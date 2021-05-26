Columbus McKinnon: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot
GETZVILLE, N.Y. (AP) _ Columbus McKinnon Corp. (CMCO) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $9.6 million.
The Getzville, New York-based company said it had net income of 39 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 50 cents per share.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 47 cents per share.
The maker of materials handling products and systems posted revenue of $186.2 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $9.1 million, or 38 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $649.6 million.
For the current quarter ending in July, Columbus McKinnon said it expects revenue in the range of $212 million to $217 million.
Columbus McKinnon shares have risen 34% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 83% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CMCO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CMCO
The Associated Press