Columbus visits Ovechkin and the Capitals

Columbus Blue Jackets (20-22-1, fifth in the Metropolitan) vs. Washington Capitals (25-13-9, fourth in the Metropolitan)

Washington; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alex Ovechkin and Washington take on Columbus. Ovechkin is fifth in the NHL with 58 points, scoring 29 goals and recording 29 assists.

The Capitals are 8-2-1 against the rest of their division. Washington ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference with 31.5 shots per game and is averaging 3.2 goals.

The Blue Jackets are 6-8-0 against the rest of their division. Columbus has scored 133 goals and is seventh in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.1 goals per game. Boone Jenner leads the team with 18.

Washington beat Columbus 3-1 in the last meeting between these teams on Dec. 4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ovechkin leads the Capitals with 29 goals, adding 29 assists and totaling 58 points. Tom Wilson has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

Jenner has 30 total points while scoring 18 goals and totaling 12 assists for the Blue Jackets. Patrik Laine has six goals over the last 10 games for Columbus.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 5-5-0, averaging 2.7 goals, four assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .924 save percentage.

Blue Jackets: 4-6-0, averaging three goals, 4.3 assists, 3.9 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game with an .895 save percentage.

INJURIES: Capitals: Michal Kempny: out (health protocols), Vitek Vanecek: day to day (upper body), Alex Ovechkin: out (covid-19).

Blue Jackets: Jake Bean: out (lower body), Eric Robinson: out (lower body), Alexandre Texier: out (finger).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press