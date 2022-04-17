Column: Bruce Willis' family opened up about his health. Their heroic act will help others

Anita Chabria
·6 min read
A man smiles and looks at the woman next to him with their arms linked
Bruce Willis and Emma Heming Willis attend the "Motherless Brooklyn" premiere in New York on Oct. 11, 2019, during the 57th New York Film Festival. (Charles Sykes / Invision / Associated Press)

Charles DeCarli, director of the UC Davis Alzheimer’s Disease Center, was distraught when he heard that Bruce Willis had been diagnosed with a brain disease a few weeks ago — partly because he knows better than most what it means.

The news took him back to the time in Washington, D.C., when he saw the film star perform with his band.

DeCarli said Willis "plays a pretty wicked harmonica" and "wasn't a totally bad singer."

Even dedicated Willis fans may not know that in 1987, he dropped an album, "The Return of Bruno." Soon after, his version of "Respect Yourself" hit No. 5 on the Billboard charts, and led to a perfectly '80s video with Willis singing into the handle of a broom while June Pointer of the Pointer Sisters shimmied along.

So when the doctor heard about Willis' diagnosis of aphasia and his decision to step away from acting, it was that creativity, the joy he saw in Willis as he performed live, that DeCarli began to mourn.

But like me, DeCarli was also thinking of Willis' family, and their admission to a club nobody wants to join.

My father has dementia. If I had to guess, I'd say he's about a quarter of a way through a process that sometimes robs him of his ability to remember my name, or basic details about his life. But he still has a driver's license and a resolute stubbornness that nothing is wrong.

And that's how it goes when a mind starts to deteriorate. While it's unclear whether Willis has progressive aphasia, the kind that would grow worse over time, his decision to end a career he clearly loved suggests he does. And although progressive aphasia and dementia are different kinds of brain disease, as is Alzheimer's, they share in common an ongoing decline that is devastating, unstoppable and often slow enough to make it feel like a never-ending loop of the five stages of grief.

Denial, anger, bargaining, depression and acceptance over and over again as each little bit of the person you love disintegrates but the burden of care grows heavier.

Someone develops Alzheimer's every three seconds. By 2050, 131.5 million people will be living with dementia, and already 20% of Americans over the age of 55 suffer from a mental disorder — all facts from DeCarli's institute. The point is degenerative brain disease is becoming more common as the population ages, but the sheer awfulness of it keeps us from discussing it the way we should.

And so I want to say thank you to Willis' family. Thank you for being brave enough and strong enough to talk about it.

"Whenever a public figure is diagnosed, it raises awareness of just the great burden this has on families," DeCarli told me.

"Our society does not make room for this," he said, citing our superficial nature, our competitiveness and, especially in Hollywood, our fixation on looks and achievement. Society "doesn’t account for the aging process and dementia is the epitome of the aging process," DeCarli warns.

He thinks the significance of degenerative brain disease is "up there with stroke, heart disease and cancer" in terms of its prevalence. But it could "eclipse them depending on how things grow. This could overwhelm our system," he said.

Somehow, it seems easier to talk about death and end-of-life decisions than to discuss our wants and expectations if our minds are hollowed of our personality and, with it, our capacity to make decisions. I have a care directive, as many of us do, that clearly states what I want to happen if my body can no longer function. But few of us have plans in case our minds deteriorate.

DeCarli tries to tell his patients that it's not a light switch diagnosis. The person you love isn't there one moment and gone the next. The trick, he said, is to live in the moments you have.

But he concedes — that's true until it's not. Eventually, it can be hard to see the person you love in the person who is left.

In some cases, the loved one seems to come and go. In others, they become strangers. Many, like my father, lose the ability, or the will, to understand the progression.

"One of the problems of this disease is you forget what you don’t know," says DeCarli. That's where the burdens start to weigh on families, who are sometimes left trying to care for a loved one who doesn't want care, doesn't think they need it, and at worst, doesn't recognize the caregiver who is trying to help them.

The ill person sometimes resents family members, sometimes is angry or unkind.

DeCarli says he sees families struggle with that all the time. By then, it can be too late for conversations.

"It’s really, really hard when that happens because it seems like the person is being callous, mean or oblivious," DeCarli said.

Family sometimes perceive the progression of the disease as proof that "my mom never loved me and this is an example of how she never loved me," he said.

He tries to explain what seems like emotional responses are the result of physiological changes and reassure families that their loved one did and does love them.

But the truth is, those family ties may disappear at some point. The connections with loved ones often break down on the outside as the brain breaks down on the inside.

Eventually, the person with brain disease may simply not love their family any more because that capacity is gone, or the love is so buried it’s hard to see.

And that reality is heartbreaking and guilt-inducing and often takes a toll on the mental health of those trying to be generous and loving to the person slipping away.

"You are a caretaker, no longer a wife," DeCarli said, as one example. "Some do better than others."

It is pure sorrow. A fan calling herself Hollyrock954 maybe best expressed our communal feelings about Willis on Rumer Willis' Instagram.

"You are a famous family, but still that ... family," she wrote. "The love is clear and I'm sorry for the pain you are all feeling."

The Willis family has shown tremendous grace by sharing the news, and I hope it leads to more open discussion of how we want aging to be, for ourselves and those we love.

I also hope the Willis family knows there is no perfect, right way to go through this. There is only picking ourselves up to try again when we fail to meet our own expectations of loving unselfishly and without expectation.

Because with the undeniable cruelty of brain disease and its long goodbye, all we can aspire to is being the kind of hero Bruce Willis played on screen — the imperfect person rising to circumstance, even in the toughest of times, even when it seems impossible, even when there is no personal reward.

Just doing the right thing, because it's the only thing left to do.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Palmieri scores in shootout, Islanders beat Penguins 5-4

    NEW YORK (AP) — Zach Parise and Josh Bailey each scored twice, and Kyle Palmier had the lone goal in the shootout as the New York Islanders beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 on Tuesday night. Ilya Sorokin stopped Jake Guentzel, Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang in the shootout and finished with a career-high 43 saves for New York. Jake Guentzel had two goals and an assist, Crosby had two assists and Casey DeSmith made 33 saves for the Penguins, who lost for the fourth time in five games. Danton Heine

  • NHL's top 30 free agents of 2022

    There is no shortage of quality free agents lining up for paydays this summer.

  • 76ers beat Raptors at their own game in series-opening blowout

    The Sixers played the Raptors' own game on Saturday and did it better than them.

  • Anna Kane joins fans in helping Ryan Hartman pay his middle-finger fine

    Ryan Hartman was fined for flipping the bird at Evander Kane following their tilt on Tuesday, but Evander's ex-wife and fans alike were happy to help.

  • 'Very blessed' says P.E.I. runner headed for Boston Marathon

    Fourteen Prince Edward Islanders will be running the world's oldest annual marathon this year. After two pandemic-disrupted events, the Boston Marathon is back for its regular spring running this Monday. It is not only the world's oldest, it is also one of the most popular, and participating takes more than just turning up at the start line. Runners must meet a particular time in a qualifying event. "I know many who have tried and not got that qualifying time," said runner Amber MacLeod. "It's k

  • Vancouver officially in the running to host men's FIFA 2026 World Cup games

    After a change of heart by the province, FIFA has now named Vancouver as an official candidate to hold games during the men's 2026 World Cup tournament co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada. In a release, the organization that governs international soccer said both the province and City of Vancouver have submitted documents to join the candidate host city process, with B.C. Place as the proposed stadium. "...as well as recent inspection visit by a FIFA delegation, world football's go

  • Raptors vs. 76ers in NBA playoffs: Schedule, how to watch, betting odds

    Here's what you need to know as the Toronto Raptors take on the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the playoffs.

  • East-leading Panthers beat Jets 6-1, win streak at 9 games

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky made 30 saves, Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling each scored twice and the Florida Panthers won their ninth straight game, beating the Winnipeg Jets 6-1 on Friday night. Huberdeau, who also picked up an assist, had two goals in the first five minutes. He has 30 goals this season, and extended his career-best points streak to 13 games, joining Mike Hoffman (17 in 2018-19) and Pavel Bure (13 in 1999-2000) as the only Panthers to have point streaks of 13 o

  • Tyson Nash still stands by controversial Ducks-Coyotes fight call

    Coyotes commentator Tyson Nash reiterated that he loves Trevor Zegras, but thinks the star rookie should've been "prepared to get punched in the mouth."

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, CBC Sports will provide a live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games, beginning with the Toronto Maple Leafs vs. the Ottawa Senators (7 p.m. ET), followed by the Arizona Coyotes vs. the Calgary Flames (10 p.m. ET). Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provi

  • Hockey player returns to team after allegations of racism

    Anthony Allain-Samaké, who denounced racist and discriminatory remarks of which he was the target, will join his team, L'Intrépide de Gatineau, and participate in the Dodge Cup, set to start Wednesday in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean. The U15 AAA player left his team earlier in April, but made the decision Tuesday to play again following discussions with his family and team officials. On Friday, the team announced six of its players involved had been suspended for the remainder of the season, followin

  • Ryan Hartman flips off Evander Kane after heated altercation

    Ryan Hartman let his feelings about Evander Kane be known to the world Tuesday night.

  • Blackhawks, F Reese Johnson agree to 2-year extension

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to a two-year contract extension with forward Reese Johnson. The team announced the deal on Wednesday. It runs through the 2023-24 season with an $800,000 salary-cap hit. The 23-year-old Johnson has one goal and five assists in 28 games this season. He made his NHL debut for Chicago last year. “Reese’s work ethic and competitiveness are characteristics we’re always looking for in players we have in our system,” general manager Kyle Davidson said

  • Stars beat Sharks 2-1, keep surging in West wild-card race

    DALLAS (AP) — Tyler Seguin scored early, Michael Raffl added a short-handed goal and the Dallas Stars kept up their surge toward a Western Conference wild-card spot, beating the San Jose Sharks 2-1 on Saturday night. Dallas remained tied with Nashville for the two West wild-card spots at 91 points apiece as both clubs extended their lead to four points over Vegas, a 4-0 loser at Edmonton. The Stars and Predators, who beat Chicago 4-3, have seven games remaining, one more than the Golden Knights.

  • An Indigenous runner from Wiikwemikoong gets ready to run the Boston Marathon

    Running has been a part of Shayla Manitowabi-Huebner's life since sixth grade. She's a member of the Wiikwemikoong Unceded Territory on Manitoulin Island. Now based in Utah, she is getting ready to run the race of her life, the Boston Marathon on Monday. She said she only found out about the opportunity eight weeks ago. She was running prior to that but no hard workouts. Manitowabi-Huebner is running as a member of the Native Women Running group. She said she found inspiration through that group

  • Matthew Knies: Will he or won’t he?

    Maple Leafs prospect Matthew Knies has a big decision to make. The 2021 second-round pick can sign with Toronto or return to college for one more year. Many Leafs fans are keen to see Knies play a role in the NHL playoffs but others can see the value of him waiting one more year before making the jump.

  • Pascal Siakam: Raptors could have been ‘way more physical’ in Game 1

    Pascal Siakam felt everything seemed to be going well for the 76ers in Game 1, and thinks the Raptors need to stay aggressive and physical throughout the entire 48 minutes. He also praised Scottie Barnes for his performance in his playoff debut before he left with an injury in the second half. Follow our Raptors playoff coverage on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: What we can learn from their last playoff matchup

    The Raptors and 76ers look much different than they did in 2019, but there's still information to be gleaned from that epic series.

  • The playoff races that matter down the stretch of the NHL season

    There's only slight intrigue when it comes to who will make it in, but there is plenty of jockeying for position to be done leading into the Stanley Cup playoffs.

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: OG Anunoby's versatility could be a real problem for Philly

    OG Anunoby has had success defending some of the 76ers top offensive threats.