Blue Jackets continue to allow fan attendance, forgo state's recommendation

The Columbus Blue Jackets are going to continue playing games with fans in attendance, foregoing the state of Ohio's request. (Getty Images)

The Columbus Blue Jackets are forgoing advice to not allow fans to attend their home games due to the threat of COVID-19 and will continue to host an audience at Nationwide Arena.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine recommended that teams play games with no spectators just last week, but according to the Blue Jackets, they will continue to be open to a public audience for their upcoming games this week.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Amidst leagues cancelling postseasons and seasons ending early across the globe, Columbus will keep the status quo and instead urge fans to be mindful of the risk and have increased cleaning measures at the arena.

There are three reported cases of the virus in Ohio, according to WLWT5.

One NHL team that might have to close their doors to fans is the San Jose Sharks. With COVID-19 rampant in Santa Clara County, the Sharks have cancelled three home games in March and there will be no events held at the SAP Center through March 17.

It will evidently become a case-by-case basis for every team for how they deal with the threat.

More NHL coverage from Yahoo Sports



