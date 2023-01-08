Column: Bruce's Beach was a win for reparations. Why it matters that Black people lost it

Erika D. Smith
·9 min read
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA -JULY 29, 2020: A photograph of Charles and Willa Bruce, right, is part of a memorial to Emmett Till, located in front of a commemorative plaque at Bruce's Beach, a park located in Manhattan Beach. Till was a 14-year-old African American who was lynched in Mississippi in 1955. Bruce's Beach used to be owned by Charles and Willa Bruce, one of the first prominent Black oceanfront homeowners (in the 1920's) but Manhattan Beach ran them out of town and erased/rewrote the history of what happened. A new generation of residents are now calling on the city to confront its racist past. Many have reclaimed the space in recent weeks to celebrate and honor the Black Lives Matter movement. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
The marker explaining the history of Bruce's Beach in Manhattan Beach. The descendants of Willa and Charles Bruce decided last week to sell the beachfront property back to Los Angeles County. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

Kavon Ward vividly remembers the sunny day in September 2021 when she won. When Black people won.

Gov. Gavin Newsom had traveled to the overwhelmingly white city of Manhattan Beach to sign legislation that would return two lots of prime real estate to the family of a Black couple who lost it in a racist act of government seizure almost a century ago.

Ward, whose grassroots reparations movement had led to the legislation, put a fist in the air.

“Power to the people!” she shouted. “Power to my people!”

“This can be catalytic,” the governor told the throng of politicians, reporters and curious residents who had gathered on the lots, known as Bruce's Beach and owned by Los Angeles County. “What we’re doing here today can be done and replicated anywhere."

Ward didn't know then what we all know now. That just six months after receiving the deed to the property, the descendants of Willa and Charles Bruce would decide to sell Bruce's Beach back to Los Angeles County for $20 million.

And that, suddenly, whatever Black people won on that day in September 2021 wouldn't seem quite as powerful — dealing not only a psychological blow to the burgeoning national movement for reparations to address the many effects of systemic racism, but perhaps a practical one as well.

"I am disappointed," Ward told me after the family announced its decision last week. "We just got it back. It was so hard to get back, and I just worked so hard and the community worked so hard. Black people have lost land — so much land — and this was a win."

The Bruces, like so many Black families in this country, were unfairly deprived of the chance to build generational wealth.

Willa and Charles Bruce opened a lodge and dance hall for Black beachgoers, after buying two lots along the Strand in 1912. Their operation was so successful that other Black families built homes nearby. Then came threats from the Ku Klux Klan. But when harassment failed to run the couple away, Manhattan Beach seized Bruce's Beach by eminent domain in 1924.

Today, there's a lifeguard training facility on the property. But when the deed was officially transferred to the Bruces last summer, the county began paying the family $413,000 a year to lease it — another win that was celebrated.

"All the people that organized and who have marched and protested," said Ward, who more recently founded Where Is My Land, an organization aimed at helping families like the Bruces nationally, "they're all upset."

It's not that the family's decision to sell the property is illogical or particularly unreasonable.

Most of their descendants don't live in Southern California anymore. And Bruce's Beach isn't zoned for development, so building another profitable business on the property would take years of negotiations with the state Coastal Commission and Manhattan Beach, the latter of which still won't even apologize.

“What was stolen from the family was the property, but what the property represented was the ability to create and preserve and group and pass down generational wealth," George Fatheree, a real estate attorney who represents the family, told The Times.

"And by allowing the family now to have certainty in selling this property to the county, taking the proceeds of that sale and investing it in their own futures, that’s restoring some of what the family lost."

Kavon Ward holds up a fist while speaking into a microphone in July 2022.
Reparations activist Kavon Ward raises a fist speaks during a ceremony in Manhattan Beach to present the deed for Bruce's Beach to the Bruce family in July. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

People have a right to do what they want with their property.

But there's logic and reason, and then there's emotion and expectation. And because we're talking about Bruce's Beach — touted since September 2021 as the model for reparations — the gap between those extremes has brought up uncomfortable questions that need to be answered. Questions that are bigger than one family or one beachfront property.

Questions like, what are reparations really about? Righting historical wrongs? Making a quick buck? Building a better, fairer future for all Black people? In reality, it's all of the above, but that doesn't get talked about enough.

And there are other questions roiling the movement, too. Among them: What exactly are we fighting for? What happens if we can't reach an agreement on what we're fighting for? And, perhaps most important, what happens if there is no "we"?

It's that last question that seems to have particularly irked Ward. Though she had an inkling the family might sell Bruce's Beach one day, she didn't think it would be so soon — or happen without any consideration for the grassroots movement that helped get the property back in their hands.

"The people worked together to help them get this land back, but the people weren't included in the decision," said Ward, who learned of it after getting off a flight and receiving a barrage of frantic texts. "So a lot of people feel slighted."

Julianne Malveaux, dean of ethnic studies at Cal State L.A. and an economist who has long advocated for reparations, had something to say about this, too.

"It was collective consciousness, not just that family, that allowed that [land] transfer," she said on KBLA Talk 1580 AM last week. "They have a right to satisfy their individual needs and desires, but some of us have a right not to like it."

In a perfect world, there would be no hard feelings and none of the questions confronting the movement would really matter. But this isn't a perfect world. It's a political world.

For reparations to go from being implemented in a handful of cities to being funded across the U.S. will require collective and cohesive messaging to sell politicians and the broader public on the idea. But right now, the movement has a public relations problem.

"One of the things I've been trying to get folks to realize is that when we think about reparations, there's just like this negative connotation almost attached to it where people just automatically assume [it's about] money," Ward said.

And unfortunately, the Bruce family deciding to sell their beachfront property for $20 million just months after getting it back is only likely to reinforce that.

L.A. County Supervisor Janice Hahn points to a sign at a news conference in Manhattan Beach in 2021.
Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn, center, points to a sign explaining the history of Bruce's Beach at an April 2021 news conference announcing the process of returning the property to the family of Willa and Charles Bruce. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

In late November, Pew Research Center released a poll, laying out public opinion for reparations. The findings aren't promising.

Overall, it found that just 30% of Americans are in favor of providing compensation to the descendants of people who were enslaved in the U.S., with a full 68% of Americans opposed. Unsurprisingly, a majority of Black people — 77% — say descendants should be repaid in some way, while only 18% of white people, 39% of Latinos and 33% of Asian Americans say the same.

The thing that rankled people the most? Cash payments. Of all of the forms that reparations might take, Americans were the least enthused about money being "helpful." Overall, only 57% of people were in support, compared with 69% of Black people.

What Pew found underscores the drama in December, when right-wing media plucked a dollar figure from a meeting of California's first-in-the-nation reparations task force and distorted it beyond recognition.

"California is giving every Black person $223,000 as reparations for slavery" was the headline rocketing around social media, moving from ruby red political circles to cobalt blue ones in no time. In reality, the $223,000 is a "preliminary estimate" calculated by economic consultants who were looking at the wealth gap for housing discrimination.

Kamilah Moore, chair of the state task force, addressed the misinformation during last month's meeting, calling it a "fabrication that the task force has made any recommendations, let alone final recommendations, that have monetary figures." That hasn’t stopped the flurry of stories quoting Moore making money-centric statements, though. 

Anthony Bruce, center, is surrounded by family members after a ceremony in Manhattan Beach in July.
Anthony Bruce, center, is surrounded by family after a ceremony in Manhattan Beach in July when state and county officials presented them with the deed to Bruce's Beach. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

What has been telling is the outrage from the public and politicians, particularly among white people. And it complicates the narrative that the task force must combat as its members wind down their official work this year.

Already, the members have identified categories of harm — governmental property seizure; devaluation of Black-owned businesses; housing discrimination and homelessness; mass incarceration and overpolicing; and health.

Next, the task force must settle on a time frame to calculate damages for each harm and, from there, decide on how many descendants might qualify and what form reparations might take to adequately compensate them. Some of this is likely to be discussed when the members meet in San Diego later this month.

No doubt cash payments will be on the list of recommendations for the Legislature to adopt. But so will many other things, from college scholarships to financial aid for businesses or tax breaks for buying or remodeling a home — all forms of reparations that a majority of Americans said they supported in the Pew poll.

Thankfully, there has been more of a push from the task force to get that information out to the public in recent months. That must continue.

"I don't think there's anything wrong with money being a part of reparations. But it can't be all of reparations. It's bigger than that," Ward said. "Repair is going to take so much more than dollars."

Perhaps this is the best way to look at the sale of Bruce’s Beach. While $20 million isn't enough to make up for the harm inflicted on the Bruce family, it is a first step toward repair.

"The fact that land was returned is more powerful than what they decided to do with the land," Ward added. "So while folks are disappointed at the decision that family got to make, people are also happy that they had the choice."

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Latest Stories

  • Marchenko hat trick lifts Blue Jackets over Hurricanes 4-3

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Kirill Marchenko recorded his first career hat trick and scored in a shootout to lift the Columbus Blue Jackets over the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Saturday in a matchup of the Metropolitan Division’s best and worst teams. Carolina, which sits atop the division, has now lost three straight. Patrik Laine scored in the shootout, and Kent Johnson added the shootout game-winner and two assists for the Blue Jackets, who won for just the second time in their last 11 games. Joonas

  • Severson scores in OT, Devils rally to beat Rangers 4-3

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Damon Severson scored at 2:47 of overtime and the New Jersey Devils rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to beat the New York Rangers 4-3 on Saturday. Jack Hughes scored twice to extend his goal-scoring streak to five games and got an assist on Jesper Bratt’s power-play goal as the Devils snapped an 0-7-1 losing streak at home. Severson’s first overtime goal came on a 2-on-1 odd man rush after a Rangers player was knocked down in a collision with a New Jersey p

  • Djokovic beats Shapovalov; advances to face Medvedev in Adelaide semis

    ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic beat Canada's Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-4 at the Adelaide International on Friday to set up a semifinal with Daniil Medvedev. The combined ATP-WTA event is a warmup for this year’s Australian Open, which the top-seeded Djokovic missed last year after being barred from the country because he was not vaccinated against COVID-19. Medvedev, the runner-up last year to Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open, defeated fellow Russian Karen Khachanov 6-3, 6-3 on Frida

  • Benintendi just planning to be himself as he joins White Sox

    CHICAGO (AP) — When Pedro Grifol was preparing for his first interview for the manager job with the Chicago White Sox, he identified Andrew Benintendi as a perfect fit for the team. When Benintendi's name was brought up during his second interview, Grifol knew he was on to something. “He’s exactly what we were looking for this offseason,” Grifol said. With Grifol on hand, Benintendi pulled on his new No. 23 White Sox jersey on Wednesday — a day after finalizing a $75 million, five-year deal. It'

  • Tatum, Brown help Celtics escape with 121-116 win over Spurs

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 34 points, including the tiebreaking jumper with 33 seconds left, Jaylen Brown added 29 and the Boston Celtics beat the San Antonio Spurs 121-116 on Saturday. Boston maintained the NBA’s best record by winning for the sixth time in eight games. Tatum was serenaded with “MVP! MVP!” chants late in the first half while attempting a free throw. The All-Star rewarded the Celtics fans in attendance with his highest-scoring game since dropping 38 points against Ho

  • LaVine hits 11 3s, scores 41 points in Bulls' win over 76ers

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Zach LaVine made 11 of 13 3-pointers and scored 41 points and the Chicago Bulls beat Philadelphia 126-112 on Friday night to end the 76ers' home winning streak at 11. LaVine made three 3-pointers in less than a minute and a half of play to give Chicago an 88-74 lead with 3:33 left in the third quarter. He was two short of his career high for 3-pointers. Nikola Vucevic had a triple-double for the Bulls with 19 points, 18 rebounds and 10 assists. Chicago shot 57.1% from the fie

  • Hamlin, still critical, continues recovery, tweets thanks

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Doctors described Damar Hamlin’s neurological function as “excellent” Saturday, as the Buffalo Bills safety continued making progress in his recovery after having to be resuscitated on the field in a game at Cincinnati on Monday. In providing their daily update on Hamlin, the Bills said the player continues to breathe on his own but remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Hamlin took a major step forward in his recovery on Friday wh

  • Backstrom, Wilson ready to make season debuts for Capitals

    ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Nicklas Backstrom and Tom Wilson are finally ready to return for the Washington Capitals. The team said Saturday that Backstrom and Wilson are being activated off injured reserve to make their respective season debuts. The playmaking center and power winger are expected to play Sunday when the Capitals host the Columbus Blue Jackets. Backstrom had offseason left hip resurfacing surgery on a nagging injury that had hampered his ability to skate. He's just the second NHL play

  • Fiala has hat trick as Kings beat Golden Knights 5-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Newly named All-Star Kevin Fiala scored three goals to help the Los Angeles Kings beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-1 Saturday night and edge closer to their Pacific Division rivals. Second-place Los Angeles has 52 points, just four behind the Knights, who have a game in hand. The Kings have won two of the three meetings, with one game between the teams left April 6 in L.A. Los Angeles also ended the Knights' four-game home winning streak and three-game overall win streak. Fiala h

  • Chargers may know by kickoff if Broncos game affects seeding

    COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Brandon Staley is approaching the final week of regular-season practices for the Los Angeles Chargers with a business as usual approach. What happens in the three hours leading up to Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos though will have a lot of bearing on the Chargers' strategy though. The playoff-bound Bolts should know by kickoff if their game has any bearing on the AFC's fifth seed for the playoffs. The NFL made that a reality on Wednesday when it scheduled the

  • Joy Drop: How to toast Canada's junior championship with some delicious mocktails

    Happy New Year, friends! Many folks have gone back to work already and I'm one of them. But it is a wonderful thing to bookmark the week with a fresh dose of happiness with our fun notebook entry. I begin this week's offering of jubilation with the big win for the Canadian men's junior hockey team to make them back-to-back champions. I didn't follow the tournament closely this year, but heard all about Connor Bedard's OT goal in the quarter-finals. Canada went on to beat the Czech Republic 3-2,

  • Toronto Raptors ink guard/forward Joe Wieskamp to 10-day contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard/forward Joe Wieskamp to a 10-day contract. The team did not disclose financial details when it announced the move Saturday. Wieskamp comes to Toronto from the NBA G League's Wisconsin Herd, where he's averaged 17 points, 16 rebounds and 29.4 minutes in 13 games this season. The six-foot-six, 205-pound native of Muscatine, Iowa, played 29 games for the San Antonio Spurs last season, averaging 2.1 points and 7.1 minutes. Wieskamp previously played th

  • Vanecek makes 32 saves as Devils roll past Red Wings 5-1

    DETROIT (AP) — Vitek Vanecek made 32 saves and blanked Detroit for 58 minutes as the New Jersey Devils downed the Red Wings 5-1 on Wednesday night. Dougie Hamilton, Nico Hischier, Alexander Holtz and Jack Hughes each had a goal and an assist. Michael McLeod also scored for New Jersey. The Devils, who are 14-2-1 on the road, won the season series 2-1. Lucas Raymond scored on a late power play to prevent a shutout. Red Wings goalie Villo Husso stopped 21 shots. Detroit forward Robby Fabbri made hi

  • Jags return fumble for TD, beat Titans for AFC South title

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars are AFC South champions for the first time in five years, a title secured when Josh Allen returned a fumble 37 yards for a touchdown with 2:51 remaining for a 20-16 win over Tennessee on Saturday night. Rayshawn Jenkins forced Josh Dobbs’ fumble, and Allen scooped up the bouncing ball and ran, untouched, the other way for a lead that held up against the Titans in a win-and-in game in the regular-season finale for both. Dobbs fumbled again on the

  • Toronto Raptors ink guard/forward Joe Wieskamp to 10-day contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard/forward Joe Wieskamp to a 10-day contract. The team did not disclose financial details when it announced the move Saturday. Wieskamp comes to Toronto from the NBA G League's Wisconsin Herd, where he's averaged 17 points, 16 rebounds and 29.4 minutes in 13 games this season. The six-foot-six, 205-pound native of Muscatine, Iowa, played 29 games for the San Antonio Spurs last season, averaging 2.1 points and 7.1 minutes. Wieskamp previously played th

  • Senators show some zip in beating Blue Jackets 4-0

    OTTAWA — Tim Stutzle hated the way he started Tuesday's game, but felt pretty good about how things ended as the Ottawa Senators blanked the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-0. Stutzle had a goal and an assist to lead the Senators and continues to impress all those around him. The 20-year-old centre now has eight points, including five goals, in his last six games. “Tim’s one of those guys who has confidence and makes plays that not a lot of players can make,” said teammate Claude Giroux. “Right now, he’

  • Severson scores in OT, Devils rally to beat Rangers 4-3

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Damon Severson scored at 2:47 of overtime and the New Jersey Devils rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to beat the New York Rangers 4-3 on Saturday. Jack Hughes scored twice to extend his goal-scoring streak to five games and got an assist on Jesper Bratt’s power-play goal as the Devils snapped an 0-7-1 losing streak at home. Severson’s first overtime goal came on a 2-on-1 odd man rush after a Rangers player was knocked down in a collision with a New Jersey p

  • Could this Deadpool mask sway Ryan Reynolds? Sens goalie Cam Talbot hopes so

    Ottawa Senators fans have made it known they'd love to welcome Ryan Reynolds as part of the team's new ownership group, and now one of their players is sharing the same sentiment. Sens goalie Cam Talbot broke out a brand new mask Wednesday, one featuring artwork of Deadpool, the comic book character Reynolds has played on the big screen in the film series of the same name. "[With] the rumours and stuff that Ryan Reynolds might be coming aboard the new ownership group, I thought it'd be pretty fi

  • Kaillie Humphries of US keeps monobob series lead in Germany

    WINTERBERG, Germany (AP) — Kaillie Humphries of the U.S. remained in the World Cup monobob season points lead Saturday, after finishing second to Germany's Laura Nolte in the first race of 2023. Nolte got her second consecutive win, both times with Humphries finishing second. Humphries is the only woman who has medalled in all four monobob races this season, and she has an 845-810 lead over Nolte in the season standings. Nolte trailed by 50 points entering Saturday. She finished two runs in 1 mi

  • NFL's Damar Hamlin could have suffered rare heart trauma during tackle, doctors say

    It was a scene that shocked players and fans, when 24-year-old Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed in the first quarter of a game in Cincinnati on Monday. Something was very wrong with his heart. Medical personnel reportedly used CPR and a defibrillator to restore his heartbeat, before transferring him to a local hospital, where he remains sedated and in critical condition, fighting for his life. Cardiac specialists say it's too soon to know what went wrong, but a rare type of tr