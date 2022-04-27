Columbus is getting the first Tim Hortons in the Southeast. Here’s what we know

Popular Canadian fast-food chain Tim Hortons will open a Columbus location later this year — the company’s first restaurant in southeastern U.S., metro Atlanta businessman and franchisee Abid Khutliwala told the Ledger-Enquirer.

The store will be located at 6741 Veterans Parkway, and Khutliwala said that he’ll also build a Popeyes on that plot of land.

Khutliwala is bringing the popular coffee and bakery franchise to Columbus because he has existing business ties in the city. He owns four Popeyes restaurants and two Checkers locations in the Columbus area.

The Columbus store will be the first in Tim Hortons’ planned expansion in the state. The chain wants to build 15 restaurants over the next five years, and four or five of those could be in the Columbus area. The remaining would likely be in the Atlanta area, Khutliwala said.

“I’m really expected a lot of Canadians to drive to Columbus,” he said. “People are already messaging me ... and asking to let me know when it’s going to open.”

Several news outlets, including the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, reported on the chain’s planned Georgia expansion Tuesday.

Founded in 1964, Tim Hortons is Canada’s largest restaurant chain. It has more than 5,100 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world, according to a company press release.

Their menu includes various coffees, breakfast items, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more.