Columbus Crew bring shutout streak into matchup with the New England Revolution

Columbus Crew (3-3-3, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. New England Revolution (3-5-1, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Foxborough, Massachusetts; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New England -109, Columbus +275, Draw +269; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Crew head into a matchup against the New England Revolution after recording two straight shutout wins.

The Revolution are 2-4-0 in Eastern Conference play. The Revolution are eighth in the MLS with 14 goals led by Carles Gil with three.

The Crew are 2-2-1 in Eastern Conference games. The Crew are 1-2 in one-goal matches.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gil has scored three goals with two assists for the Revolution. Brandon Bye has two goals and one assist.

Lucas Zelarrayan has scored four goals for the Crew. Derrick Etienne has three goals and two assists.

SEASON SO FAR: Revolution: Averaging 1.6 goals, 5.3 shots on goal and 6.1 corner kicks through nine games while allowing 1.8 goals per game.

Crew: Averaging 1.4 goals, 4.9 shots on goal and 5.4 corner kicks through nine games while allowing 1.0 goal per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Revolution: Ryan Spaulding (injured), Maciel (injured), Jon Bell (injured), Gustavo Bou (injured).

Crew: Luis Diaz (injured), Kevin Molino (injured), Lucas Zelarrayan (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

