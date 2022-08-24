Columbus opens golf season with Heritage invitational win. Plus preseason football and volleyball

Miami Herald Staff Reports
·5 min read

The Columbus boys’ golf team opened the 2022 season in winning fashion.

The Explorers won the American Heritage Invitational for the second consecutive season, shooting 287 (-1) at Lago Mar CC in Fort Lauderdale.

North Palm Beach-Benjamin was second at 290, followed by host American Heritage-Plantation at 294, American Heritage-Delray Beach at 303, Stoneman Douglas at 339 and Cardinal Gibbons at 346.

The champion Explorers were led by seniors Sebastian Kawas and Andres Atrio who each finished -1 (71). Teammate Max Fonseca, another senior, fired 72, and senior Christian Figueredo 73. Sophomore Hubert Ramirez scored 77, one shot ahead of sophomore Victor Herrera. Senior Hans Risvaer posted an 80.

Kawas and Atrio tied for third, and Fonseca was fifth. Figueredo and Dylan Marrone of Douglas tied for seventh along with American Heritage-Plantation’s Sohan Patel and Thomas Kirby.

Krop football

The Dr. Krop football team defeated Flanagan 10-0 in a preseason kickoff classic at Ives Estates Park in Miami.

The Lightning rushed for more than 250 yards and was led by senior RB Julius Pascal (13 carries for 151 yards, including an explosive 50-yard TD run). Junior QB William Bell Jr. went 8-of-15 passing for 115 yards and an interception. Sophomore receivers Ronald Towns and Ethan Santil each grabbed a 35-yard reception. The offensive line was very physical with senior Jamari Cooler (guard), senior Nicolas Garcia (left tackle) and junior Ashton Augustin (center) leading the way.

Freshman K/P Pablo Gomez made a 22-yard field goal to put Krop ahead 10-0 at halftime.

The defensive shutout was anchored by senior captain Elijah Brown (linebacker) with 11 tackles including two sacks and two tackles for loss. Sophomore Qwincy Bonnie-Annee (linebacker) had eight total tackles with two tackles for loss and a sack. The defensive line was dominant holding the Falcons to 75 yards rushing. Senior DE Guyteau Salvador Jr, who had three sacks, two tackles for loss and five solo tackles, keyed the effort. Junior DE/LB baller Caleb Turner-Allen had two tackles for loss and a sack, and senior DE Tyler Beauliere added two tackles for loss and a sack.

DB Kalel Pascal was the star of the game with nine solo tackles and three interceptions. He totaled 60 return yards. Pascal, a Krop junior, already holds offers from FAU, CMU, Akron and UMass. Senior DBs Tyler Smikle and O’Neal Webb played well in the secondary with three pass break ups.

Senior RB Terence Thomas had a 30-yard run on 4th-and-4 to end the game.

The Lightning are on the road on Friday against Miami High at 7:30 p.m. at Curtis Park for the first game of the regular season.

St. Brendan football

The St. Brendan football team defeated visiting Marathon 42-0 in a preseason kickoff classic.

Gabriel Granados caught a 15-yard TD pass from Aaron Ridgeway (Jacob Corredera Kick). Terrell Franklin 5-yard TD run (Jacob Corredera Kick). Eric Youman 28-yard TD pass from Aaron Ridgeway (Jacob Corredera Kick). Widley Jean Francois 75-yard TD run (Marco Netto Kick). Nic Castro 21-yard TD pass from Julian Fresen (Marco Netto Kick). Ryan Screen 68-yard TD run (Marco Netto Kick).

Youman caught four passes for 90 yards and a TD. Francois had three carries for 97 yards and a TD. Franklin made three tackles, five assists with two tackles for loss, and Alex Lleras had three tackles and four assists with one tackle for a loss. Dylan Torrez had four tackles and four assists.

Volleyball

Doral Academy d. Pinecrest Prep 25-14, 25-18, 25-7: Izabela Molina 10 kills, 2 blocks, 1 ace; Angelin Vazquez 11 digs, 4 aces; Melissa Gonzalez 14 assists, 3 digs, 2 aces. DOR (1-0).

Krop d. Homestead 25-13, 25-10, 25-11: Camila Kac 9 aces, 6 kills; Aaliyah Bernard 7 kills, 2 blocks, 7 aces. Krop (1-0).

Florida Christian d. La Salle 25-16, 25-17, 21-25, 25-16: Gaby Portillo 15 points, 5 aces, 12 digs; Natalie Hernandez 11 kills, 3 digs, 2 blocks; Mylie Sanchez 11 points, 22 assists, 8 digs. FCS (1-0).

Preseason Tournament: Florida Christian d. Miami Country Day 24-26, 25-19, 15-8: Mylie Sanchez 9 service points, 12 assists, 4 digs; Sarah Mira 7 points, 5 aces, 3 digs; Skye Williams 7 kills.

Preseason Tournament: Florida Christian d. Carrollton 25-16, 22-25, 15-10: Paris Vinuela 15 points, 2 aces, 5 kills,1 block, 5 digs; Frances Vinuela 8 kills, 3 blocks, 3 digs; Skye Williams 11 kills, 1 block, 3 digs.

Submit Fall sports results

For high schools in Broward and Miami-Dade, if you have Fall varsity results along with top performers and their stats for this column, email hssports@miamiherald.com.

Bowling, cross country, football, golf, swimming, volleyball.

They will run in the newspaper and online. Photos accepted, too. No deadline. Send after the game, the next day or weekly. You will be alerted when it will appear in the newspaper and online.

Fall sports preview forms

Miami Herald preview forms for Fall varsity sports have been sent to Broward and Miami-Dade athletic directors.

Coaches, return them ASAP to hssports@miamiherald.com.

New athletic directors, coaches

For high schools in Broward and Miami-Dade, if you have new sports administration and/or coaching hires to announce, email hssports@miamiherald.com.

---

Roundup compiled by Jim Varsallone

jvarsallone@miamiherald.com

