    The Raptors will need at least one of these players to elevate their game down the stretch.

  • Arctic Winter Games International Committee suspends Yamal, Russia

    The International Arctic Winter Games Committee has suspended Yamal, Russia, from its biennial circumpolar sport and culture event, citing the Russian invasion of Ukraine in a statement Tuesday evening. The Arctic Winter Games are held every two years, and are an important circumpolar sports and cultural event for youth. About 2,000 athletes from around the world — including from Russia, Greenland, Finland and Norway, as well as Yukon, Nunavut, Nunavik, the Northwest Territories, northern Albert

  • Minor hockey coach facing numerous sexual assault charges involving kids

    A longtime minor hockey coach in southern Ontario has been charged with multiple counts of sexual assault and sexual interference of a person under 16.

  • Canadian alpine skier Frédérique Turgeon out of Paralympics after injury in training

    Canadian Frédérique Turgeon's Paralympics are over before they began. The Para alpine skier withdrew from the Beijing Games on Friday in China after suffering a leg injury during a downhill training crash. Turgeon, the 22-year-old from Candiac, Que., has returned home to begin a three-to-four month recovery. "This is the first time in my career that I've really been enjoying downhill, and I was going fast on a training run and just let things go," Turgeon said . "I always said this year [was] wh

  • Raptors feel 'cursed' when they play Pistons

    Chris Boucher says the Toronto Raptors sometimes feel 'cursed' when they face the Detroit Pistons. Toronto has lost its last five matchups with Detroit, who are coached by former Raptors bench boss Dwane Casey.

  • The one thing a women's pro hockey league needs to succeed

    A recent reports suggested there will be a new women's professional hockey league by the end of 2022, including support from select NHL teams but Yahoo Sports Justin Cuthbert says the biggest investment needs to come from the big league itself.