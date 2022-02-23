Columbus Zoo Welcomes a Tufted Deer Fawn Named Angus, Prepares Baby Animal for Public Debut

Angus the tufted deer fawn

Say hello to Angus!

The Columbus Zoo is celebrating its newest addition, an adorable tufted deer fawn.

On Monday, the Ohio zoo introduced the baby animal on Facebook. Angus, who was born on Nov. 25, is "being hand-raised by his devoted care team due to complications following his birth," according to the zoo.

The fawn was given his moniker by the staff that oversees his care.

The Columbus Zoo added on Facebook that Angus is doing well and spending time with his mom, Joslyn, every day. The fawn is still receiving one bottle feeding every morning as part of his diet.

The zoo is currently keeping Angus behind the scenes but plans to move the fawn to his public exhibit later this year. Angus will join his big brother Tuffy, born in January 2021, when he moves into the outdoor enclosure.

News of the new addition comes just days after the Columbus Zoo announced it was mourning the loss of Toby, a beloved great ape who had been part of the zoo's bonobo program.

Toby — who was estimated to be 42 years old — suffered a fatal stroke on Wednesday.

"After emergency intensive care and consultation with specialists, the conclusion was reached that Toby would not recover, and the difficult decision was made to humanely euthanize him," the zoo said in a statement.

Toby exceeded the median life expectancy of 31.3 years for male bonobos in human care by over a decade.